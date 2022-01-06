Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge final standings
Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz edged Yahoo Sportsbook betting analyst Pamela Maldonado for the contest title on a tiebreaker.
Yahoo Sportsbook betting analyst Pamela Maldonado picked the most winners in the Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge, going 9-6 ATS to tie Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz for first place with nine points each.
But Fitz, who finished 5-4-6 ATS (with six pushes on canceled games), edged Maldonado for the contest title on a tiebreaker, which was the best bet (worth two points).
Here are the final standings. All canceled games were graded as a push (worth a half point).
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Record: 5-4-6 ATS
Points: 9
— — —
Pamela Maldonado
@pamelam35
Record: 9-6 ATS
Points: 9
— — —
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Record: 6-6-3 ATS
Points: 8½
— — —
Bruce Marshall
Goldsheet.com
Record: 5-7-3 ATS
Points: 7½
— — —
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Record: 3-8-4 ATS
Points: 5½