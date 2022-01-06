Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge final standings

FILE - Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith (4) tackles Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during the second quarter of the NCAA College Football Playoff Orange Bowl game Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Georgia will play Alabama in an all-Southeastern Conference College Football Playoff national championship on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

Yahoo Sportsbook betting analyst Pamela Maldonado picked the most winners in the Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge, going 9-6 ATS to tie Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz for first place with nine points each.

But Fitz, who finished 5-4-6 ATS (with six pushes on canceled games), edged Maldonado for the contest title on a tiebreaker, which was the best bet (worth two points).

Here are the final standings. All canceled games were graded as a push (worth a half point).

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Record: 5-4-6 ATS

Points: 9

— — —

Pamela Maldonado

@pamelam35

Record: 9-6 ATS

Points: 9

— — —

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Record: 6-6-3 ATS

Points: 8½

— — —

Bruce Marshall

Goldsheet.com

Record: 5-7-3 ATS

Points: 7½

— — —

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Record: 3-8-4 ATS

Points: 5½