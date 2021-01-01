Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge picks
Paul Stone leads the contest with a 6-2 ATS record and Eric Parkila is 3-1-1 ATS. Here are the updated standings and remaining picks for all seven handicappers.
Seven handicappers compete in a college football bowl contest. All picks were made against the spread according to Dec. 21 lines and totals at the Westgate sportsbook. Each winning pick is worth one point, a push is worth a half point and a best bet is worth two points. A canceled game will be graded as a push. Here are the updated standings and remaining picks.
Frank Carulli
Professional sports bettor
Record: 3-3-1
Points: 3½
Miami +2 L
Colorado +11½ L
Texas-Colorado O64 W
Wake Forest +6½ L
Oklahoma +3 W
San Jose St.-Ball St. U63 W
Texas Christian -5 P
Georgia -7
Ohio State +8
Kentucky -2½
Mississippi +7
Best bet: Indiana-Mississippi O67
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Record: 3-3
Points: 3
Liberty +6 W
Western Kentucky +4½ L
Colorado +11½ L
Oklahoma +3 W
Wake Forest +6½ L
Ball State +7½ W
Cincinnati +7
Auburn +3½
Indiana -7
Oregon +4
North Carolina +7
Best bet: Ohio State +8
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Record: 4-3
Points: 5
Texas -11½ W
Wake Forest +6½ L
Florida -3 L
Florida-Oklahoma U71½ L
Mississippi State +2½ W
Ball State +7½ W
Auburn +3½
Northwestern-Auburn U43½
Alabama-Notre Dame U65½
Mississippi +7
Indiana-Mississippi O67
Best bet: Georgia St.-W. Kent. O52 W
Bruce Marshall
Goldsheet.com
Record: 3-3-1
Points: 4½
Texas-San Antonio +13½ W
Miami +2 L
Texas -11½ W
Florida-Oklahoma U71½ L
San Jose State -7½ L
TCU-Arkansas U57½ P
Northwestern -3½
Clemson -8
N.C. State +2½
Iowa State -4
North Carolina +7
Best bet: Liberty +6 W
Eric Parkila
@ParkilaSports
Record: 3-1-1
Points: 3½
Coastal Carolina -6 L
Oklahoma St. -2 W
Texas -11½ W
Florida-Oklahoma O71½ W
Arkansas +5 P
Cincinnati +7
Auburn +3½
Alabama -20
Kentucky-N.C. State U52½
Oregon +4
Texas A&M -7
Best bet: Clemson -8
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Record: 2-2-1
Points: 2½
Liberty +6 W
Oklahoma State -2 W
Florida -3 L
Tulsa -2½ L
Arkansas +5 P
Cincinnati +7
Northwestern -3½
Ohio State +8
Kentucky -2½
Indiana -7
Oregon +4
Best bet: North Carolina +7
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Record: 6-2
Points: 6
Liberty +6 W
Texas-San Antonio +13½ W
UL Lafayette-UTSA U58 W
Oklahoma St. -2 W
Wisconsin-Wake Forest U53½ L
Oklahoma +3 W
Mississippi St. +2½ W
Cincinnati +7
Georgia-Cincinnati U50½
Ohio State +8
Kentucky-N.C. St. U52½
Best bet: Colorado +11½ L