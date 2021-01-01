Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge picks

Paul Stone leads the contest with a 6-2 ATS record and Eric Parkila is 3-1-1 ATS. Here are the updated standings and remaining picks for all seven handicappers.

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz celebrates they defeated Wake Forest in the Duke's Mayo Bowl NCAA college football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Jeff Siner/The News & Observer via AP)

Seven handicappers compete in a college football bowl contest. All picks were made against the spread according to Dec. 21 lines and totals at the Westgate sportsbook. Each winning pick is worth one point, a push is worth a half point and a best bet is worth two points. A canceled game will be graded as a push. Here are the updated standings and remaining picks.

Frank Carulli

Professional sports bettor

Record: 3-3-1

Points: 3½

Miami +2 L

Colorado +11½ L

Texas-Colorado O64 W

Wake Forest +6½ L

Oklahoma +3 W

San Jose St.-Ball St. U63 W

Texas Christian -5 P

Georgia -7

Ohio State +8

Kentucky -2½

Mississippi +7

Best bet: Indiana-Mississippi O67

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Record: 3-3

Points: 3

Liberty +6 W

Western Kentucky +4½ L

Colorado +11½ L

Oklahoma +3 W

Wake Forest +6½ L

Ball State +7½ W

Cincinnati +7

Auburn +3½

Indiana -7

Oregon +4

North Carolina +7

Best bet: Ohio State +8

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Record: 4-3

Points: 5

Texas -11½ W

Wake Forest +6½ L

Florida -3 L

Florida-Oklahoma U71½ L

Mississippi State +2½ W

Ball State +7½ W

Auburn +3½

Northwestern-Auburn U43½

Alabama-Notre Dame U65½

Mississippi +7

Indiana-Mississippi O67

Best bet: Georgia St.-W. Kent. O52 W

Bruce Marshall

Goldsheet.com

Record: 3-3-1

Points: 4½

Texas-San Antonio +13½ W

Miami +2 L

Texas -11½ W

Florida-Oklahoma U71½ L

San Jose State -7½ L

TCU-Arkansas U57½ P

Northwestern -3½

Clemson -8

N.C. State +2½

Iowa State -4

North Carolina +7

Best bet: Liberty +6 W

Eric Parkila

@ParkilaSports

Record: 3-1-1

Points: 3½

Coastal Carolina -6 L

Oklahoma St. -2 W

Texas -11½ W

Florida-Oklahoma O71½ W

Arkansas +5 P

Cincinnati +7

Auburn +3½

Alabama -20

Kentucky-N.C. State U52½

Oregon +4

Texas A&M -7

Best bet: Clemson -8

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Record: 2-2-1

Points: 2½

Liberty +6 W

Oklahoma State -2 W

Florida -3 L

Tulsa -2½ L

Arkansas +5 P

Cincinnati +7

Northwestern -3½

Ohio State +8

Kentucky -2½

Indiana -7

Oregon +4

Best bet: North Carolina +7

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Record: 6-2

Points: 6

Liberty +6 W

Texas-San Antonio +13½ W

UL Lafayette-UTSA U58 W

Oklahoma St. -2 W

Wisconsin-Wake Forest U53½ L

Oklahoma +3 W

Mississippi St. +2½ W

Cincinnati +7

Georgia-Cincinnati U50½

Ohio State +8

Kentucky-N.C. St. U52½

Best bet: Colorado +11½ L