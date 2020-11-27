Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 12
Paul Stone leads the contest with a 33-20-2 ATS record, Dana Lane is second at 32-21-1, and Ian Cameron and Eric Parkila are tied for third at 29-24-2.
Ian Cameron
@bobano
Last week: 3-2
Season: 29-24-2
Pittsburgh-Clemson O55½
Virginia -9
Maryland +12
Auburn-Alabama O62½
UNR -7
Bernie Fratto
Fox Sports Radio
Last week: 4-1
Season: 25-28-2
Purdue -11½
Colorado -3
Michigan-Penn State O58
Pittsburgh +23½
Mississippi State +9½
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 3-1
Season: 32-21-1
Georgia State Pick
Michigan State +13
Texas Tech +11
Illinois +27½
Middle Tennessee St. +6½
Navy +13
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 25-30
Kentucky-Florida U60½
Pittsburgh +23½
Michigan -1
Kent State-Buffalo O67½
UCLA -10½
Eric Parkila
@ParkilaSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 29-24-2
Kentucky-Florida U60½
Maryland +12
Texas Tech +11
Ohio State -27½
Utah +7
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 2-3
Season: 28-27
Kent State-Buffalo O67½
Oklahoma State -11
Texas State +17
Michigan State +13
Mississippi State +9½
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 28-25-2
Florida -25½
Pittsburgh +23½
Kent State-Buffalo O67½
Boise State -11
Louisiana State-Texas A&M U63½
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Last week: 2-3
Season: 29-25-1
Kansas +24
Kansas State +5½
Pittsburgh +23½
Michigan State +13
Boston College -1
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 33-20-2
Northwestern-Michigan State U41½
N.C. State-Syracuse U50½
Kansas State-Baylor U46
UNR -7
Vanderbilt +14
Rich Velez
@RichVelez
Last week: 3-2
Season: 23-31-1
Texas Christian -24
Pittsburgh-Clemson O55½
Kent State-Buffalo O67½
UNR -7
Vanderbilt-Missouri O51