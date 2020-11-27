60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 12

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2020 - 1:49 pm
 
Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell (17) runs with a reception for a touchdown as Notre Dame c ...
Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell (17) runs with a reception for a touchdown as Notre Dame cornerback TaRiq Bracy (28) defends during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

Ian Cameron

@bobano

Last week: 3-2

Season: 29-24-2

Pittsburgh-Clemson O55½

Virginia -9

Maryland +12

Auburn-Alabama O62½

UNR -7

Bernie Fratto

Fox Sports Radio

Last week: 4-1

Season: 25-28-2

Purdue -11½

Colorado -3

Michigan-Penn State O58

Pittsburgh +23½

Mississippi State +9½

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 3-1

Season: 32-21-1

Georgia State Pick

Michigan State +13

Texas Tech +11

Illinois +27½

Middle Tennessee St. +6½

Navy +13

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 25-30

Kentucky-Florida U60½

Pittsburgh +23½

Michigan -1

Kent State-Buffalo O67½

UCLA -10½

Eric Parkila

@ParkilaSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 29-24-2

Kentucky-Florida U60½

Maryland +12

Texas Tech +11

Ohio State -27½

Utah +7

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 2-3

Season: 28-27

Kent State-Buffalo O67½

Oklahoma State -11

Texas State +17

Michigan State +13

Mississippi State +9½

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 28-25-2

Florida -25½

Pittsburgh +23½

Kent State-Buffalo O67½

Boise State -11

Louisiana State-Texas A&M U63½

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Last week: 2-3

Season: 29-25-1

Kansas +24

Kansas State +5½

Pittsburgh +23½

Michigan State +13

Boston College -1

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 33-20-2

Northwestern-Michigan State U41½

N.C. State-Syracuse U50½

Kansas State-Baylor U46

UNR -7

Vanderbilt +14

Rich Velez

@RichVelez

Last week: 3-2

Season: 23-31-1

Texas Christian -24

Pittsburgh-Clemson O55½

Kent State-Buffalo O67½

UNR -7

Vanderbilt-Missouri O51

MOST READ
1
Suspects in deadly holiday shooting in Henderson arrested in Arizona
Suspects in deadly holiday shooting in Henderson arrested in Arizona
2
Strip, downtown, locals resorts offering steep holiday deals
Strip, downtown, locals resorts offering steep holiday deals
3
Johnathan Abram says Raiders have moved on from Chiefs’ winning TD
Johnathan Abram says Raiders have moved on from Chiefs’ winning TD
4
Thanksgiving Day winds up to 50 mph whipping through Las Vegas area
Thanksgiving Day winds up to 50 mph whipping through Las Vegas area
5
Nevada reports 2,542 new COVID-19 cases, more deaths
Nevada reports 2,542 new COVID-19 cases, more deaths
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Nov. 14, 2020, file photo, Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin talks with quarterback Matt Co ...
Mike Leach, Lane Kiffin should make Egg Bowl competitive
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

Lane Kiffin’s Mississippi offense will score, but this is a decent matchup for a Mississippi State team trending in a positive direction and fired up to play its rival.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) turns the corner around Los Angeles Charger ...
NFL betting trends for Week 12: Raiders solid on road
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Raiders are 4-1 ATS on the road this season and have covered five of their last six games. The over is 7-2-1 in Las Vegas games this season.

UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) is tackled by Fresno State Bulldogs linebacker Ma ...
College football betting trends — Week 12
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

UNLV is 0-4 straight up and against the spread this season and 4-12 ATS since the beginning of last season. The Rebels host Wyoming on Friday at Allegiant Stadium.