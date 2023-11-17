67°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 12

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2023 - 1:13 pm
 
Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea, center, gestures after running for a first down during ...
Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea, center, gestures after running for a first down during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 5-0

Season: 32-21-2

Coastal Carolina-Army O42½

Virginia +3½

Indiana -3½

Georgia Southern -6

New Mexico-Fresno State U56½

Chip Chirimbes

@chipchirimbes

Last week: 4-1

Season: 30-24-1

Virginia +3½

Tennessee +10

Oregon State -1

Stanford +7

Central Florida +2½

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 4-1

Season: 29-25-1

Kentucky-South Carolina O52

Oregon State -1

Iowa State +7½

Texas-Iowa State U46½

New Mexico State-Auburn U48½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 3-2

Season: 29-26

North Carolina State +2½

North Carolina State-Virginia Tech U42½

Florida Atlantic +9½

Illinois-Iowa O32½

Utah +1

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 24-31

Coastal Carolina-Army U42½

Louisville-Miami (Fla.) U46½

Rutgers-Penn State U40½

East Carolina-Navy U31½

North Texas-Tulsa O68½

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 3-2

Season: 24-31

Maryland +19½

Oregon State -1

Florida +11½

Auburn -25

Air Force -3

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 0-5

Season: 23-30-2

West Virginia -6½

Rice -2½

Illinois +3

Memphis +9

Houston +6½

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 2-3

Season: 23-32

West Virginia -6½

Georgia -10

Louisville Pick

North Carolina State +2½

Oklahoma -24½

Pamela Maldonado

@pamelam35

Last week: 2-3

Season: 20-32-3

Michigan State +3½

Old Dominion +6

Southern Mississippi +14½

Middle Tennessee State -7½

Florida +11½

Bruce Marshall

VegasInsider.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 21-34

Navy -2½

Middle Tennessee State -7½

Troy -16

Iowa State +7½

New Mexico State +25

