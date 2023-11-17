Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 12
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games throughout the season — sides or totals.
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 5-0
Season: 32-21-2
Coastal Carolina-Army O42½
Virginia +3½
Indiana -3½
Georgia Southern -6
New Mexico-Fresno State U56½
Chip Chirimbes
@chipchirimbes
Last week: 4-1
Season: 30-24-1
Virginia +3½
Tennessee +10
Oregon State -1
Stanford +7
Central Florida +2½
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 4-1
Season: 29-25-1
Kentucky-South Carolina O52
Oregon State -1
Iowa State +7½
Texas-Iowa State U46½
New Mexico State-Auburn U48½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 3-2
Season: 29-26
North Carolina State +2½
North Carolina State-Virginia Tech U42½
Florida Atlantic +9½
Illinois-Iowa O32½
Utah +1
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 24-31
Coastal Carolina-Army U42½
Louisville-Miami (Fla.) U46½
Rutgers-Penn State U40½
East Carolina-Navy U31½
North Texas-Tulsa O68½
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 3-2
Season: 24-31
Maryland +19½
Oregon State -1
Florida +11½
Auburn -25
Air Force -3
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 0-5
Season: 23-30-2
West Virginia -6½
Rice -2½
Illinois +3
Memphis +9
Houston +6½
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 2-3
Season: 23-32
West Virginia -6½
Georgia -10
Louisville Pick
North Carolina State +2½
Oklahoma -24½
Pamela Maldonado
@pamelam35
Last week: 2-3
Season: 20-32-3
Michigan State +3½
Old Dominion +6
Southern Mississippi +14½
Middle Tennessee State -7½
Florida +11½
Bruce Marshall
VegasInsider.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 21-34
Navy -2½
Middle Tennessee State -7½
Troy -16
Iowa State +7½
New Mexico State +25