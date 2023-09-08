Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 2
Nine handicappers and RJ sports betting reporter David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games throughout the season — sides or totals.
Chip Chirimbes
@chipchirimbes
Last week: 4-1
Season: 4-1
North Carolina State +7½
Nebraska +2½
Baylor +7½
Texas Tech +6
California +6
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-2
Notre Dame -7½
Tulane +7
Oregon -6
Mississippi State -9
Alabama -7
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 4-1
Season: 4-1
Wake Forest -10
Notre Dame -7½
Western Michigan +24½
Cincinnati-Pittsburgh U45½
Oklahoma State -3
Pamela Maldonado
@pamelam35
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Kansas State -16
Texas Tech +6
Florida International +12
Jacksonville State +13½
Southern California -29
Bruce Marshall
VegasInsider.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Baylor +7½
Washington State +6
UNLV +37½
Florida Atlantic -3½
Stanford +29
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 1-4
Vanderbilt-Wake Forest U57½
Ball State-Georgia U52½
James Madison-Virginia U40
Utah-Baylor U46½
Troy-Kansas State O51
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 1-4
Season: 1-4
Baylor +7½
Rice +8
Texas Tech +6
Arizona +9
Southern Mississippi +31
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Oklahoma State-Arizona State U55½
Tulsa-Washington O65
Oregon-Texas Tech O69
Connecticut-Georgia State U54½
Stanford +29
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Nebraska +2½
Miami (Fla.) +3½
Troy +16
UTEP-Northwestern U40
Appalachian State +19
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Vanderbilt +10
Colorado -2½
Oklahoma State-Arizona State U55½
Texas Tech +6
Georgia State -3