101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 2

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2023 - 4:06 pm
 
Baylor running back Dominic Richardson leaps over Texas State safety Tory Spears in the first h ...
Baylor running back Dominic Richardson leaps over Texas State safety Tory Spears in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Chris Jones/Waco Tribune-Herald, via AP)/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

Chip Chirimbes

@chipchirimbes

Last week: 4-1

Season: 4-1

North Carolina State +7½

Nebraska +2½

Baylor +7½

Texas Tech +6

California +6

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 3-2

Season: 3-2

Notre Dame -7½

Tulane +7

Oregon -6

Mississippi State -9

Alabama -7

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 4-1

Season: 4-1

Wake Forest -10

Notre Dame -7½

Western Michigan +24½

Cincinnati-Pittsburgh U45½

Oklahoma State -3

Pamela Maldonado

@pamelam35

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Kansas State -16

Texas Tech +6

Florida International +12

Jacksonville State +13½

Southern California -29

Bruce Marshall

VegasInsider.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Baylor +7½

Washington State +6

UNLV +37½

Florida Atlantic -3½

Stanford +29

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 1-4

Vanderbilt-Wake Forest U57½

Ball State-Georgia U52½

James Madison-Virginia U40

Utah-Baylor U46½

Troy-Kansas State O51

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 1-4

Season: 1-4

Baylor +7½

Rice +8

Texas Tech +6

Arizona +9

Southern Mississippi +31

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Oklahoma State-Arizona State U55½

Tulsa-Washington O65

Oregon-Texas Tech O69

Connecticut-Georgia State U54½

Stanford +29

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Nebraska +2½

Miami (Fla.) +3½

Troy +16

UTEP-Northwestern U40

Appalachian State +19

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Vanderbilt +10

Colorado -2½

Oklahoma State-Arizona State U55½

Texas Tech +6

Georgia State -3

MOST READ
1
Geechy Guy, a favorite Vegas comic, found dead at 59
Geechy Guy, a favorite Vegas comic, found dead at 59
2
Rainfall and Lake Mead water levels, explained
Rainfall and Lake Mead water levels, explained
3
Aria manager accused of stealing more than $773K from Strip hotel
Aria manager accused of stealing more than $773K from Strip hotel
4
‘He took away a piece of my heart’: Man gets 100-year sentence for bar killing
‘He took away a piece of my heart’: Man gets 100-year sentence for bar killing
5
New images show luxury design at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
New images show luxury design at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Circa still faces $3.5M overlay in football contests
By / RJ

Five days before Saturday’s entry deadline, the odds are against Circa meeting its unprecedented $14 million in guaranteed prize money for its two $1,000-entry NFL handicapping contests.

More stories
Which college football teams do bettors like entering the season?
Which college football teams do bettors like entering the season?
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 1
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 1
Colorado upset in Deion Sanders’ debut causes major line move
Colorado upset in Deion Sanders’ debut causes major line move
College football betting trends — Week 2: Edge for UNLV vs. Michigan
College football betting trends — Week 2: Edge for UNLV vs. Michigan
Bettors cash in on Deion Sanders, Colorado; Texas State stunner
Bettors cash in on Deion Sanders, Colorado; Texas State stunner
Handicappers make picks for college football opening weekend
Handicappers make picks for college football opening weekend