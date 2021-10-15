74°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 7

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2021 - 2:41 pm
 
Updated October 15, 2021 - 2:53 pm
Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) tackles Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) durin ...
Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) tackles Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. (Nikos Frazier/Journal & Courier via AP)

Jim Barnes

Review-Journal

Last week: 3-2

Season: 13-16-1

Central Florida +21½

New Mexico +11½

Purdue +11½

Western Michigan -7

Tennessee +2½

— — —

Ian Cameron

@bobano

Last week: 2-3

Season: 14-16

Pittsburgh-Virginia Tech O56

BYU +5

Oklahoma State +3½

Western Kentucky-Old Dominion O67

Louisiana Tech-UTEP O55½

— — —

Joe D’Amico

AASIWins.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 16-14

Michigan State -4½

Arizona State PK

Wyoming +3½

BYU +5

Alabama -17

— — —

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 17-13

Pitt-Virginia Tech U56

Central Florida-Cincinnati U56½

Rutgers-Northwestern U45

Oklahoma State-Texas U60

Stanford-Washington State U52

— — —

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 15-15

Nebraska -4

Colorado State -11½

UCLA +1½

Tennessee +2½

Louisiana Tech-UTEP U55½

— — —

Eric Parkila

@EPSports22

Last week: 3-2

Season: 11-18-1

Bowling Green +9

Indiana +4½

Army-Wisconsin U39

North Carolina State -3

TCU-Oklahoma O64

— — —

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 2-3

Season: 16-14

Indiana +4½

Minnesota +4

Central Florida-Cincinnati U56½

Washington -1½

Purdue +11½

— — —

Alex Smith

@axsmithsports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 13-17

Nebraska -4

Air Force +3½

BYU +5

Alabama -17

Utah State -7

— — —

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 5-0

Season: 14-16

Pittsburgh -5

Michigan State -4½

North Carolina State -3

Arizona State PK

BYU +5

— — —

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 17-13

Boston College +3

Colorado State -11½

Alabama -17

Troy-Texas State U49

Kansas State +6½

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

