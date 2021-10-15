Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 7
Ten handicappers offer five picks each on college football games throughout the season. Dana Lane and Paul Stone are tied for the lead after six weeks.
Jim Barnes
Review-Journal
Last week: 3-2
Season: 13-16-1
Central Florida +21½
New Mexico +11½
Purdue +11½
Western Michigan -7
Tennessee +2½
— — —
Ian Cameron
@bobano
Last week: 2-3
Season: 14-16
Pittsburgh-Virginia Tech O56
BYU +5
Oklahoma State +3½
Western Kentucky-Old Dominion O67
Louisiana Tech-UTEP O55½
— — —
Joe D’Amico
AASIWins.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 16-14
Michigan State -4½
Arizona State PK
Wyoming +3½
BYU +5
Alabama -17
— — —
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 17-13
Pitt-Virginia Tech U56
Central Florida-Cincinnati U56½
Rutgers-Northwestern U45
Oklahoma State-Texas U60
Stanford-Washington State U52
— — —
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 15-15
Nebraska -4
Colorado State -11½
UCLA +1½
Tennessee +2½
Louisiana Tech-UTEP U55½
— — —
Eric Parkila
@EPSports22
Last week: 3-2
Season: 11-18-1
Bowling Green +9
Indiana +4½
Army-Wisconsin U39
North Carolina State -3
TCU-Oklahoma O64
— — —
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 2-3
Season: 16-14
Indiana +4½
Minnesota +4
Central Florida-Cincinnati U56½
Washington -1½
Purdue +11½
— — —
Alex Smith
@axsmithsports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 13-17
Nebraska -4
Air Force +3½
BYU +5
Alabama -17
Utah State -7
— — —
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 5-0
Season: 14-16
Pittsburgh -5
Michigan State -4½
North Carolina State -3
Arizona State PK
BYU +5
— — —
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 17-13
Boston College +3
Colorado State -11½
Alabama -17
Troy-Texas State U49
Kansas State +6½
