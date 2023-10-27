75°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 9

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2023 - 1:12 pm
 
Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay (27) runs from Iowa wide receiver Diante Vines (0) while ...
Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay (27) runs from Iowa wide receiver Diante Vines (0) while returning a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 26-16. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Chip Chirimbes

@chipchirimbes

Last week: 4-1

Season: 22-17-1

Michigan State +7

Georgia Tech +12

Arizona +3

Wisconsin +14½

Cincinnati +7

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 4-1

Season: 21-17-2

Massachussetts +9½

Boston College -14½

Marshall-Coastal Carolina O47

UNLV-Fresno State U57

Memphis-North Texas U68

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 20-20

Eastern Michigan +3

Utah +6½

California +10½

Florida +14

Troy-Texas State U53

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 2-3

Season: 18-22

Eastern Michigan +3

Penn State -31½

Nebraska -2

Oregon State -3

Iowa State -3

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 18-22

Massachusetts-Army O50½

Connecticut-Boston College U50

Virginia-Miami (Fla.) U47½

Western Michigan-Eastern Michigan O48

Purdue-Nebraska U39½

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 2-3

Season: 18-22

Kentucky +3½

Purdue +2

Boise State -4½

Florida +14

Cincinnati +7

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 2-3

Season: 18-22

Kansas +9

Indiana-Penn State O45

Nebraska -2

Arizona +3

Cincinnati +7

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 17-22-1

Louisville -6

North Carolina State +9½

North Texas +7

Kansas State -17½

Texas A&M -16½

Bruce Marshall

VegasInsider.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 16-24

Utah +6½

Kansas State -17½

Oklahoma State -7

Texas-San Antonio -18½

San Jose State -10½

Pamela Maldonado

@pamelam35

Last week: 3-2

Season: 13-24-3

West Virginia +7

Utah +6½

Arizona State +5½

Oregon State-Arizona O56½

Florida +14

