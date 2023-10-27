Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 9
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games throughout the season — sides or totals.
Chip Chirimbes
@chipchirimbes
Last week: 4-1
Season: 22-17-1
Michigan State +7
Georgia Tech +12
Arizona +3
Wisconsin +14½
Cincinnati +7
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 4-1
Season: 21-17-2
Massachussetts +9½
Boston College -14½
Marshall-Coastal Carolina O47
UNLV-Fresno State U57
Memphis-North Texas U68
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 20-20
Eastern Michigan +3
Utah +6½
California +10½
Florida +14
Troy-Texas State U53
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 2-3
Season: 18-22
Eastern Michigan +3
Penn State -31½
Nebraska -2
Oregon State -3
Iowa State -3
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 18-22
Massachusetts-Army O50½
Connecticut-Boston College U50
Virginia-Miami (Fla.) U47½
Western Michigan-Eastern Michigan O48
Purdue-Nebraska U39½
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 2-3
Season: 18-22
Kentucky +3½
Purdue +2
Boise State -4½
Florida +14
Cincinnati +7
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 2-3
Season: 18-22
Kansas +9
Indiana-Penn State O45
Nebraska -2
Arizona +3
Cincinnati +7
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 17-22-1
Louisville -6
North Carolina State +9½
North Texas +7
Kansas State -17½
Texas A&M -16½
Bruce Marshall
VegasInsider.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 16-24
Utah +6½
Kansas State -17½
Oklahoma State -7
Texas-San Antonio -18½
San Jose State -10½
Pamela Maldonado
@pamelam35
Last week: 3-2
Season: 13-24-3
West Virginia +7
Utah +6½
Arizona State +5½
Oregon State-Arizona O56½
Florida +14