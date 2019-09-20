81°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Football Challenge — Week 4

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2019 - 1:39 pm
 

Bernie Fratto

Fox Sports Radio

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 8-6-1

Nebraska-Illinois O62

Kansas +4½

Arkansas -20½

Texas Christian-Southern Methodist O55½

Louisville +6½

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 9-6

UL Monroe-Iowa State U55

Miami (Ohio)-Ohio State U56½

UNC Charlotte-Clemson U61½

Connecticut-Indiana U56½

Central Florida-Pittsburgh O61

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 8-6-1

UNC Charlotte +41½

Central Florida -11

Miami (Fla.) -29½

Louisiana State -24

Louisville 6½

Mitch Moss

VSiN

Last week: 4-0-1

Season: 9-4-2

UNC Charlotte +41½

Central Florida-Pittsburgh O61

Northwestern +9

Texas Christian-Southern Methodist O55½

Louisville +6½

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 3-2

Season: 7-8

Miami (Ohio) +38½

Pittsburgh +11

Michigan State -9

Michigan +3½

Missouri -9

Alex B. Smith

AxSmithSports.com

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 6-7-2

Colorado +8½

North Carolina -2½

Texas A&M -4

Oregon-Stanford U57½

UNR -14½

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 5-0

Season: 7-8

UNC Charlotte +41½

Miami (Fla.) -29½

Boston College -8

N.C. State -19½

Tulsa -3½

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Last week: 4-0-1

Season: 8-6-1

Brigham Young +6½

Oklahoma State +6½

Utah State -4

Kentucky +6

Louisville +6½

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 4-1

Season: 9-6

Northwestern +9

Tennessee +14

South Carolina +9

Baylor-Rice O58

San Diego State +4

Ken Thomson

SportsXRadio.com

Last week: 0-4-1

Season: 3-10-2

Texas -6½

Washington -6½

Washington State -18½

Arkansas -20½

Ohio -3

