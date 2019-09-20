Las Vegas Review-Journal College Football Challenge — Week 4
VSiN host Mitch Moss went 4-0-1 ATS in Week 3 and leads the contest with a 9-4-2 ATS record. Handicappers Paul Stone and Dana Lane are tied for second at 9-6.
Bernie Fratto
Fox Sports Radio
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 8-6-1
Nebraska-Illinois O62
Kansas +4½
Arkansas -20½
Texas Christian-Southern Methodist O55½
Louisville +6½
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 9-6
UL Monroe-Iowa State U55
Miami (Ohio)-Ohio State U56½
UNC Charlotte-Clemson U61½
Connecticut-Indiana U56½
Central Florida-Pittsburgh O61
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 8-6-1
UNC Charlotte +41½
Central Florida -11
Miami (Fla.) -29½
Louisiana State -24
Louisville 6½
Mitch Moss
VSiN
Last week: 4-0-1
Season: 9-4-2
UNC Charlotte +41½
Central Florida-Pittsburgh O61
Northwestern +9
Texas Christian-Southern Methodist O55½
Louisville +6½
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 3-2
Season: 7-8
Miami (Ohio) +38½
Pittsburgh +11
Michigan State -9
Michigan +3½
Missouri -9
Alex B. Smith
AxSmithSports.com
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 6-7-2
Colorado +8½
North Carolina -2½
Texas A&M -4
Oregon-Stanford U57½
UNR -14½
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 5-0
Season: 7-8
UNC Charlotte +41½
Miami (Fla.) -29½
Boston College -8
N.C. State -19½
Tulsa -3½
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Last week: 4-0-1
Season: 8-6-1
Brigham Young +6½
Oklahoma State +6½
Utah State -4
Kentucky +6
Louisville +6½
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 4-1
Season: 9-6
Northwestern +9
Tennessee +14
South Carolina +9
Baylor-Rice O58
San Diego State +4
Ken Thomson
SportsXRadio.com
Last week: 0-4-1
Season: 3-10-2
Texas -6½
Washington -6½
Washington State -18½
Arkansas -20½
Ohio -3