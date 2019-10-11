Las Vegas Review-Journal College Football Challenge — Week 7
VSiN host Mitch Moss is tied for the contest lead with handicappers Paul Stone, Wes Reynolds and Dana Lane. Texas and Iowa are consensus picks.
Bernie Fratto
Fox Sports Radio
Last week: 1-4
Season: 14-15-1
Texas +10½
Temple +4½
Southern Mississippi -3
Michigan State +10½
Texas Tech +10½
— — —
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 1-4
Season: 15-15
Rutgers +28
Bowling Green +26½
Illinois +22½
Louisville +7
Tulsa Pick
— — —
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 5-0
Season: 14-15-1
Texas +10½
Central Michigan -10
Mississippi +12½
Ala.-Birmingham-UTSA U47
Florida International -5
— — —
Mitch Moss
VSiN
Last week: 0-5
Season: 14-14-2
Texas +10½
Nebraska-Minnesota U49½
Arizona +6½
Texas Tech-Baylor U58
Iowa +3½
— — —
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 2-3
Season: 15-15
Temple +4½
Tennessee +7
UNR -2½
Texas A&M +17
Iowa +3½
— — —
Alex B. Smith
AxSmithSports.com
Last week: 0-5
Season: 11-17-2
Nebraska +7½
Boise State -13
UNR -2½
Iowa +3½
Fresno State +3½
— — —
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 13-17
Washington -6½
Mississippi +12½
Tennessee +7
San Jose State +2½
Florida International -5
— — —
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Last week: 1-4
Season: 12-16-2
Temple +4½
Arizona +6½
Wyoming +4
Baylor -10½
Utah -14
— — —
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 15-15
Navy Pick
Nebraska-Minnesota U49½
BYU-South Florida U50½
North Texas-Southern Miss. O58½
Southern Mississippi -3
— — —
Ken Thomson
SportsXRadio.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 8-20-2
Texas A&M +17
Louisiana State -13½
South Carolina +23½
Washington State +1½
Florida State +27
