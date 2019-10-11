69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Football Challenge — Week 7

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2019 - 1:19 pm
 

Bernie Fratto

Fox Sports Radio

Last week: 1-4

Season: 14-15-1

Texas +10½

Temple +4½

Southern Mississippi -3

Michigan State +10½

Texas Tech +10½

— — —

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 1-4

Season: 15-15

Rutgers +28

Bowling Green +26½

Illinois +22½

Louisville +7

Tulsa Pick

— — —

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 5-0

Season: 14-15-1

Texas +10½

Central Michigan -10

Mississippi +12½

Ala.-Birmingham-UTSA U47

Florida International -5

— — —

Mitch Moss

VSiN

Last week: 0-5

Season: 14-14-2

Texas +10½

Nebraska-Minnesota U49½

Arizona +6½

Texas Tech-Baylor U58

Iowa +3½

— — —

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 2-3

Season: 15-15

Temple +4½

Tennessee +7

UNR -2½

Texas A&M +17

Iowa +3½

— — —

Alex B. Smith

AxSmithSports.com

Last week: 0-5

Season: 11-17-2

Nebraska +7½

Boise State -13

UNR -2½

Iowa +3½

Fresno State +3½

— — —

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 13-17

Washington -6½

Mississippi +12½

Tennessee +7

San Jose State +2½

Florida International -5

— — —

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Last week: 1-4

Season: 12-16-2

Temple +4½

Arizona +6½

Wyoming +4

Baylor -10½

Utah -14

— — —

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 15-15

Navy Pick

Nebraska-Minnesota U49½

BYU-South Florida U50½

North Texas-Southern Miss. O58½

Southern Mississippi -3

— — —

Ken Thomson

SportsXRadio.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 8-20-2

Texas A&M +17

Louisiana State -13½

South Carolina +23½

Washington State +1½

Florida State +27

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Devlin Hodges (6) plays against the Baltimore Ravens in ...
Duck-calling Devlin Hodges takes over as Steelers’ starting QB
By Brent Musburger Special to the / RJ

Devlin Hodges threw for 14,584 yards at Samford, breaking Steve McNair’s career record for an FCS school. His nickname is “Duck,” and he has won a duck-calling contest.

Virginia wide receiver Joe Reed (2) runs after making a catch in front of Notre Dame linebacker ...
2019 college football betting trends — Week 7
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Virginia has dropped four straight against the spread, but has has covered the last two against Miami and is 5-2 ATS in its last seven road games.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) plays against the Tennessee Titans in the f ...
2019 NFL records against the spread, over-under
RJ

Buffalo, Green Bay and the Los Angeles Rams improved to 4-1 against the spread, while Miami still has not covered through five weeks of the NFL season.