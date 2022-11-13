58°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 10

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2022 - 4:01 pm
 
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) attempts to tackle Cleveland Browns running b ...
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) attempts to tackle Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) during an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 3-2

Season: 27-17-1

Browns +3½

Bills -3½

Titans -2½

Rams -1½

Commanders +11

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 25-19-1

Lions +2½

Browns +3½

Steelers +1½

Packers +5

Chargers +7

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 29-16

Texans +4½

Saints -1½

Vikings +3½

Cardinals +1½

Packers +5

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 21-22-2

Seahawks +2½

Chiefs -9½

Giants -4½

Titans -2½

Rams -1½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 2-3

Season: 16-27-2

Buccaneers -2½

Steelers +1½

Vikings +3½

Broncos +2½

Packers +5

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 2-3

Season: 22-22-1

Lions +2½

Dolphins -3½

Colts +6

Chargers +7

Commanders +11

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 29-16

Chiefs -9½

Steelers +1½

Bills -3½

Titans -2½

Commanders +11

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 22-21-2

Chiefs -9½

Dolphins -3½

Cowboys -5

Cardinals +1½

Chargers +7

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas,

@barstoolsports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 21-23-1

Seahawks +2½

Texans +4½

Bears -2½

Broncos +2½

Packers +5

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 23-21-1

Jaguars +9½

Texans +4½

Packers +5

Chargers +7

Commanders +11

