Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 10
VSiN host Brent Musburger and Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz are tied for the lead in the contest at 29-16 ATS (64.4 percent).
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 3-2
Season: 27-17-1
Browns +3½
Bills -3½
Titans -2½
Rams -1½
Commanders +11
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 25-19-1
Lions +2½
Browns +3½
Steelers +1½
Packers +5
Chargers +7
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 29-16
Texans +4½
Saints -1½
Vikings +3½
Cardinals +1½
Packers +5
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 21-22-2
Seahawks +2½
Chiefs -9½
Giants -4½
Titans -2½
Rams -1½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 2-3
Season: 16-27-2
Buccaneers -2½
Steelers +1½
Vikings +3½
Broncos +2½
Packers +5
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 2-3
Season: 22-22-1
Lions +2½
Dolphins -3½
Colts +6
Chargers +7
Commanders +11
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 29-16
Chiefs -9½
Steelers +1½
Bills -3½
Titans -2½
Commanders +11
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 22-21-2
Chiefs -9½
Dolphins -3½
Cowboys -5
Cardinals +1½
Chargers +7
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas,
@barstoolsports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 21-23-1
Seahawks +2½
Texans +4½
Bears -2½
Broncos +2½
Packers +5
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 23-21-1
Jaguars +9½
Texans +4½
Packers +5
Chargers +7
Commanders +11