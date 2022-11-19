58°F
jeff_german
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 11

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2022 - 2:18 pm
 
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders duri ...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 2-3

Season: 29-20-1

Colts +7

Commanders -3

Patriots -3½

Giants -3

Steelers +4

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 4-1

Season: 29-20-1

Browns +7½

Colts +7

Cowboys -1½

Steelers +4

Cardinals +8

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 32-18

Panthers +13

Browns +7½

Texans +3

Bears +3

Chargers +5½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 24-24-2

Colts +7

Commanders -3

Patriots -3½

Giants -3

Vikings +1½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 4-1

Season: 20-28-2

Rams +4½

Raiders +3

Chargers +5½

Vikings +1½

Bengals -4

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 5-0

Season: 27-22-1

Colts +7

Texans +3

Giants -3

Raiders +3

Cowboys -1½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 4-1

Season: 33-17

Eagles -7

Commanders -3

Jets +3½

Raiders +3

Cardinals +8

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 26-22-2

Jets +3½

Rams +4½

Colts +7

Giants -3

Cardinals +8

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas,

@barstoolsports

Last week: 1-4

Season: 22-27-1

Colts +7

Jets +3½

Chargers +5½

Steelers +4

Cardinals +8

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 26-23-1

Panthers +13

Colts +7

Lions +3

Steelers +4

Cardinals +8

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) fakes a handoff to running back Chase Edmonds (19 ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 11
By / RJ

Sportsmemo.com handicapper Dionne D’Amico analyzes every NFL Week 11 Sunday and Monday game, with odds, trends and final scores.

 
Bettors have finally lost faith in Raiders
By / RJ

In a matchup of two of the NFL’s most disappointing teams, gamblers are backing the Broncos in a big way to cover as small home favorites over the Raiders.