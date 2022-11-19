Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 11
VSiN host Brent Musburger went 4-1 last week and leads with a 33-17 record against the spread. Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz is in second at 32-18 ATS.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 2-3
Season: 29-20-1
Colts +7
Commanders -3
Patriots -3½
Giants -3
Steelers +4
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 4-1
Season: 29-20-1
Browns +7½
Colts +7
Cowboys -1½
Steelers +4
Cardinals +8
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 32-18
Panthers +13
Browns +7½
Texans +3
Bears +3
Chargers +5½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 24-24-2
Colts +7
Commanders -3
Patriots -3½
Giants -3
Vikings +1½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 4-1
Season: 20-28-2
Rams +4½
Raiders +3
Chargers +5½
Vikings +1½
Bengals -4
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 5-0
Season: 27-22-1
Colts +7
Texans +3
Giants -3
Raiders +3
Cowboys -1½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 4-1
Season: 33-17
Eagles -7
Commanders -3
Jets +3½
Raiders +3
Cardinals +8
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 26-22-2
Jets +3½
Rams +4½
Colts +7
Giants -3
Cardinals +8
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas,
@barstoolsports
Last week: 1-4
Season: 22-27-1
Colts +7
Jets +3½
Chargers +5½
Steelers +4
Cardinals +8
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 26-23-1
Panthers +13
Colts +7
Lions +3
Steelers +4
Cardinals +8