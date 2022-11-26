Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 12
VSiN host Brent Musburger leads the contest with a 35-20 ATS record (63.6 percent), and Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz is in second at 34-20-1.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 3-2
Season: 32-22-1
Patriots +2½
Commanders -4½
Raiders +3½
Chargers -3
Colts -2½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-3
Season: 31-23-1
Bills -9½
Patriots +2½
Saints +9½
Packers +6½
Colts -2½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 34-20-1
Panthers +2½
Bears +6
Raiders +3½
Packers +6½
Steelers +2½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 27-26-2
Ravens -4
Titans +1½
Dolphins -13½
Seahawks -3½
Chargers -3
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 3-2
Season: 23-30-2
Cowboys -10½
Vikings -2½
Panthers +2½
Bengals -1½
Cardinals +3
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 30-24-1
Jaguars +4
Broncos -2½
Bengals -1½
Seahawks -3½
Packers +6½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 35-20
Bills -9½
Commanders -4½
Jets -6
Chargers -3
Eagles -6½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 27-26-2
Falcons +4½
Titans +1½
Browns +3½
49ers -9½
Colts -2½
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas,
@barstoolsports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 24-30-1
Lions +9½
Patriots +2½
Jaguars +4
Falcons +4½
Titans +1½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 29-25-1
Lions +9½
Giants +10½
Texans +13½
Bears +6
Raiders +3½