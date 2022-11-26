Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 12

FILE - Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun (54) hits Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders are meeting after Thanksgiving in a meaningful game with potentially significant playoff implications. That seemed unlikely after the Falcons looked to be rebuilding and the Commanders got off to a 1-4 start. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)