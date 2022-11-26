60°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 12

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2022 - 2:20 pm
 
FILE - Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun (54) hits Washington Football Team quarterback T ...
FILE - Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun (54) hits Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders are meeting after Thanksgiving in a meaningful game with potentially significant playoff implications. That seemed unlikely after the Falcons looked to be rebuilding and the Commanders got off to a 1-4 start. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 3-2

Season: 32-22-1

Patriots +2½

Commanders -4½

Raiders +3½

Chargers -3

Colts -2½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-3

Season: 31-23-1

Bills -9½

Patriots +2½

Saints +9½

Packers +6½

Colts -2½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 34-20-1

Panthers +2½

Bears +6

Raiders +3½

Packers +6½

Steelers +2½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 27-26-2

Ravens -4

Titans +1½

Dolphins -13½

Seahawks -3½

Chargers -3

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 3-2

Season: 23-30-2

Cowboys -10½

Vikings -2½

Panthers +2½

Bengals -1½

Cardinals +3

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 30-24-1

Jaguars +4

Broncos -2½

Bengals -1½

Seahawks -3½

Packers +6½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 35-20

Bills -9½

Commanders -4½

Jets -6

Chargers -3

Eagles -6½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 27-26-2

Falcons +4½

Titans +1½

Browns +3½

49ers -9½

Colts -2½

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas,

@barstoolsports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 24-30-1

Lions +9½

Patriots +2½

Jaguars +4

Falcons +4½

Titans +1½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 29-25-1

Lions +9½

Giants +10½

Texans +13½

Bears +6

Raiders +3½

