Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 12
Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay leads the contest with a 35-17-3 record against the spread. Sixthsensesports.com handicapper Scott Kellen is in second.
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 35-17-3
Texans +1½
Steelers -1½
Falcons +1
Rams +1
Bills +3
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 30-22-3
Jaguars -1½
Patriots -3
Steelers -1½
Ravens -3½
Bears +3½
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 2-3
Season: 30-23-2
Lions -7½ L
Commanders +12½ L
Patriots -3
Chargers +3½
Vikings -3½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 28-25-2
Commanders +12½ L
Jets +9 L
Raiders +9
Chargers +3½
Bears +3½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-2
Season: 27-26-2
Jets +9 L
Jaguars -1½
Chiefs -9
Ravens -3½
Bears +3½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 26-26-3
Lions -7½ L
Jaguars -1½
Saints -1
Broncos -1½
Chargers +3½
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 2-3
Season: 26-27-2
Seahawks +7½ L
Patriots -3
Steelers -1½
Rams +1
Eagles -3
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 24-28-3
Buccaneers +2½
Panthers +3½
Saints -1
Raiders +9
Bears +3½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 24-29-2
Texans +1½
Rams +1
Broncos -1½
Eagles -3
Raiders +9
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 22-30-3
Jaguars -1½
Steelers -1½
Broncos -1½
Eagles -3
Raiders +9