Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 12

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2023 - 12:11 pm
 
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) spins away from Cleveland Browns linebacker ...
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) spins away from Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) in the second half an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 35-17-3

Texans +1½

Steelers -1½

Falcons +1

Rams +1

Bills +3

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 30-22-3

Jaguars -1½

Patriots -3

Steelers -1½

Ravens -3½

Bears +3½

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 2-3

Season: 30-23-2

Lions -7½ L

Commanders +12½ L

Patriots -3

Chargers +3½

Vikings -3½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 28-25-2

Commanders +12½ L

Jets +9 L

Raiders +9

Chargers +3½

Bears +3½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-2

Season: 27-26-2

Jets +9 L

Jaguars -1½

Chiefs -9

Ravens -3½

Bears +3½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 26-26-3

Lions -7½ L

Jaguars -1½

Saints -1

Broncos -1½

Chargers +3½

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 2-3

Season: 26-27-2

Seahawks +7½ L

Patriots -3

Steelers -1½

Rams +1

Eagles -3

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 24-28-3

Buccaneers +2½

Panthers +3½

Saints -1

Raiders +9

Bears +3½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 24-29-2

Texans +1½

Rams +1

Broncos -1½

Eagles -3

Raiders +9

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 22-30-3

Jaguars -1½

Steelers -1½

Broncos -1½

Eagles -3

Raiders +9

