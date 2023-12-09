55°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 14

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2023 - 2:32 pm
 
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver ...
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 41-20-4

Browns -3

Bears +3½

Saints -5

Jets +3½

Vikings -3

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 2-3

Season: 36-26-3

Bears +3½

Jets +3½

Raiders +3

Broncos +3

Eagles +3½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-3

Season: 33-30-2

Rams +7

Chiefs -1½

Eagles +3½

Titans +13½

Giants +6½

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 3-2

Season: 33-30-2

Vikings -3

Broncos +3

Bills +1½

Cowboys -3½

Giants +6½

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 2-3

Season: 30-32-3

Browns -3

49ers -10½

Chargers -3

Chiefs -1½

Eagles +3½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 30-32-3

Bengals +1

49ers -10½

Raiders +3

Chiefs -1½

Cowboys -3½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 30-33-2

Jaguars +3

Rams +7

Seahawks +10½

Eagles +3½

Titans +13½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 28-34-3

Rams +7

Lions -3½

Jets +3½

Vikings -3

Eagles +3½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 27-34-4

Ravens -7

Lions -3½

49ers -10½

Raiders +3

Cowboys -3½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 27-35-3

Browns -3

Lions -3½

Bengals +1

Cowboys -3½

Dolphins -13½

THE LATEST
 
NFL betting trends — Week 14: Edge for Vikings-Raiders
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

