Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 14
Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay leads the contest with a 41-20-4 record against the spread (67.2 percent).
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 41-20-4
Browns -3
Bears +3½
Saints -5
Jets +3½
Vikings -3
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 2-3
Season: 36-26-3
Bears +3½
Jets +3½
Raiders +3
Broncos +3
Eagles +3½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-3
Season: 33-30-2
Rams +7
Chiefs -1½
Eagles +3½
Titans +13½
Giants +6½
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 3-2
Season: 33-30-2
Vikings -3
Broncos +3
Bills +1½
Cowboys -3½
Giants +6½
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 2-3
Season: 30-32-3
Browns -3
49ers -10½
Chargers -3
Chiefs -1½
Eagles +3½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 30-32-3
Bengals +1
49ers -10½
Raiders +3
Chiefs -1½
Cowboys -3½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 30-33-2
Jaguars +3
Rams +7
Seahawks +10½
Eagles +3½
Titans +13½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 28-34-3
Rams +7
Lions -3½
Jets +3½
Vikings -3
Eagles +3½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 27-34-4
Ravens -7
Lions -3½
49ers -10½
Raiders +3
Cowboys -3½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 27-35-3
Browns -3
Lions -3½
Bengals +1
Cowboys -3½
Dolphins -13½