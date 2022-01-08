Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 18
Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay leads the contest with a 48-35-2 ATS record and has a 1½-point lead over Review-Journal betting reporter Todd Dewey.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 4-1
Season: 47-37-1
Chiefs -10½
Patriots -6½
Buccaneers -8
49ers +4½
Raiders +3
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-2
Season: 45-39-1
Eagles +7½
Lions +4½
Steelers +5½
Seahawks +6½
Raiders +3
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 42-42-1
Bears +3½
Dolphins +6½
Falcons +4½
Bengals +6½
Raiders +3
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 44-40-1
Chiefs -10½
Patriots -6½
Cardinals -6½
49ers +4½
Raiders +3
Hank Goldberg
CBS Sports HQ
Last week: 3-2
Season: 37-47-1
Bears +3½
Dolphins +6½
Ravens -5½
49ers +4½
Raiders +3
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 3-2
Season: 43-41-1
Dolphins +6½
Falcons +4½
Steelers +5½
Seahawks +6½
Raiders +3
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 4-1
Season: 48-35-2
Eagles +7½
Buccaneers -8
Texans +10
Ravens -5½
Raiders +3
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 4-1
Season: 46-39
Patriots -6½
Colts -15½
Jets +16
Washington -7
Rams -4½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 39-45-1
Eagles +7½
Lions +4½
Jaguars +15½
49ers +4½
Raiders +3
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 40-44-1
Lions +4½
Jaguars +15½
Texans +10
Falcons +4½
Steelers +5½