Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 18

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2022 - 12:05 pm
 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the New York Jets during an NFL ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the New York Jets during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 4-1

Season: 47-37-1

Chiefs -10½

Patriots -6½

Buccaneers -8

49ers +4½

Raiders +3

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-2

Season: 45-39-1

Eagles +7½

Lions +4½

Steelers +5½

Seahawks +6½

Raiders +3

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 42-42-1

Bears +3½

Dolphins +6½

Falcons +4½

Bengals +6½

Raiders +3

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 44-40-1

Chiefs -10½

Patriots -6½

Cardinals -6½

49ers +4½

Raiders +3

Hank Goldberg

CBS Sports HQ

Last week: 3-2

Season: 37-47-1

Bears +3½

Dolphins +6½

Ravens -5½

49ers +4½

Raiders +3

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 3-2

Season: 43-41-1

Dolphins +6½

Falcons +4½

Steelers +5½

Seahawks +6½

Raiders +3

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 4-1

Season: 48-35-2

Eagles +7½

Buccaneers -8

Texans +10

Ravens -5½

Raiders +3

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 4-1

Season: 46-39

Patriots -6½

Colts -15½

Jets +16

Washington -7

Rams -4½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 39-45-1

Eagles +7½

Lions +4½

Jaguars +15½

49ers +4½

Raiders +3

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 40-44-1

Lions +4½

Jaguars +15½

Texans +10

Falcons +4½

Steelers +5½

