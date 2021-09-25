Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 3
Lou Finocchiaro and Mark Franco lead the contest with 8-2 ATS records. Micah Roberts is 7-3, and Jay Kornegay and Doug Fitz are each 6-3-1.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 3-2
Season: 6-4
Cardinals -7
Patriots -3
Chargers +6½
Steelers -3
Vikings +1½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 4-1
Season: 8-2
Washington +7½
Dolphins +4
Rams +1½
49ers -3½
Eagles +4
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 6-3-1
Chargers +6½
Falcons +3
Bears +7
Bengals +3
Jets +10
Mark Franco
Franco Sports.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 8-2
Titans -5½
Patriots -3
Chargers +6½
Giants -3
Broncos -10
Hank Goldberg
CBS Sports HQ
Last week: 3-2
Season: 6-4
Titans -5½
Patriots -3
Browns -7
Raiders -4
Buccaneers -1½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 2-3
Season: 4-6
Washington +7½
Chargers +6½
Browns -7
Buccaneers -1½
Packers +3½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 6-3-1
Cardinals -7
Chargers +6½
Dolphins +4
Broncos -10
Eagles +4
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 5-5
Lions +8
Browns -7
Raiders -4
Rams +1½
Seahawks -1½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 7-3
Cardinals -7
Saints +3
Browns -7
Steelers -3
Rams +1½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 4-6
Jaguars +7
Lions +8
Saints +3
Falcons +3
Bengals +3