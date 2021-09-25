92°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 3

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2021 - 1:37 pm
 
Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray 1,runs away from Minnesota Vikings' Stephen Weatherly 91, durin ...
Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray 1,runs away from Minnesota Vikings' Stephen Weatherly 91, during their game Sunday, Sept 19, 2021, in Glendale, AZ. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 3-2

Season: 6-4

Cardinals -7

Patriots -3

Chargers +6½

Steelers -3

Vikings +1½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 4-1

Season: 8-2

Washington +7½

Dolphins +4

Rams +1½

49ers -3½

Eagles +4

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 6-3-1

Chargers +6½

Falcons +3

Bears +7

Bengals +3

Jets +10

Mark Franco

Franco Sports.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 8-2

Titans -5½

Patriots -3

Chargers +6½

Giants -3

Broncos -10

Hank Goldberg

CBS Sports HQ

Last week: 3-2

Season: 6-4

Titans -5½

Patriots -3

Browns -7

Raiders -4

Buccaneers -1½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 2-3

Season: 4-6

Washington +7½

Chargers +6½

Browns -7

Buccaneers -1½

Packers +3½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 6-3-1

Cardinals -7

Chargers +6½

Dolphins +4

Broncos -10

Eagles +4

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 5-5

Lions +8

Browns -7

Raiders -4

Rams +1½

Seahawks -1½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 7-3

Cardinals -7

Saints +3

Browns -7

Steelers -3

Rams +1½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 4-6

Jaguars +7

Lions +8

Saints +3

Falcons +3

Bengals +3

VegasInsider.com handicapper Chip Chirimbes analyzes every NFL Sunday and Monday game and gives final scores for each.

Kansas State is tied for third in the nation in offensive success rate, and Oklahoma State ranks 112th. The Wildcats are the better bet to consistently move the chains.