Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 3
Brent Musburger is tied for the lead with a 6-4 ATS record with Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey and handicappers Lou Finocchiaro and Doug Fitz.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 3-2
Season: 6-4
Patriots +2½
Saints -2½
Seahawks -1½
Rams -3½
49ers -1½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-3
Season: 6-4
Colts +5½
Jaguars +7
Falcons +1½
49ers -1½
Cowboys +1
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 6-4
Ravens -2½
Panthers +2½
Colts +5½
Titans +2
Commanders +6½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 5-5
Ravens -2½
Saints -2½
Chiefs -5½
49ers -1½
Giants -1
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 1-4
Season: 4-6
Bengals -5
Colts +5½
Commanders +6½
49ers -1½
Cardinals +3½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 5-5
Panthers +2½
Vikings -6
Colts +5½
Commanders +6½
49ers -1½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 6-4
Lions +6
Commanders +6½
Buccaneers -1
Falcons +1½
Cowboys +1
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 3-7
Ravens -2½
Dolphins +6
Vikings -6
Chiefs -5½
Falcons +1½
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports
Last week: 1-4
Season: 5-5
Patriots +2½
Vikings -6
Colts +5½
Packers +1
Broncos +1½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 3-7
Dolphins +6
Lions +6
Commanders +6½
Jaguars +7
Cowboys +1