Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 3

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2022 - 1:13 pm
 
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) screams out instructions during a NFL football gam ...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) screams out instructions during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 3-2

Season: 6-4

Patriots +2½

Saints -2½

Seahawks -1½

Rams -3½

49ers -1½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-3

Season: 6-4

Colts +5½

Jaguars +7

Falcons +1½

49ers -1½

Cowboys +1

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 6-4

Ravens -2½

Panthers +2½

Colts +5½

Titans +2

Commanders +6½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 5-5

Ravens -2½

Saints -2½

Chiefs -5½

49ers -1½

Giants -1

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 1-4

Season: 4-6

Bengals -5

Colts +5½

Commanders +6½

49ers -1½

Cardinals +3½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 5-5

Panthers +2½

Vikings -6

Colts +5½

Commanders +6½

49ers -1½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 6-4

Lions +6

Commanders +6½

Buccaneers -1

Falcons +1½

Cowboys +1

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 3-7

Ravens -2½

Dolphins +6

Vikings -6

Chiefs -5½

Falcons +1½

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports

Last week: 1-4

Season: 5-5

Patriots +2½

Vikings -6

Colts +5½

Packers +1

Broncos +1½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 3-7

Dolphins +6

Lions +6

Commanders +6½

Jaguars +7

Cowboys +1

