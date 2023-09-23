Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 3
GambLou.com handicapper Lou Finocchiaro (@GambLou) went 3-1-1 against the spread in NFL Week 2 and leads the contest with an 8-1-1 record.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 1-4
Season: 3-7
Patriots -2½
Packers -2
Lions -3
Raiders -2½
Bengals -2½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 8-1-1
Texans +9
Commanders +6½
Colts +7½
Panthers +6
Buccaneers +5
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 5-4-1
Titans +3½
Texans +9
Broncos +6½
Falcons +3
Rams +2½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 4-5-1
Jets +2½
Packers -2
Dolphins -6½
Lions -3
Seahawks -6
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 2-3
Season: 6-4
Chargers Pick
Patriots -2½
Commanders +6½
Falcons +3
Panthers +6
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 5-4-1
Browns -3½
Falcons +3
Vikings Pick
Raiders -2½
Bengals -2½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 1-4
Season: 3-7
Chargers Pick
Packers -2
Lions -3
Seahawks -6
Buccaneers +5
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 4-6
Packers -2
Lions -3
Ravens -7½
Raiders -2½
Buccaneers +5
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 2-3
Season: 4-6
Texans +9
Broncos +6½
Raiders -2½
Buccaneers +5
Bengals -2½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 6-4
Texans +9
Saints +2
Commanders +6½
Colts +7½
Cardinals +12½