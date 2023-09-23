82°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 3

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2023 - 2:58 pm
 
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) speaks with Houston Texans quarterback C.J. ...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) speaks with Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 17, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 1-4

Season: 3-7

Patriots -2½

Packers -2

Lions -3

Raiders -2½

Bengals -2½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 8-1-1

Texans +9

Commanders +6½

Colts +7½

Panthers +6

Buccaneers +5

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 5-4-1

Titans +3½

Texans +9

Broncos +6½

Falcons +3

Rams +2½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 4-5-1

Jets +2½

Packers -2

Dolphins -6½

Lions -3

Seahawks -6

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 2-3

Season: 6-4

Chargers Pick

Patriots -2½

Commanders +6½

Falcons +3

Panthers +6

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 5-4-1

Browns -3½

Falcons +3

Vikings Pick

Raiders -2½

Bengals -2½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 1-4

Season: 3-7

Chargers Pick

Packers -2

Lions -3

Seahawks -6

Buccaneers +5

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 4-6

Packers -2

Lions -3

Ravens -7½

Raiders -2½

Buccaneers +5

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 2-3

Season: 4-6

Texans +9

Broncos +6½

Raiders -2½

Buccaneers +5

Bengals -2½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 6-4

Texans +9

Saints +2

Commanders +6½

Colts +7½

Cardinals +12½

