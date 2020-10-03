Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks: Week 4

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) loses the ball as he is hit by Green Bay Packers linebacker Delontae Scott (98) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans. The Saints and Detroit Lions are in unfamiliar territory. New Orleans has lost consecutive games for the first time in three years and Detroit just ended an 11-game, 11-month losing streak. The matchup of teams with 1-2 records on Sunday at Ford Field may prove to be pivotal. (AP Photo/Brett Duke, File)