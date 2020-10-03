Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks: Week 4
Handicapper Mark Franco is 12-3 ATS after going 4-1 for the third consecutive week, and Lou Fincocchiaro is in second place at 9-6.
Joe D’Amico
@Joedamicowins
Last week: 2-3
Season: 8-7
Saints -4
Cowboys -4½
Seahawks -6½
Buccaneers -7
Ravens -13
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-2
Season: 9-6
Lions +4
Panthers +3½
Dolphins +6½
Chargers +7
Raiders +3
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 8-7
Saints -4
Panthers +3½
Jaguars +3
Cowboys -4½
Vikings +4½
Mark Franco
Franco Sports.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 12-3
Colts -2½
Lions +4
Bengals -3
Browns +4½
Packers -7
Hank Goldberg
CBS Sports HQ
Last week: 1-4
Season: 4-11
Colts -2½
Saints -4
Cowboys -4½
Texans -4½
49ers -7
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 1-4
Season: 6-9
Bears +2½
Lions +4
Jaguars +3
Dolphins +6½
Packers -7
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 2-3
Season: 6-8-1
Colts -2½
Saints -4
Panthers +3½
Jaguars +3
Ravens -13
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 1-4
Season: 7-8
Lions +4
Dolphins +6½
Ravens -13
Raiders +3
Falcons +7
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 5-9-1
Colts -2½
Vikings +4½
Ravens -13
Bills -3
Eagles +7
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 8-7
Browns +4½
Chargers +7
Washington +13
Eagles +7
Falcons +7