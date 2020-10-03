97°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks: Week 4

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2020 - 11:55 am
 
Updated October 3, 2020 - 12:01 pm

Joe D’Amico

@Joedamicowins

Last week: 2-3

Season: 8-7

Saints -4

Cowboys -4½

Seahawks -6½

Buccaneers -7

Ravens -13

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-2

Season: 9-6

Lions +4

Panthers +3½

Dolphins +6½

Chargers +7

Raiders +3

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 8-7

Saints -4

Panthers +3½

Jaguars +3

Cowboys -4½

Vikings +4½

Mark Franco

Franco Sports.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 12-3

Colts -2½

Lions +4

Bengals -3

Browns +4½

Packers -7

Hank Goldberg

CBS Sports HQ

Last week: 1-4

Season: 4-11

Colts -2½

Saints -4

Cowboys -4½

Texans -4½

49ers -7

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 1-4

Season: 6-9

Bears +2½

Lions +4

Jaguars +3

Dolphins +6½

Packers -7

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 2-3

Season: 6-8-1

Colts -2½

Saints -4

Panthers +3½

Jaguars +3

Ravens -13

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 1-4

Season: 7-8

Lions +4

Dolphins +6½

Ravens -13

Raiders +3

Falcons +7

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 5-9-1

Colts -2½

Vikings +4½

Ravens -13

Bills -3

Eagles +7

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 8-7

Browns +4½

Chargers +7

Washington +13

Eagles +7

Falcons +7

