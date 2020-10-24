Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks: Week 7
Mark Franco leads the contest with a 21-9 ATS record, and Doug Fitz is second at 19-11. Micah Roberts went 5-0 to join Dave Tuley and Lou Finocchiaro at 17-12-1.
Joe D’Amico
@Joedamicowins
Last week: 1-4
Season: 15-14-1
Cowboys PK
Panthers +7½
Packers -3½
Steelers +1
Bears +6
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 3-2
Season: 17-12-1
Texans +3½
Patriots -2
Broncos +9½
Buccaneers -3½
Steelers +1
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 19-11
Cowboys PK
Lions +2½
49ers +2
Jaguars +8
Bears +6
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 21-9
Bengals +3
Panthers +7½
Packers -3½
Seahawks -3½
Patriots -2
Hank Goldberg
CBS Sports HQ
Last week: 3-2
Season: 13-17
Panthers +7½
Packers -3½
Seahawks -3½
Titans -1
Bears +6
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 2-3
Season: 14-16
Browns -3
Panthers +7½
Jets +13
Packers -3½
Rams -6
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 2-3
Season: 14-15-1
Panthers +7½
Packers -3½
Patriots -2
Jaguars +8
Rams -6
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 15-15
Browns -3
Panthers +7½
Raiders +3½
Patriots -2
Steelers +1
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 5-0
Season: 17-12-1
Browns -3
Lions +2½
49ers +2
Buccaneers -3½
Bears +6
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 17-12-1
Bengals +3
Panthers +7½
Cardinals +3½
Broncos +9½
Bears +6