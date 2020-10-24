79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks: Week 7

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2020 - 12:37 pm
 
Updated October 24, 2020 - 12:49 pm

Joe D’Amico

@Joedamicowins

Last week: 1-4

Season: 15-14-1

Cowboys PK

Panthers +7½

Packers -3½

Steelers +1

Bears +6

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 3-2

Season: 17-12-1

Texans +3½

Patriots -2

Broncos +9½

Buccaneers -3½

Steelers +1

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 19-11

Cowboys PK

Lions +2½

49ers +2

Jaguars +8

Bears +6

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 21-9

Bengals +3

Panthers +7½

Packers -3½

Seahawks -3½

Patriots -2

Hank Goldberg

CBS Sports HQ

Last week: 3-2

Season: 13-17

Panthers +7½

Packers -3½

Seahawks -3½

Titans -1

Bears +6

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 2-3

Season: 14-16

Browns -3

Panthers +7½

Jets +13

Packers -3½

Rams -6

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 2-3

Season: 14-15-1

Panthers +7½

Packers -3½

Patriots -2

Jaguars +8

Rams -6

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 15-15

Browns -3

Panthers +7½

Raiders +3½

Patriots -2

Steelers +1

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 5-0

Season: 17-12-1

Browns -3

Lions +2½

49ers +2

Buccaneers -3½

Bears +6

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 17-12-1

Bengals +3

Panthers +7½

Cardinals +3½

Broncos +9½

Bears +6

MOST READ
1
Trent Brown dominates Raiders fans’ questions
Trent Brown dominates Raiders fans’ questions
2
Police say man threw 2-month-old from 2nd floor
Police say man threw 2-month-old from 2nd floor
3
Rain, freeze possible when polar front arrives Monday in Las Vegas
Rain, freeze possible when polar front arrives Monday in Las Vegas
4
Caesars board member stepping down immediately
Caesars board member stepping down immediately
5
Bobby Flay to close Mesa Grill, launch new concept
Bobby Flay to close Mesa Grill, launch new concept
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
A view of the Circa Sportsbook from Victory Burger & Wings Co. during a tour of Circa, the ...
Circa sportsbook welcomes sharp bettors
By / RJ

With its flagship sportsbook set to open Wednesday, Circa hopes a bettor-friendly approach, to sharps and the public alike, will earn it business.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) communicates with offensive guard Gabe Jack ...
Raiders-Buccaneers game still off betting board
By / RJ

The line probably will stay off the board until there’s clarification if Raiders linemen Kolton Miller, Gabe Jackson, Rodney Hudson and Denzelle Good will play Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to throw a pass against the Green Bay Pac ...
NFL betting trends for Week 7
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The over is 15-7 in Bruce Arians’ games with Tampa Bay and 30-15 in games he coached dating to mid-2016. The over is 4-0-1 in Raiders games this season.

Hawaii backup quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, left, throws against Washington during the second ha ...
Hawaii should feast on Fresno State defense in MW opener
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

Fresno State’s defensive backs are among the worst in the Mountain West, and the Bulldogs have only five returning starters on defense under rookie coach Kalen DeBoer.