Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 15
Hank Goldberg went 13-2 ATS in the past three weeks to take the contest lead with a 42-26-2 record (61.7 percent). Jay Kornegay is second at 41-27-2.
Joe D’Amico
Aasiwins.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 36-33-1
Buccaneers -3
Titans -3
Seahawks -6½
Browns -2½
Vikings -2½
— — —
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 5-0
Season: 39-29-2
Lions +3
Bears +4
Texans +3
Bills +2½
Cardinals +2½
— — —
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 40-29-1
Titans -3
Seahawks -6½
Steelers -2½
Raiders -6½
Rams -1
— — —
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 42-26-2
Titans -3
Broncos +9
Steelers -2½
Rams -1
Vikings -2½
— — —
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 36-33-1
Buccaneers -3
Patriots -9½
Texans +3
Cowboys +1
Chargers +2½
— — —
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 41-27-2
Redskins +4½
Packers -4
Titans -3
Raiders -6½
Cardinals +2½
— — —
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 4-0-1
Season: 39-29-2
Patriots -9½
Broncos +9
Bills +2½
Raiders -6½
Browns -2½
— — —
Eric Parkila
@ParkilaSports handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 34-34-2
Buccaneers -3
Texans +3
Chiefs -9
Giants -3½
Browns -2½
— — —
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 3-2
Season: 36-32-2
Eagles -4½
Patriots -9½
Titans -3
Raiders -6½
Bills +2½
— — —
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 3-0-2
Season: 33-34-3
Bengals +9½
Broncos +9
Dolphins +3½
Bills +2½
Falcons +10½
