Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2019 - 3:09 pm
 

Joe D’Amico

Aasiwins.com handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 36-33-1

Buccaneers -3

Titans -3

Seahawks -6½

Browns -2½

Vikings -2½

— — —

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com handicapper

Last week: 5-0

Season: 39-29-2

Lions +3

Bears +4

Texans +3

Bills +2½

Cardinals +2½

— — —

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 40-29-1

Titans -3

Seahawks -6½

Steelers -2½

Raiders -6½

Rams -1

— — —

Hank Goldberg

VegasInsider.com handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 42-26-2

Titans -3

Broncos +9

Steelers -2½

Rams -1

Vikings -2½

— — —

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 36-33-1

Buccaneers -3

Patriots -9½

Texans +3

Cowboys +1

Chargers +2½

— — —

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 41-27-2

Redskins +4½

Packers -4

Titans -3

Raiders -6½

Cardinals +2½

— — —

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 4-0-1

Season: 39-29-2

Patriots -9½

Broncos +9

Bills +2½

Raiders -6½

Browns -2½

— — —

Eric Parkila

@ParkilaSports handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 34-34-2

Buccaneers -3

Texans +3

Chiefs -9

Giants -3½

Browns -2½

— — —

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com analyst

Last week: 3-2

Season: 36-32-2

Eagles -4½

Patriots -9½

Titans -3

Raiders -6½

Bills +2½

— — —

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com handicapper

Last week: 3-0-2

Season: 33-34-3

Bengals +9½

Broncos +9

Dolphins +3½

Bills +2½

Falcons +10½

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting.

