Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 7

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2019 - 2:43 pm
 

Joe D’Amico

Aasiwins.com handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 16-14

Texans +1

Vikings -1

49ers -9½

Ravens +3

Saints +3½

— —

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 17-12-1

Cardinals +3

Colts -1

Vikings -1

Chargers +2½

Eagles +2½

— —

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 19-11

Colts -1

Vikings -1

Jaguars -3½

Seahawks -3

Saints +3½

— —

Hank Goldberg

VegasInsider.com handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 19-11

Giants -3

Vikings -1

Jaguars -3½

Eagles +2½

Patriots -9½

— —

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL handicapper

Last week: 1-4

Season: 17-13

Giants -3

Jaguars -3½

Seahawks -3

Bears -3½

Jets +9½

— —

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 19-11

Jaguars -3½

Titans -2½

Bears -3½

Eagles +2½

Jets +9½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 4-1

Season: 15-15

Giants -3

Vikings -1

Raiders +4½

Chargers +2½

Jets +9½

— —

Eric Parkila

@ParkilaSports handicapper

Last week: 1-4

Season: 13-17

Giants -3

Texans +1

Bengals +3½

Rams -3

Cowboys -2½

— —

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com analyst

Last week: 1-4

Season: 13-16-1

Cardinals +3

Vikings -1

Jaguars -3½

Rams -3

Eagles +2½

— —

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 16-14

Texans +1

Dolphins +17

Redskins +9½

Saints +3½

Jets +9½

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

