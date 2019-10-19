Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 7
Handicappers Hank Goldberg and Mark Franco each went 4-1 ATS last week and are tied for the contest lead at 19-11 with Westgate sportsbook vice president Jay Kornegay.
Joe D’Amico
Aasiwins.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 16-14
Texans +1
Vikings -1
49ers -9½
Ravens +3
Saints +3½
— —
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 17-12-1
Cardinals +3
Colts -1
Vikings -1
Chargers +2½
Eagles +2½
— —
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 19-11
Colts -1
Vikings -1
Jaguars -3½
Seahawks -3
Saints +3½
— —
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 19-11
Giants -3
Vikings -1
Jaguars -3½
Eagles +2½
Patriots -9½
— —
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL handicapper
Last week: 1-4
Season: 17-13
Giants -3
Jaguars -3½
Seahawks -3
Bears -3½
Jets +9½
— —
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 19-11
Jaguars -3½
Titans -2½
Bears -3½
Eagles +2½
Jets +9½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 4-1
Season: 15-15
Giants -3
Vikings -1
Raiders +4½
Chargers +2½
Jets +9½
— —
Eric Parkila
@ParkilaSports handicapper
Last week: 1-4
Season: 13-17
Giants -3
Texans +1
Bengals +3½
Rams -3
Cowboys -2½
— —
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 1-4
Season: 13-16-1
Cardinals +3
Vikings -1
Jaguars -3½
Rams -3
Eagles +2½
— —
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 16-14
Texans +1
Dolphins +17
Redskins +9½
Saints +3½
Jets +9½
More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.