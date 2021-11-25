Last Woman Standing makes NFL pick for Week 12

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ Last Man Standing contest last season, offers a play on a total for Week 12 of the NFL slate.

Washington Football Team running back Jaret Patterson (32) is tackled by Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

The Last Woman Standing plans to break her first losing streak.

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest last year, lost with under 43 last week in Washington’s 27-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers. That marked the first time she has lost two weeks in a row this season.

For the year, her record is still an enviable 6-3-1.

Hanover will provide NFL picks throughout the season.

Those interested in gaining access to more of her picks — she specializes in the NFL and NBA — can visit her website, bet2collect.com.

Here is Hanover’s free play for this week:

Under 45 Steelers-Bengals

Pittsburgh and Cincinnati each scored more than 30 points last week, but Hanover expects a slog Sunday.

“I see Pittsburgh being wore out,” she said.

The Steelers lost a wild 41-37 shootout to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, while the Bengals pulled away for a 32-13 win over the Raiders.

Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh 24-10 in their first meeting Sept. 26, and Hanover said she expects a similar game Sunday, with the Bengals taming Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense.

“And if the Steelers are in the game, of course it will be with their defense,” she said.

Pittsburgh might also see the return of three important defenders who were out last week — safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, cornerback Joe Haden and linebacker T.J. Watt.

Last week: 0-1

Season: 6-3-1

