49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Betting

Last Woman Standing makes NFL pick for Week 12

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2021 - 8:00 am
 
Washington Football Team running back Jaret Patterson (32) is tackled by Carolina Panthers safe ...
Washington Football Team running back Jaret Patterson (32) is tackled by Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

The Last Woman Standing plans to break her first losing streak.

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest last year, lost with under 43 last week in Washington’s 27-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers. That marked the first time she has lost two weeks in a row this season.

For the year, her record is still an enviable 6-3-1.

Hanover will provide NFL picks throughout the season.

Those interested in gaining access to more of her picks — she specializes in the NFL and NBA — can visit her website, bet2collect.com.

Here is Hanover’s free play for this week:

Under 45 Steelers-Bengals

Pittsburgh and Cincinnati each scored more than 30 points last week, but Hanover expects a slog Sunday.

“I see Pittsburgh being wore out,” she said.

The Steelers lost a wild 41-37 shootout to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, while the Bengals pulled away for a 32-13 win over the Raiders.

Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh 24-10 in their first meeting Sept. 26, and Hanover said she expects a similar game Sunday, with the Bengals taming Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense.

“And if the Steelers are in the game, of course it will be with their defense,” she said.

Pittsburgh might also see the return of three important defenders who were out last week — safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, cornerback Joe Haden and linebacker T.J. Watt.

Last week: 0-1

Season: 6-3-1

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Shooter remains at large in Summerlin restaurant killing
Shooter remains at large in Summerlin restaurant killing
2
Raiders report: Assistant coach doesn’t make trip to Dallas
Raiders report: Assistant coach doesn’t make trip to Dallas
3
Summerlin restaurant shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Summerlin restaurant shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
4
Las Vegas woman refuses to wear mask, arrested at airport
Las Vegas woman refuses to wear mask, arrested at airport
5
Tony Hsieh’s longtime assistant wants millions more from estate
Tony Hsieh’s longtime assistant wants millions more from estate
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) and CeeDee Lamb (88) line up for the snap during ...
Sharp money moves line on Raiders-Cowboys
By / RJ

Dallas climbed from a 7-point favorite to an 8-point favorite over the Raiders on Tuesday before the consensus line settled at -7½ on Wednesday at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is announced before the start of an NFL football game ag ...
NFL betting trends — Thanksgiving: 1 trend favors Raiders
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden reacts during the second half of the team's NBA basketball gam ...
NBA unders a moneymaker for bettors this season
By / RJ

Entering Monday, NBA unders were 148-102-3 overall for a 59.2 winning percentage. If a bettor had wagered $110 to win $100 on the under of every game, they would be up $3,580.