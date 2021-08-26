Late night ends with ‘bad push’ in Dodgers’ victory over Padres

Under bettors might have thought they were safe with Los Angeles and San Diego tied at 1 in the 15th inning early Thursday. They were wrong.

Los Angeles Dodgers' AJ Pollock, right, reacts with third base coach Dino Ebel after hitting a two-run home run during the sixteenth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

At least under bettors didn’t lose — and maybe they didn’t stay awake to experience their misfortune.

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 5-3 in 16 innings in a game that took five hours, 49 minutes, and ended at 12:59 a.m. Thursday. And it took nearly all that time to deliver a “bad push” (instead of a bad beat) for bettors who played the total under 8.

The Dodgers and Padres were tied at 1 until the 15th inning. Los Angeles scored two runs in the top of the 15th, but Fernando Tatis Jr. answered with a two-run home run in the bottom of the inning to knot the game at 3.

Now under bettors knew they were in trouble, and AJ Pollock ended any hope of victory with a two-run home run to lead off the 16th.

Tatis’ and Pollock’s homers were two-run shots because of the rule put in place last season that puts a runner on second to start extra innings. No game had gone beyond the 13th inning since the rule was enacted.

The Dodgers didn’t score again, and the Padres went quietly in the bottom of the 16th to at least preserve the push for under bettors.

The Padres left the winning run on third base in the 10th, 11th, 13th and 14th innings.

The Dodgers won as consensus -145 favorites to stay 2½ games behind San Francisco in the National League West. The Padres fell a game behind Cincinnati in the race for the second wild-card spot.

