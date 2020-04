Lines posted on 163 college football games (full list)

MGM Resorts International has point spreads available on games starting Aug. 29 through Army-Navy in the regular-season finale Dec. 12.

Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy (25) runs for a touchdown against Navy safety Kevin Brennan (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in South Bend, Ind.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

MGM Resorts International has posted lines on 163 college football games scheduled for this fall.

If the games are not played within a week of the scheduled date or are not played at the same site, bets will be refunded.

Here’s the list:

Aug. 29

Navy vs. Notre Dame (-16½), at Dublin, Ireland

Hawaii at Arizona (-10½)

Sept. 3

Brigham Young at Utah (-5½)

Clemson (-23½) at Georgia Tech

Oregon State at Oklahoma State (-16½)

Sept. 4

Indiana at Wisconsin (-14½)

North Carolina at Central Florida (-2½)

Sept. 5

Michigan (-2½) at Washington

Southern California vs. Alabama (-14) at Arlington, Texas

West Virginia vs. Florida State (-3½ +100) at Atlanta

Baylor vs. Mississippi (-2) at Houston

Sept. 7

Virginia vs. Georgia (-17½) at Atlanta

Sept. 12

Louisville at Clemson (-23½)

Ohio State (-9½) at Oregon

Texas at Louisiana State (-5)

Kentucky at Florida (-15½)

Iowa State at Iowa (-4½)

Penn State (-7½) at Virginia Tech

North Carolina vs. Auburn (-5½) at Atlanta

Sept. 18

Iowa at Minnesota (-2½ -115)

Sept. 19

Georgia at Alabama (-7½)

Auburn (-9½) at Mississippi

Southern California (-9½) at Stanford

Brigham Young at Arizona State (-3½)

Florida State at Boise State (-1½)

Sept. 26

Cincinnati at Nebraska (-6)

Wisconsin at Michigan (-3½)

Virginia at Clemson (-26½)

Duke at Pittsburgh (-9½)

Florida (-6½ -120) at Tennessee

Miami (Fla.) at Michigan State (-2½)

Utah (-2½ -125) at California

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame (-23½) at Charlotte, N.C.

Texas A&M (-19½) vs. Arkansas at Arlington, Texas

Oct. 1

Memphis (-4½) at Southern Methodist

Oct. 2

Southern California (-2½) at Utah

Oklahoma State at Texas Christian (PK -120)

Oct. 3

Baylor at Oklahoma (-14)

Penn State at Michigan (-2½)

Notre Dame (-2½) vs. Wisconsin at Green Bay, Wis.

Washington at Oregon (-6½)

Kentucky at Auburn (-17½)

South Florida at Cincinnati (-13½ -115)

Navy at Air Force (PK -120)

Oct. 7

Louisiana (Lafayette) at Appalachian State (-6½ -115)

Oct. 8

Tulane at Houston (-3½)

Oct. 9

Colorado at Arizona (-5½)

Miami (Fla.) (-14½ -105) at Wake Forest

Oct. 10

Auburn at Georgia (-7½)

Louisiana State at Florida (-2½)

Minnesota at Wisconsin (-7½)

Texas vs. Oklahoma (-2½) at Dallas

Clemson (-17½) at Florida State

Iowa at Ohio State (-17½)

Michigan (-6½) at Michigan State

UCLA at Arizona State (-10½)

Utah (-3 +100) at Washington State

San Diego State (-3½) at Utah State

Stanford at Notre Dame (-17½)

Oct. 15

Baylor (-2½) at Texas Tech

Oct. 16

Central Florida (PK -125) at Memphis

Oct. 17

Utah State at Boise State (-18½)

Oklahoma (-6½) at Iowa State

West Virginia at Texas (-20½)

Ohio State (-17½) at Michigan State

Michigan (PK -125) at Minnesota

Mississippi State at Alabama (-23½)

Texas A&M at Auburn (-3½)

Washington at Utah (PK -125)

Oregon (-9½ -115) at California

Oct. 23

Arizona at Washington (-16½)

Oct. 24

Ohio State (-6½) at Penn State

Cincinnati (-5½) at Southern Methodist

Stanford at Oregon (-16½)

Texas Christian at Baylor (-1½)

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (-8½)

Texas (-11½) at Texas Tech

Florida State at Louisville (-4½)

Syracuse at Clemson (-31½)

Mississippi State at Louisiana State (-20½)

Alabama (-14½) at Tennessee

Texas A&M (-7½) at South Florida

Oct. 29

Utah (-6½) at UCLA

Kansas State at Iowa State (-8½)

Oct. 30

Oregon State at Stanford (-7½)

Oct. 31

Florida vs. Georgia (-3½) at Jacksonville, Fla.

Memphis at Cincinnati (-3½ +105)

Virginia Tech at Louisville (PK -120)

Miami (Fla.) (-4½) at Virginia

Oregon (-14½) at Arizona

Washington (-6½) at California

Baylor at Texas (-13½)

Oklahoma (-7½) at Texas Christian

Nebraska at Ohio State (-20½)

Nov. 6

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh (PK -125)

Brigham Young at Boise State (PK -120)

Nov. 7

Alabama (-2½) at Louisiana State

Southern California at Oregon (-3½)

Clemson (-7½) at Notre Dame

Florida State at Miami (Fla.) (-6½ -115)

Missouri at Mississippi State (-4½)

Air Force (-3½) at Army

Kentucky at Tennessee (-7½ +100)

Georgia (-12½) at South Carolina

Arizona at Utah (-14½)

Iowa State (PK -125) at Texas Christian

Oklahoma (-15½) at West Virginia

Purdue at Minnesota (-12½)

Penn State (-6½ -115) at Nebraska

Nov. 10

Northern Illinois at Western Michigan (-7½)

Central Michigan at Toledo (-3)

Nov. 12

East Carolina at Cincinnati (-17½)

Nov. 13

Arizona State at Oregon (-11½)

Virginia (-4½) at Duke

Nov. 14

Pittsburgh at North Carolina (-7½)

North Carolina State (-2½) at Syracuse

San Diego State at Brigham Young (-10)

Temple at Central Florida (-18½)

Missouri at Florida (-17½)

Washington at Southern California (-6½)

Washington State (-3) at UCLA

Baylor at Iowa State (-5½)

West Virginia at Oklahoma State (-12½)

Texas Christian at Texas (-13½)

Nebraska at Iowa (-5½ -115)

Memphis (-5½) at Navy

Nov. 17

Toledo (-5½) at Northern Illinois

Nov. 18

Buffalo at Ohio (-6½)

Nov. 19

Florida State (-7½) at Syracuse

Nov. 21

Cincinnati at Central Florida (-8½)

Texas A&M at Alabama (-14½)

Louisiana State (PK -120) at Auburn

Utah (PK -120) at Arizona State

Oregon (-7½) at Washington State

Kansas at Oklahoma (-28½)

Baylor (-3) at West Virginia

Iowa State at Texas (-10½)

Northwestern at Minnesota (-14½)

Nebraska at Wisconsin (-10½)

Louisville at Notre Dame (-14½ +100)

Nov. 26

Mississippi State at Mississippi (-3½)

Nov. 27

UCLA at California (-5½)

Washington (-4½) at Washington State

Nov. 28

Auburn at Alabama (-13½)

Michigan at Ohio State (-11½)

Wisconsin (-3½) at Iowa

Tennessee (-13½) at Vanderbilt

West Virginia at Iowa State (-12½)

Louisiana State (PK -120) at Texas A&M

Minnesota (PK -125) at Nebraska

South Carolina at Clemson (-23½)

North Carolina State at North Carolina (-14½)

Central Florida (-14½) at South Florida

Arkansas vs. Missouri (-9½) at Kansas City, Mo.

Virginia at Virginia Tech (-7)

Arizona at Arizona State (-6½)

Kentucky at Louisville (-4½)

Notre Dame at Southern California (PK -125)

Brigham Young at Stanford (-2½)

Oregon (-16½) at Oregon State

Georgia Tech at Georgia (-24½)

Florida (-10½) at Florida State

Dec. 12

Navy (-6½) vs. Army at Philadelphia

