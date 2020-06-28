Lines posted on NBA games, MLB opener

Four sportsbooks posted spreads and totals on the first three days of the NBA restart, and the Westgate put a line on the reported MLB opener.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 112-103. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

This weekend produced a welcome sight for sports bettors.

Lines on NBA and MLB games are on the board for the first time since major American sports shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Four sportsbooks posted lines on the first three days of the revised NBA schedule set to begin July 30 in Orlando, Florida. The Westgate also posted a line on the reported opening day game between the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals on July 23.

The Yankees are -110 favorites at the defending World Series champion Nationals (total 7 under -120), with pitcher Gerrit Cole listed as making his debut for New York against Max Scherzer.

MLB is playing a 60-game season at normal home stadiums.

Lines are up for 13 NBA games, highlighted by the battle of Los Angeles between the Lakers and Clippers on opening night July 30. The Westgate has the matchup as a pick ‘em (total 218½).

New Orleans is a 1-point favorite over Utah (total 219½) in the other game slated for that day.

The NBA is bringing back 22 teams for its restart. The teams will play several games to determine playoff seeding. Once the field is set, the postseason will be played in its normal format. All games will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at Disney World.

Other notable games from the opening set of lines include Milwaukee -5½ against Boston (217½) and Houston -1½ against Dallas (225½) on July 31, and the Clippers -5 against New Orleans (226½) and the Lakers -3½ against defending champion Toronto (213½) on Aug. 1.

Caesars International, MGM Resorts and William Hill also have lines posted on the NBA games.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.