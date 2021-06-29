London bettor wins $1.4M on $15 parlay

The first five legs of the parlay already had hit Sunday when the seven-figure payday came down to Harris English, a 35-1 long shot to win the Travelers Championship.

Harris English kisses the winners trophy after winning the Travelers Championship golf tournament after a playoff at TPC River Highlands, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A bettor from London turned $15.50 into $1.4 million this week when he hit a six-leg parlay that featured four outright golf tournament winners.

The first five legs of the parlay, which was placed at the United Kingdom-based Betfair sportsbook, already had hit Sunday when the seven-figure payday came down to Harris English — a 35-1 long shot to win the Travelers Championship.

English drained a 28-foot putt on the 72nd hole to earn a spot in a playoff with Kramer Hickok. The bettor then had to sweat out eight more holes — which tied for the longest playoff in a PGA Tour event in 72 years — before English buried a 16-foot birdie putt to win the tournament, which ended after 1 a.m. London time Monday.

“I thought I was going to have a heart attack when the winning putt went in,” the bettor told Betfair. “I couldn’t believe it.”

The parlay, known as an accumulator in the UK, paid out at 90,396-1 odds.

Here are his other three golf winners and odds:

— Nelly Korda to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at 14-1.

— Viktor Hovland to win the BMW International Open at +650.

— Steve Stricker to win the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at 5-1.

“I was sure that Hovland, Korda and Steve Stricker were good bets, but I was a little unsure on Harris English,” he said. “When he won the playoff I was very relieved. I thought he had lost it after some wayward tee shots on the 18th hole.”

The other two legs of the England soccer fan’s parlay were Croatia (+140) over Scotland and England (-182) over the Czech Republic in Euro 2020.

