Major move in Nevada for swing state presidential election betting odds

Nevada was once a virtual toss-up, but a clear favorite has emerged in the state between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at the World Market Center on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during Turning Point’s United for Change rally at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The presidential election will probably be decided by seven swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Nevada was recently a virtual toss-up between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in betting odds to be the winner in the Silver State.

But Trump emerged as the clear favorite last week after data released from the Nevada Secretary of State’s office showed that Republicans were off to a strong start in early voting.

Trump is a -175 favorite to win Nevada over Harris (+145) at BetOnline, an offshore sportsbook that isn’t regulated in the U.S.

A negative number represents how much a bettor must wager to win $100, meaning a gambler would have to wager $175 to win $100 on Trump to win Nevada. A positive number represents how much a bettor would win on a $100 wager, meaning a gambler would win $145 on a $100 bet on Harris to win the state.

Trump also is the clear favorite to win Nevada at electionbettingodds.com, which averages live odds from FTX.com, Betfair.com, PredictIt.org, Smarkets.com and Polymarket.com. Trump has a 63.5 percent chance, which equates to -174, at the site, which gives Harris a 35.5 percent chance, or +182.

Trump is the betting favorite in all seven swing states — which account for a total of 93 electoral votes — at BetOnline and electionbettingodds.com. However, the odds of a Republican sweep of the swing states are 2-1 at BetOnline.

Nevada saw the biggest swing among the seven swing states at DraftKings sportsbook, where presidential election odds are available only in Ontario, Canada.

Before the early voting data was released, the book reported that the favorite in Nevada had already flipped from Harris -125 to Trump -135. Updated odds weren’t available.

Democrats have won Nevada in the past four presidential elections.

Betting on politics isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

Trump has soared to a -190 favorite at BetOnline to win the election over Harris, a +165 underdog. The book took wagers on Trump of $80,000 on Wednesday at -160 and $73,625 on Saturday at -175.

“It’s simply because the money is for him right now,” BetOnline.ag political oddsmaker Paul Krishnamurty told the Review-Journal. “We are taking money for Harris, too, and in my view the race is very close, all to play for.”

A bettor placed a $49,956 wager on Harris at +155 on Friday, and the same gambler also has bets on Harris of $49,984 at +125 and $49,928 at +140, according to posts on X by BetOnline brand manager Dave Mason.

“We are trading the election to make money,” Mason replied to a commenter who called him a Trump supporter. “… If you think our numbers are off due to bias, bet the other side for easy money.”

Trump has a 61.2 percent chance to win the election, or -158, at electionbettingodds.com. Harris has a 38.3 percent chance, or +161.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.