MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Aztecs favored early in 1st half

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

Guests watch on the big screens the first day of the NCAA basketball tournament at the Sports Book at Westgate, on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The NCAA Tournament continues Saturday with bids to the Sweet 16 on the line.

There are eight second-round games today, with No. 1 seeds Alabama, Houston and Kansas all taking the court. Second-seeded Texas and UCLA also are in action and each are heavy favorites.

We’ll be following the action from all the games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, buzzer beaters, bracket busters, ATS results and more.

UPDATES

9:38 a.m.: The Aztecs are shooting 50 percent from the field and lead Furman 19-17 at the under-8 break. San Diego State is -240 on the live line (Furman +195), spread -5½, total 133½.

9:27 a.m.: Furman and San Diego State are trading the lead. The Paladins are ahead 13-12 at the under-12 timeout, but San Diego State is -160 on the live line (Furman +130), spread -2½, total 135½.

9:21 a.m.: San Diego State cashes the first team to 10 points prop at -145. The Aztecs lead 10-6 in the opening five minutes.

9:07 a.m.: Almost ready to tip off between Furman and San Diego State. The Aztecs are down to -4½ and the total 135 at the Westgate SuperBook.

8:35 a.m.: Already seeing some movement in the morning games.

— San Diego State to -5 from -5½

— Furman-San Diego State total from 137½ to 136½

— Duke-Tennessee total from 128½ to 126

8:30 a.m.: Today’s schedule with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 13 Furman (+190) vs. No. 5 San Diego State (-5, 136½, -220), 9:10 a.m.

No. 5 Duke (-3, 126, -170) vs. No. 4 Tennessee (+150), 11:40 a.m.

No. 8 Arkansas (+160) vs. No. 1 Kansas (-4, 143, -180), 2:15 p.m.

No. 15 Princeton (+240) vs. No. 7 Missouri (-6½, 146, -280), 3:10 p.m.

No. 9 Auburn (+200) vs. No. 1 Houston (-5, 132½, -240), 4:10 p.m.

No. 10 Penn State (+200) vs. No. 2 Texas (-5½, 138, -240), 4:45 p.m.

No. 7 Northwestern (+300) vs. No. 2 UCLA (-7, 126½, -360), 5:40 p.m.

No. 8 Maryland (+330) vs. No. 1 Alabama (-9, 143½, -400), 6:40 p.m.

8:25 a.m.: Who ya got?

32 teams remain… Who wins it all? 🏀 pic.twitter.com/YvOE3Pckeg — SuperBook Sports (@SuperBookSports) March 18, 2023

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.