MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Top ’dog Princeton cashes at big price

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

Princeton guard Matt Allocco (14) forward Zach Martini (54) and forward Caden Pierce (12) and teammates embrace in the final seconds of the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Arizona in the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023. Princeton won 59-55. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

Maryland guard Jahmir Young (1) attempts a layup past West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) shots as Maryland forward Patrick Emilien (15) defends in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell (3) puts up a shot as Maryland forward Patrick Emilien (15) defends in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) shoots over Maryland guard Don Carey (0) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) drives around Maryland guard Don Carey (0) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

March Madness logos adorn seats at a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

A basketball sits on a rack before a First Four college basketball game between Fairleigh Dickinson and Texas Southern in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Furman forward Jalen Slawson (20) and Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) dive on the floor for a loose ball during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Virginia forward Jayden Gardner (1) drives past Furman forward Tyrese Hughey (15) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Virginia guard Isaac McKneely (11) and Furman guard Mike Bothwell (3) collide chasing a loose ball during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Furman forward Jalen Slawson (20) battles with Virginia forward Jayden Gardner (1) and guard Kihei Clark (0) for a loose ball during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Utah State guard Sean Bairstow (2) ducks around Missouri forward Noah Carter (35) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023. Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

Furman guard Marcus Foster (5) celebrates after what proved to be the game-winning basket by guard JP Pegues during the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Alabama center Charles Bediako (14) lays in a basket as Texas A&M Corpus Christi forward De'Lazarus Keys (13) defends in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Charleston forward Ante Brzovic, left, drives as San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee (13) defends during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Princeton forward Keeshawn Kellman (32) dunks during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Arizona in the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee (13) is surrounded by Charleston guard Dalton Bolon (3), forward Raekwon Horton (5), and guard Ryan Larson (11) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Furman guard Mike Bothwell, right, gets emotional after their win against Virginia during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. Furman beat Virginia 68-67. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Charleston forward Babacar Faye (35) and San Diego State forward Nathan Mensah, right, compete for a rebound during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

San Diego State guard Matt Bradley (20) gets around Charleston guard Jaylon Scott (21) during the first half of an first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Princeton guard Matt Allocco (14) grabs a rebound in front of Arizona forward Henri Veesaar (13) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) runs into Princeton guard Ryan Langborg (3) as he drives to the basket during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

Auburn guard Zep Jasper (12) shoots next to Iowa guard Tony Perkins (11) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Auburn guard Allen Flanigan dribbles the ball during the first half of the team's first-round college basketball game against Iowa in the men's NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Arizona guard Courtney Ramey (0) looks up at the scoreboard during the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Princeton in the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023. Princeton won 59-55. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

Furman guard JP Pegues, third from right, celebrates with the team after defeating Virginia in a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) shoots around Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) and UNC Asheville forward Drew Pember (4) battle for a rebound in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

UNC Asheville guard Trent Stephney (0) has the ball taken away by UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) while guard Tyger Campbell (10) defends in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo (0) steals a rebound from Louisiana forward Jordan Brown (21) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. Tennessee's Julian Phillips, right, looks on. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Houston guard Jamal Shead brings the ball up during the first half of the team's first-round college basketball game against Northern Kentucky in the men's NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Welcome to March Madness!

There are 16 games Thursday as the first round of the NCAA Tournament tips off. Three No. 1 seeds (Alabama, Houston and Kansas) are in action, and all of them are heavily favored.

We’ll be following the action from all the games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, buzzer beaters, bracket busters, ATS results and more.

UPDATES

10:00 p.m.: That’s it for today. Underdogs were 8-8 against the spread, with Princeton scoring the upset over Arizona as +850 money-line underdogs. Maryland (+125), Furman (+200), Missouri (Even) and Penn State (+130) also won outright. Totals went 10-6 to the under.

Thanks for reading. We’ll be back Friday for the second day of the first round.

Betting results for every game today — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story.

9:12 p.m.: FINAL. Penn State 76, Texas A&M 59. The No. 10 Nittany Lions made 13 3-pointers and held the Aggies to 33.9 percent shooting to pull the upset as 2½-point underdogs and +130 on the money line. The game stayed under the total of 136.

9:07 p.m.: FINAL. UCLA 86, UNC-Asheville 53. The No. 2 Bruins dominated from the opening tip and rolled as 18-point chalk. The game went over the total of 136.

8:48 p.m.: FINAL. Tennessee 58, Louisiana 55. The fourth-seeded Volunteers led by 18 points midway through the second half but had to hold on for the victory and didn’t cover as 12-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 135½.

8:41 p.m.: FINAL. Houston 63, Northern Kentucky 52. The top-seeded Cougars never got out of third gear and didn’t come close to covering the 19½-point spread. Northern Kentucky hung around thanks to 18 offensive rebounds but went 5-for-33 from 3-point range as the game stayed under the total of 122.

8:24 p.m.: Northern Kentucky is not going away. The Norse trail Houston 53-48 with 4:23 remaining. Houston is -3000 on the live line (Northern Kentucky +1200), spread -8½.

8:20 p.m.: Tennessee’s lead that was once 18 points is down to 50-45 with 6:14 left to play. The Volunteers are -1200 on the live line (Louisiana +700), spread -7½, total 119½.

8:16 p.m.: Second-half line: Texas A&M -5, total 71.

8:07 p.m.: Second-half line: UCLA -5, total 72.

8:05 p.m.: HALFTIME. Penn State 38, Texas A&M 22. The Nittany Lions got 15 points from Andrew Funk to cover as 1½-point underdogs and +120 on the money line. The first game stayed under the total 62, as a 3-pointer by Texas A&M came after the buzzer.

7:58 p.m.: HALFTIME. UCLA 46, UNC-Asheville 25. The Bruins used a swarming defense to easily cover as 10-point favorites. The first half went over the total of 64.

7:36 p.m.: UCLA is all over UNC-Asheville midway through the first half. Caesars Sportsbook took the in-game money line off the board. The spread is -26½, total 145½.

7:35 p.m.: Second-half line: Houston -11, total 66.

7:32 p.m.: Second-half line: Tennessee -4, total 70.

7:27 p.m.: HALFTIME. Houston 30, Northern Kentucky 27. The No. 1 Cougars couldn’t shake the 16 seed and didn’t cover as 12-point favorites. Northern Kentucky turned over the ball late, and Houston missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer to push the total of 57.

7:24 p.m.: HALFTIME. Tennessee 30, Louisiana 19. The Volunteers closed on a 11-0 run and found the frontdoor cover as 7-point chalk. The first half stayed under the total of 63.

7:12 p.m.: Last game of the day.

No. 10 Penn State (+130) vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (-2½, 136, -150), 7:16 p.m.

7:07 p.m.: Welcome to NCAA Tournament after dark.

No. 15 UNC-Asheville (+1,200) vs. No. 2 UCLA (-18, 136, -3,000), 7:11 p.m.

7:03 p.m.: No. 1 Houston is having difficulty with Northern Kentucky so far. It’s tied 18-18 at the first under-8 timeout. Houston is -3,000 on the live line (Northern Kentucky +1,200), spread -14½, total 123½.

6:44 p.m.: FINAL. Texas 81, Colgate 61. The second-seeded Longhorns flexed their muscles and coasted to the cover as 12½-point chalk. Sir’Jabari Rice poured in 23 points to lead Texas, which was 13-for-23 from behind the 3-point line. The game stayed under the total of 148½.

6:40 p.m.: The Mountain West went 1-3 straight-up and ATS in the NCAA Tournament, with only San Diego State left standing.

6:39 p.m.: FINAL. Northwestern 75, Boise State 67. Boo Buie led four players in double figures with 22 points, and the No. 7 Wildcats pulled away to comfortably cover as 2-point favorites. The game went over the total of 127½.

6:33 p.m.: Another top seed is about to take the court. Some late money arrived on Houston it appears.

No. 16 Northern Kentucky (+1,500) vs. No. 1 Houston (-19½, 122, -5,000), 6:39 p.m.

6:28 p.m.: The next game is getting set to tip off.

No. 13 Louisiana (+500) vs. No. 4 Tennessee (-12, 135½, -700), 6:33 p.m.

6:06 p.m.: FINAL. Auburn 83, Iowa 75. The ninth-seeded Tigers turned out to be the correct side and withstood a late push from the No. 8 Hawkeyes to cover as 2-point favorites. The game went over the total of 151½ after the teams combined for 101 points in the second half.

6:00 p.m.: FINAL. Duke 74, Oral Roberts 51. The Blue Devils coasted to the cover as 6-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 147.

5:50 p.m.: Second-half line: Texas -4½, total 77½.

5:40 p.m.: Auburn is clinging to a 64-58 lead with less than six minutes left after leading by as many as 17. Iowa is on a 17-6 surge. Auburn is -600 on the live line (Iowa +420), spread -5½.

5:39 p.m.: HALFTIME. Texas 41, Colgate 32. The second-seeded Longhorns allowed a late run after leading by double digits, but still covered as 7-point favorites. The half went over the total of 70, and first-half unders are 8-4.

5:28 p.m.: Second-half line: Boise State -½, total 69.

5:21 p.m.: HALFTIME. Northwestern 38, Boise State 32. The No. 7 Wildcats led wire-to-wire and rode Boo Buie’s hot shooting hand to the cover as 1-point favorites. The first half blew past the total of 59.

5:05 p.m.: Second-half line: Oral Roberts -1, total 77.

4:55 p.m.: HALFTIME. Duke 40, Oral Roberts 23. The Blue Devils opened on a 15-0 run and covered as 3-point favorites. Oral Roberts shot 26.5 percent from the field, as the half went under the total of 69.

4:48 p.m.: Second-half line: Iowa -½, total 79.

4:43 p.m.: HALFTIME. Auburn 31, Iowa 26. The Tigers defense took Iowa out of its flow to cover as 1-point favorites. The teams combined to go 1-for-17 from 3-point range, keeping the half under the total of 71½.

4:30 p.m.: The final Mountain West team is set to tip off.

No. 10 Boise State (+115) vs. No. 7 Northwestern (-2, 128½, -135), 4:35 p.m.

4:20 p.m.: Money coming in on Colgate.

No. 15 Colgate (+650) vs. No. 2 Texas (-12½, 148½, -1,000), 4:25 p.m.

4:05 p.m.: Duke plays its first tournament game without coach Mike Krzyzewski since, like, forever.

No. 12 Oral Roberts (+240) vs. No. 5 Duke (-6, 147, -280), 4:10 p.m.

3:48 p.m.: FINAL. Arkansas 73, Illinois 63. The Razorbacks allowed the game’s first two points and never trailed again to cover as 2½-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 143½ despite a flurry of late free throws.

3:46 p.m.: The evening session is about to get underway.

No. 9 Auburn (-2, 151½, -130) vs. No. 8 Iowa (+110), 3:50 p.m.

3:18 p.m.: FINAL. Princeton 59, Arizona 55. The No. 15 seed Tigers closed on a 9-0 run to pull the shocking upset as 15-point underdogs and +850 on the money line. No. 2 Arizona led 51-41 with 8:07 left before collapsing down the stretch. Brackets busted. The game stayed under the total of 154.

3:13 p.m.: Upset brewing. Princeton leads No. 2 seed Arizona 56-55 with 50.4 seconds remaining. Arizona is -130 on the live line, Princeton Even).

2:57 p.m.: Princeton is on a 7-0 surge and trails Arizona 51-48 with 6:22 to go. Arizona is -600 on the live line (Princeton +420), spread -6½, total 126½.

2:40 p.m.: FINAL. San Diego State 63, College of Charleston 57. Micah Parrish was fouled just before the buzzer, and after the referee ruled there was time remaining, Parrish made two free throws with 0.7 seconds left for a miracle cover. The Aztecs closed as 5½-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 141.

2:31 p.m.: Second-half line: Illinois -1½, total 78½.

2:26 p.m.: FINAL. Alabama 96, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75. The top-seeded Crimson Tide were never threatened but couldn’t cover the 24½-point closing number. The Islanders hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to ensure the cover. “They’re actually reviewing this. They think there might be a few people wanting to know if he shot it in time, and he did,” announcer Jim Nantz said on the broadcast. The game went over the total of 154½.

2:24 p.m.: HALFTIME. Arkansas 36, Illinois 26. The Razorbacks were in control almost from the opening tip and easily covered as 1½-point favorites. The sloppy half stayed under the total of 66½.

2:14 p.m.: Second-half line: Arizona -9, total 79.

2:05 p.m.: HALFTIME. Arizona 31, Princeton 30. The Wildcats went the final 3:58 without scoring and failed to cover as 8½-point favorites. The Tigers closed on an 8-0 run and had three chances for the lead in the final minute but couldn’t convert for +425 money-line bettors.

1:47 p.m.: San Diego State is in a battle. The No. 5 Aztecs lead 12th-seeded College of Charleston 37-34 at the under-16 timeout. San Diego State is -300 on the live line (Charleston +240), spread -5½, total 131½.

1:30 p.m.: Late money on the Razorbacks at the SuperBook.

No. 9 Illinois (+125) vs. No. 8 Arkansas (-2½, 143½, -145), 1:34 p.m.

1:29 p.m.: Second-half line: San Diego State -3, total 75.

1:21 p.m.: Second-half line: Alabama -10, total 82.

1:18 p.m.: HALFTIME. San Diego State 32, College of Charleston 29. The Aztecs had a shot blocked in the final seconds that would have provided the cover as 3-point favorites, but a late surge still meant a push for bettors. The first half stayed under the total of 66.

1:12 p.m.: HALFTIME. Alabama 54, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 34. The Crimson Tide shot 50 percent from the field and had no issues covering as 14-point favorites despite star freshman Brandon Miller being held without a point. The first half went over the total of 73½.

1:06 p.m.: The next game is almost ready to begin.

No. 15 Princeton (+850) vs. No. 2 Arizona (-15, 154, -1500), 1:10 p.m.

1:01 p.m.: FINAL. Kansas 96, Howard 68. The Jayhawks trailed well into the first half, but took control to cover as 22-point favorites. The game cruised over the total of 146½.

12:45 p.m.: FINAL. Missouri 76, Utah State 65. The Tigers used a 20-7 second-half run to overturn a deficit and pull the small upset as 1½-point underdogs and even money on the money line. The game stayed under the total of 155½.

12:24 p.m.: The Mountain West champions are about to tip off.

No. 12 College of Charleston (+200) vs. No. 5 San Diego State (-5½, 141, -240), 12:25 p.m.

12:12 p.m.: Quick 8-2 burst for Utah State to take a 49-47 lead over Missouri midway through the second half. The Aggies are -160 on the live line (Missouri +130), spread -1½, total 140½.

12:09 p.m.: Another No. 1 seed is on deck.

No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (+2,000) vs. No. 1 Alabama (-24½, 154½, -10,000), 12:15 p.m.

12:01 p.m.: Second-half line: Kansas -10½, total 79½.

11:54 a.m.: HALFTIME. Kansas 50, Howard 37. The Jayhawks closed the half on a 19-5 run to get the frontdoor cover as 12½-point favorites. The first half sailed over the total of 70.

11:50 a.m.: FINAL. Furman 68, Virginia 67. The No. 13 Paladins forced a late turnover, and JP Pegues hit a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left for the upset as 5½-point underdogs and +200 on the money line. The fourth-seeded Cavaliers led by as many as 12 points in the second half and were ahead 67-63 with 12 seconds remaining. The game went over the total of 130½.

ARE YOU SERIOUS?! 😨 FURMAN WITH THE STEAL AND 3 TO TAKE THE LEAD WITH 2.2 SECONDS REMAINING #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/fSCNKUzboq — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2023

11:45 a.m.: FINAL. Maryland 67, West Virginia 65. The No. 8 Terrapins overcame a slow start in each half to beat the ninth-seeded Mountaineers as 2½-point underdogs and +125 on the money line. West Virginia’s Kedrian Johnson missed a shot at the buzzer that would have won it. The game stayed under the total of 136½.

11:37 a.m.: Second-half line: Utah State -1½, total 82½.

11:33 a.m.: Furman leads No. 4 Virginia 57-54 with 4:24 left in the second half. The Paladins are -120 on the live line (Virginia -110), spread -1½, total 129½.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Missouri 35, Utah State 31. The Tigers led most of the way and covered as ½-point underdogs and even on the money line. The first half stayed under the total of 72½, in part because Utah State was 0-for-11 from 3-point range.

11:22 a.m.: The Paladins aren’t going away. Virginia is -650 on the live line (Furman +450), spread -5½, total 125½.

11:06 a.m.: Utah State is 0-for-7 from 3-point range so far and trails Missouri 23-18 at the first-half under-8 timeout. Missouri is -160 on the live line (Utah State +130), spread -2½, total 155½.

11:02 a.m.: Maryland-West Virginia is going to be a free-throw shooting contest down the stretch. The Mountaineers lead Maryland 51-50 midway through and are -150 on the live line (Maryland +120), spread -1½, total 142½.

10:56 a.m.: Action is about to start in Des Moines.

No. 16 Howard (+2,000) vs. No. 1 Kansas (-22, 146½, -10,000), 11 a.m.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Virginia -1½, total 69½.

10:38 a.m.: They are about to get underway in Sacramento. It appears that Missouri will be without team captain Tre Gomillion.

No. 10 Utah State (-1½, 155½, -120) vs. No. 7 Missouri (Even), 10:40 a.m.

10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME. Virginia 32, Furman 27. The Cavaliers never trailed and covered as 3-point favorites when a late 3-point attempt by Furman clanked off. Tough beat for bettors with an over 59½ ticket, too. Furman missed a free throw with 44 seconds, and Virginia committed a turnover to give the Paladins a final possession.

10:19 a.m.: Now seeing 71½ for Maryland-West Virginia second-half total.

10:12 a.m.: Second-half line: West Virginia -2½, total 72.

10:10 a.m.: HALFTIME: Maryland 32, West Virginia 30. The Terrapins recovered from a frigid start, and Patrick Emilien’s turnaround jumper with 36 seconds left gave Maryland the first-half cover as 1½-point underdogs and +115 on the money line. Maryland missed a shot at the buzzer that would have sent the total over 62½.

Maryland ends the half on a 26-11 run to take the lead 🔥#MarchMadness @TerrapinHoops pic.twitter.com/Ltu94AyJrR — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2023

10:01 a.m.: Furman was a trendy underdog with bettors, but Virginia is off to a 17-10 lead at halfway mark of the first half. The Cavaliers are -450 on the live line (Furman +340), spread -8½, total 125½.

9:52 a.m.: Maryland has recovered from its slow start and leads West Virginia 22-21 with 6 minutes left in the first half. It’s a 16-2 run for the Terrapins. West Virginia is -135 on the live line (Maryland +105), spread -1½, total 137½.

9:45 a.m.: Virginia is out to an early 11-3 lead and cashes the first team to 10 points prop at -155.

9:42 a.m.: Maryland fnally breaks a scoring drought that lasted nearly 8 minutes of game time. West Virginia leads 19-6 midway through the first half and is -550 on the live line (Maryland +375), spread -8½, total 131½.

9:38 a.m.: The next game is about to begin.

No. 13 Furman (+200) vs. No. 4 Virginia (-5½, 130½, -240), 9:40 a.m.

9:23 a.m.: Westgate SuperBook has props on the first team to score 10 points in a game. West Virginia cashes at -120 and leads Maryland 11-4 with 15:12 left in the first half. The Terrapins are out of sorts early against West Virginia’s pressure with five early turnovers.

9:12 a.m.: The first game is about to tip off. Last chance to make any changes to your bracket. Glgl, everyone.

No. 9 West Virginia (-2½, 136½, -145) vs. No. 8 Maryland (+125), 9:15 a.m.

9:05 a.m.: Some notable line movement this morning:

— San Diego State to -5½ from -5

— Virginia to -5½ from -6

— Tennessee to -11 from -11½

— Alabama to -24½ from -24

— West Virginia to -2½ from -3

— Northwestern to -2 from -1½

8:30 a.m.: Here is today’s schedule, with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 9 West Virginia (-3, 137½, -155) vs. No. 8 Maryland (+135), 9:15 a.m.

No. 13 Furman (+220) vs. No. 4 Virginia (-6, 132, -260), 9:40 a.m.

No. 10 Utah State (-1½, 155½, -125) vs. No. 7 Missouri (+105), 10:40 a.m.

No. 16 Howard (+2,000) vs. No. 1 Kansas (-22, 146, -10,000), 11 a.m.

No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (+2,000) vs. No. 1 Alabama (-24, 154½, -10,000), 11:45 a.m.

No. 12 College of Charleston (+185) vs. No. 5 San Diego State (-5, 142½, -215), 12:10 p.m.

No. 15 Princeton (+850) vs. No. 2 Arizona (-15, 154, -1500), 1:10 p.m.

No. 9 Illinois (+115) vs. No. 8 Arkansas (-2, 144, -135), 1:30 p.m.

No. 9 Auburn (-1½, 151½, -120) vs. No. 8 Iowa (Even), 3:50 p.m.

No. 12 Oral Roberts (+240) vs. No. 5 Duke (-6, 146, -280), 4:10 p.m.

No. 15 Colgate (+700) vs. No. 2 Texas (-13½, 150½, -1,100), 4:25 p.m.

No. 10 Boise State (+110) vs. No. 7 Northwestern (-1½, 128½, -130), 4:35 p.m.

No. 16 Northern Kentucky (+1,500) vs. No. 1 Houston (-18½, 121½, -5,000), 6:20 p.m.

No. 13 Louisiana (+500) vs. No. 4 Tennessee (-11½, 136, -700), 6:40 p.m.

No. 10 Penn State (+125) vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (-2½, 134½, -145), 6:55 p.m.

No. 15 UNC-Asheville (+1,200) vs. No. 2 UCLA (-17½, 136, -3,000), 7:05 p.m.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

SOUTH REGION

— Maryland 67, West Virginia 65

Full-game winners: Maryland +2½, under 136½, Maryland +125 ML

First-half winners: Maryland -1½, under 62½ (Maryland 32-30)

Second-half winners: Maryland +2½, under 71½ (Tied 35-35)

— Furman 68, Virginia 67

Full-game winners: Furman +5½, over 130½, Furman +200 ML

First-half winners: Virginia -3, under 59½ (Virginia 32-27)

Second-half winners: Furman +1½, over 69½ (Furman 41-35)

— Missouri 76, Utah State 65

Full-game winners: Missouri +1½, under 155½, Missouri Even ML

First-half winners: Missouri +½, under 72½ (Missouri 35-31)

Second-half winners: Missouri +1½, under 82½ (Missouri 41-34)

— Alabama 96, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75

Full-game winners: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi +24½, over 154½, Alabama -10,000 ML

First-half winners: Alabama -14, over 73½ (Alabama 54-34)

Second-half winners: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi +10, over 82 (Alabama 42-41)

— San Diego State 63, College of Charleston 57

Full-game winners: San Diego State -5½, under 141, San Diego State -240 ML

First-half winners: push San Diego State -3, under 66 (San Diego State 32-29)

Second-half winners: push San Diego State -3, under 75 (San Diego State 31-28)

— Princeton 59, Arizona 55

Full-game winners: Princeton +15, under 154, Princeton +850 ML

First-half winners: Princeton +8½, under 73 (Arizona 31-30)

Second-half winners: Princeton +9, under 79 (Princeton 29-24)

WEST REGION

— Kansas 96, Howard 68

Full-game winners: Kansas -22, over 146½, Kansas -10,000 ML

First-half winners: Kansas -12½, over 70 (Kansas 50-37)

Second-half winners: Kansas -10½, under 79½ (Kansas 46-31)

— Arkansas 73, Illinois 63

Full-game winners: Arkansas -2½, under 143½, Arkansas -150 ML

First-half winners: Arkansas -1½, under 66½ (Arkansas 36-26)

Second-half winners: Arkansas +1½, under 78½ (Tied 37-37)

— Northwestern 75, Boise State 67

Full-game winners: Northwestern -2, over 127½, Northwestern -130 ML

First-half winners: Northwestern -1, over 59 (Northwestern 38-32)

Second-half winners: Northwestern +½, over 69 (Northwestern 37-35)

— UCLA 86, UNC-Asheville 53

Full-game winners: UCLA -18, over 136, UCLA -3,000 ML

First-half winners: UCLA -10, over 64 (UCLA 46-25)

Second-half winners: UCLA -5, under 72 (UCLA 40-28)

MIDWEST REGION

— Auburn 83, Iowa 75

Full-game winners: Auburn -2, over 151½, Auburn -130 ML

First-half winners: Auburn -1, under 71½ (Auburn 31-26)

Second-half winners: Auburn +½, over 79 (Auburn 52-49)

— Texas 81, Colgate 61

Full-game winners: Texas -12½, under 148½, Texas -1,000 ML

First-half winners: Texas -7, over 70 (Texas 41-32)

Second-half winners: Texas -4½, under 77½ (Texas 40-29)

— Houston 63, Northern Kentucky 52

Full-game winners: Northern Kentucky +19½, under 122, Houston -5,000 ML

First-half winners: Northern Kentucky +12, push 57 (Houston 30-27)

Second-half winners: Northern Kentucky +11, under 66 (Houston 33-25)

— Penn State 76, Texas A&M 59

Full-game winners: Penn State +2½, under 136, Penn State +130 ML

First-half winners: Penn State +1½, under 62 (Penn State 38-22)

Second-half winners: Penn State +5, over 71 (Penn State 38-37)

EAST REGION

— Duke 74, Oral Roberts 51

Full-game winners: Duke -6, under 147, Duke -280 ML

First-half winners: Duke -3, under 69 (Duke 40-23)

Second-half winners: Duke +1, under 77 (Duke 34-28)

— Tennessee 58, Louisiana 55

Full-game winners: Louisiana +12, under 135½, Tennessee -700 ML

First-half winners: Tennessee -7, under 63 (Tennessee 30-19)

Second-half winners: Louisiana -4, under 70 (Louisiana 36-28)

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.