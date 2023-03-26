MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdog Aztecs eye Final Four berth

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

The rest of the Final Four will be determined today.

In the South Region final, No. 6 Creighton stands in the way of No. 5 San Diego State becoming the first team from the Mountain West to reach the national semifinals. No. 2 Texas takes on No. 5 Miami in the Midwest Region final to cap it off.

We’ll be following the action from both games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

10:55 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for the Creighton-San Diego State game:

Team totals: Creighton 68½, San Diego State 66.

First team to score 10+ points?: Creighton -120, San Diego State Even.

Creighton: Trey Alexander 13½ points (under -120); Ryan Nembhard 12½ points (under -125); Ryan Kalkbrenner 15½ points (under -120); Baylor Scheierman 12½ points (under -125); Arthur Kaluma 9½ points.

San Diego State props: Darrion Trammell 9½ points (over -120); Keshad Johnson 7½ points (under -120); Lamont Butler 7½ points (over -125); Jaedon LeDee 8½ points (under -125).

10:30 a.m.: Here is today’s schedule, with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 6 Creighton (-2½, 134½, -145) vs. No. 5 San Diego State (+125), 11:20 a.m.

No. 5 Miami (+160) vs. No. 2 Texas (-3½, 148, -180), 2:05 p.m.

10:25 a.m.: Major wager on the opener.

A Nevada bettor put $𝟐𝟓𝟎,𝟎𝟎𝟎 on Creighton -2.5 (-110) vs. San Diego State 🤯 This cashing? pic.twitter.com/Oeat8kunAl — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) March 26, 2023

