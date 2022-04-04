MGM, Caesars among companies launching sports betting in Ontario

BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook began taking bets Monday in Ontario, home of Canada’s largest city, Toronto, in a market that could have more than 30 competitors.

MGM Resorts International’s sports-betting subsidiary has joined a crowded field of competitors that launched online sports betting and iGaming in Ontario, Canada, on Monday.

BetMGM, the Las Vegas company’s sports-betting division, joined Nevada-based Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s sports-wagering unit along with around two dozen other companies that began taking bets Monday.

Ontario is BetMGM’s first international market and the 23rd overall in which a BetMGM product is available.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has received 30 applications for licensing for online wagering.

“Today marks a significant milestone for BetMGM and a momentous occasion for sports fans and online players in Ontario,” BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said in a release. “We’re confident that customers in Canada will enjoy the unique, interactive and world-class experience that only BetMGM can provide.”

BetMGM has established partnerships with Canadian athletes to help reach bettors across the country. Hockey Hall of Fame member Wayne Gretzky and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will appear in BetMGM’s upcoming marketing campaigns, in addition to the brand’s advertisements featuring actor Jamie Foxx and National Basketball Association Hall of Fame member Kevin Garnett.

The Canadian Press website reported Monday that PointsBet Canada was the first to accept a wager 50 seconds after midnight, taking a $500 two-leg parlay with the University of North Carolina to beat Kansas in the College Basketball National Championship and the National Hockey League Toronto Maple Leafs over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Canadian lawmakers amended the Canadian Criminal Code last year to enable provinces to to regulate single-event sports wagering. Parlay bets were permitted through provincial lotteries in August, but Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario regulators in January announced that commercial sports betting would launch April 4.

Ontario is home to Canada’s largest population center, Toronto, which in addition to having an NHL franchise is home to the NBA Raptors and Major League Baseball’s Blue Jays.

In addition to sports betting, the BetMGM Casino app features a wide variety of casino games including slot tournaments, progressive jackpots, blackjack and roulette.

