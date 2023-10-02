59°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

Monday NFL betting preview: History on Seahawks’ side at Giants

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) rushes with the ball during an NFL football game ag ...
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) rushes with the ball during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Seattle. The Seahawks won 37-27. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

The Seahawks should feel right at home at MetLife Stadium on “Monday Night Football” against the Giants.

Seattle is 5-0 at the venue in East Rutherford, New Jersey, winning its only Super Bowl title in franchise history there while also beating the Giants there three times. The Seahawks also are an NFL-best 28-12 all-time on Monday night for a 70 percent win rate.

Seattle (2-1), which has won and covered two straight games, is a 1½-point favorite over New York (1-2) to extend those trends.

The Seahawks opened as 1½-point favorites before sharp money on the Giants, including at the Westgate SuperBook, caused the favorite to flip to New York -1½.

But with Giants running back Saquon Barkley listed as doubtful for the game, the favorite has flipped back to Seattle.

New York is on an 0-4 skid against the spread after getting blown out by the Cowboys 40-0 in the season opener and getting whipped 30-12 last week by the 49ers. The Giants stormed back from a 21-point deficit to beat the Cardinals 31-28 in Week 2 for their only win.

Seattle lost to the Rams 30-13 in their opener before beating the Lions 37-31 in overtime at Detroit in Week 2 and defeating the Panthers 37-27 last week.

The total is 47.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

MOST READ
1
Bono embraces Elvis, shouts to McCartney in game-changing Sphere opener
Bono embraces Elvis, shouts to McCartney in game-changing Sphere opener
2
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: By impeaching Biden, Republicans could help re-elect him
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: By impeaching Biden, Republicans could help re-elect him
3
A ‘candy store’ for gamblers: Las Vegas business has 7 million gaming chips
A ‘candy store’ for gamblers: Las Vegas business has 7 million gaming chips
4
Bono visits historic Las Vegas church
Bono visits historic Las Vegas church
5
Police union sues Review-Journal over Henderson jail video
Police union sues Review-Journal over Henderson jail video
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Houston furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, 68, at his main store Tuesday, Nov ...
Mattress Mack’s 5 biggest betting losses
By / RJ

Mattress Mack won a record $72.6 million in bets on the Astros to win the 2022 World Series. But the Houston furniture store owner has also suffered some losses.

More stories
Lopsided betting action moves line for Thursday Giants-49ers game
Lopsided betting action moves line for Thursday Giants-49ers game
Oddsmaker: ‘(49ers) made the Steelers look like a high school team’
Oddsmaker: ‘(49ers) made the Steelers look like a high school team’
NFL betting trends — Week 1: Raiders have edge over Broncos
NFL betting trends — Week 1: Raiders have edge over Broncos
NFL Week 1 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
NFL Week 1 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
NFL betting trends — Week 2: Edge on total for Raiders-Bills
NFL betting trends — Week 2: Edge on total for Raiders-Bills
Sharp bettors back side in Lions-Packers ‘TNF’ game
Sharp bettors back side in Lions-Packers ‘TNF’ game