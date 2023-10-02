Monday NFL betting preview: History on Seahawks’ side at Giants

Seattle is 5-0 at MetLife Stadium, where it won the only Super Bowl title in franchise history. The Seahawks are an NFL-best 28-12 on “Monday Night Football.”

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) rushes with the ball during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Seattle. The Seahawks won 37-27. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

The Seahawks should feel right at home at MetLife Stadium on “Monday Night Football” against the Giants.

Seattle is 5-0 at the venue in East Rutherford, New Jersey, winning its only Super Bowl title in franchise history there while also beating the Giants there three times. The Seahawks also are an NFL-best 28-12 all-time on Monday night for a 70 percent win rate.

Seattle (2-1), which has won and covered two straight games, is a 1½-point favorite over New York (1-2) to extend those trends.

The Seahawks opened as 1½-point favorites before sharp money on the Giants, including at the Westgate SuperBook, caused the favorite to flip to New York -1½.

But with Giants running back Saquon Barkley listed as doubtful for the game, the favorite has flipped back to Seattle.

New York is on an 0-4 skid against the spread after getting blown out by the Cowboys 40-0 in the season opener and getting whipped 30-12 last week by the 49ers. The Giants stormed back from a 21-point deficit to beat the Cardinals 31-28 in Week 2 for their only win.

Seattle lost to the Rams 30-13 in their opener before beating the Lions 37-31 in overtime at Detroit in Week 2 and defeating the Panthers 37-27 last week.

The total is 47.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.