Money flowing in again on Colorado, Sanders — WIN TOTALS FOR 134 TEAMS

Caesars Sportsbook has season win totals posted on all 134 FBS teams, and Colorado, under coach Deion Sanders, is again a favorite of bettors.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks to his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Boulder, Colo.

Colorado captivated the college football world last year during a fast start in its first season under Deion Sanders, aka “Coach Prime.”

The Buffaloes stunned Texas Christian as 21-point underdogs in their season opener and quickly eclipsed their season win total of 3½ before losing their final six games and finishing 4-8.

Bettors have climbed back on the Colorado bandwagon at Caesars Sportsbook, where they’ve pounded the Buffs to go over their season win total of 5½ (over -120).

“They’re getting the most action,” Caesars head of football Joey Feazel said. “We’re seeing the same trend from last year, heavy Colorado Buffaloes over (money).

“But it’s not going to be that 3½ number like it was last year. We have them at 5½, basically whether or not they’ll be bowl eligible.”

Caesars also has taken money on Colorado, which returns to the Big 12 after leaving the Pac-12, to win its conference (22-1) and the national championship (75-1).

“The action is continually flowing in on almost every aspect — national champion, Big 12, season wins,” Feazel said. “They have a very talented roster. Shedeur Sanders is a very talented quarterback, and (two-way player) Travis Hunter is one of the better players in college football.

“What they need to improve on is in the trenches. Their offensive and defensive lines really struggled last year, especially on the offensive line, where Shedeur, in the later half of the season, couldn’t get enough time.”

Feazel said Colorado’s schedule is tougher this season. It’s a 7½-point home favorite over perennial Football Championship Subdivision power North Dakota State in its Aug. 29 opener before hitting the road to Nebraska and rival Colorado State.

The Buffs also have away games at Arizona, Central Florida, Kansas and Texas Tech, along with home games against Baylor, Cincinnati, Kansas State and Utah.

Highest win totals

Caesars posted season win totals on all 134 Football Bowl Subdivision teams. Only six are in double digits, all at 10½: Ohio State (o-175), Georgia (o-130), Oregon (-115 both ways), Liberty (u-130), Notre Dame (u-145) and Texas (u-170).

“The only tough games for Ohio State are at Oregon and at Penn State,” Feazel said. “Outside of that, they’re double-digit favorites in every single game, even in the Michigan game.”

The line on the Ohio State-Oregon game Oct. 12 is pick’em. The Buckeyes are 10½-point home favorites over defending national champion Michigan on Nov. 30.

“We expect that line to go down, but Michigan lost so much in the draft,” Feazel said. “And they lose one of the best coaches in the league in Jim Harbaugh. That’s going to affect them.”

Ten teams have win totals of 9½: Alabama, Florida State, Louisiana State, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Mississippi, Missouri, Penn State, Tennessee and Utah.

Four teams have win totals of 9: Boise State, Clemson, Kansas State and Michigan.

Sharp plays

Sharp bettors at Caesars are banking on Virginia Tech to go over its win total. It opened at 7½ and has been bet up to 8 (o-140).

“We’ve seen a lot of sharp action and mostly one-way action on Virginia Tech,” Feazel said. “They’re being bullish on the Hokies. The schedule seems pretty simple, and they have a great quarterback with Kyron Drones.”

Virginia Tech’s toughest tests on paper are at Miami and at home against Clemson.

Caesars also has taken a lot of sharp action on Michigan State to go under its win total. It opened at 5½ and has been bet down to 5 (u-130).

“That was kind of a tougher one to price because they were just so poor the last couple of years,” Feazel said. “They bring in probably one of my favorite coaches in Jonathan Smith from Oregon State.

“Sharp bettors just think bowl eligibility might be too much for year one for Jonathan Smith.”

Regular-season wins

At Caesars Sportsbook

(o=over, u=under)

Atlantic Coast Conference

Miami (Fla.) 9½ (u-125)

Florida State 9½ (u-130)

Clemson 9 (-115)

North Carolina State 8½ (o-120)

Louisville 8½ (-115)

Southern Methodist 8½ (u-150)

Virginia Tech 8 (o-140)

North Carolina 7½ (u-130)

Syracuse 7 (o-130)

California 6½ (u-125)

Duke 6 (u-155)

Pittsburgh 5½ (o-125)

Georgia Tech 5½ (u-135)

Wake Forest 5 (u-135)

Boston College 4½ (o-160)

Virginia 4½ (o-120)

Stanford 3½ (u-135)

Big 12

Utah 9½ (o-140)

Kansas State 9 (o-140)

Kansas 8 (o-140)

Texas Tech 8 (-115)

Arizona 8 (u-160)

Oklahoma State 7½ (o-160)

Central Florida 7½ (-115)

Iowa State 7½ (-115)

Texas Christian 7½ (u-150)

West Virginia 7 (u-130)

Colorado 5½ (o-120)

Cincinnati 5 (-115)

Baylor 5 (u-140)

Brigham Young 4½ (-115)

Arizona State 4½ (u-160)

Houston 4½ (u-180)

Big Ten

Ohio State 10½ (o-175)

Oregon 10½ (-115)

Penn State 9½ (o-160)

Michigan 9 (-115)

Iowa 8 (u-140)

Nebraska 7½ (-115)

Southern California 7½ (-115)

Washington 7½ (u-140)

Wisconsin 7 (u-125)

Maryland 7 (u-140)

Rutgers 6½ (u-140)

UCLA 5½ (u-125)

Illinois 5½ (u-140)

Indiana 5½ (u-145)

Minnesota 5 (o-140)

Michigan State 5 (u-130)

Northwestern 4½ (o-165)

Purdue 4½ (u-190)

Southeastern Conference

Georgia 10½ (o-130)

Texas 10½ (u-170)

Mississippi 9½ (o-120)

Louisiana State 9½ (u-130)

Missouri 9½ (u-150)

Alabama 9½ (u-160)

Tennessee 9½ (u-160)

Texas A&M 8½ (u-140)

Oklahoma 7½ (-115)

Auburn 7½ (u-160)

Kentucky 6½ (-115)

South Carolina 5½ (u-135)

Arkansas 4½ (o-170)

Florida 4½ (o-160)

Mississippi State 4½ (-115)

Vanderbilt 3 (o-120)

American Athletic Conference

Memphis 9½ (u-200)

Texas-San Antonio 8 (o-120)

Tulane 7½ (o-120)

South Florida 7½ (u-125)

Rice 7 (-115)

Florida Atlantic 6½ (o-120)

East Carolina 6½ (u-145)

Alabama-Birmingham 6½ (u-150)

Army 5½ (o-155)

North Texas 5½ (o-135)

Navy 5½ (u-145)

Tulsa 4½ (o-120)

Charlotte 3½ (u-120)

Temple 2½ (u-125)

Conference USA

Liberty 10½ (u-130)

Jacksonville State 7½ (o-160)

Western Kentucky 7½ (u-140)

Middle Tennessee 5½ (-115)

Louisiana Tech 5½ (u-175)

Sam Houston 4½ (-115)

New Mexico State 4½ (u-125)

Texas-El Paso 4½ (u-125)

Florida International 4 (o-120)

Kennesaw State 2½ (-115)

Mid-American Conference

Toledo 8½ (-115)

Miami (Ohio) 8½ (u-170)

Ohio 6½ (o-145)

Northern Illinois 6½ (-115)

Bowling Green 6 (o-140)

Western Michigan 6 (o-120)

Central Michigan 5½ (-115)

Buffalo 5 (o-120)

Eastern Michigan 4½ (o-150)

Ball State 4 (-115)

Akron 3 (o-160)

Kent State 2½ (o-160)

Mountain West

Boise State 9 (u-140)

Fresno State 8½ (u-160)

UNLV 7 (o-130)

Colorado State 6½ (u-125)

Wyoming 6½ (u-125)

Air Force 6½ (u-150)

Utah State 5½ (-115)

San Diego State 5 (o-145)

Hawaii 5 (u-135)

San Jose State 4½ (-115)

UNR 2½ (o-130)

New Mexico 1½ (o-180)

Sun Belt

Texas State 8½ (u-140)

Louisiana 8 (o-130)

Appalachian State 8 (o-125)

James Madison 8 (o-120)

South Alabama 7 (-115)

Troy 7 (u-120)

Coastal Carolina 6½ (u-125)

Marshall 6½ (u-130)

Arkansas State 6 (o-130)

Georgia Southern 5½ (u-150)

Old Dominion 4½ (-115)

Georgia State 4½ (u-150)

Southern Mississippi 4 (-115)

Louisiana-Monroe 2 (u-125)

Pac-12

Oregon State 7½ (o-130)

Washington State 7½ (u-120)

Independents

Notre Dame 10½ (u-145)

Connecticut 4½ (u-150)

Massachusetts 3½ (o-125)