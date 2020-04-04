73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Nevada sportsbooks allowed to take bets on eNASCAR Series

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2020 - 5:16 pm
 

Gentlemen, start your sports betting mobile apps.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board granted approval Friday to the state’s sportsbooks to offer wagers on the 2020 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series.

Books can accept wagers on the winner of each virtual race and on matchups between drivers. Sunday’s main event, the Food City Showdown at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway, will be televised at 10 a.m. on Fox and FS1.

Four Nevada books are still accepting wagers on their mobile apps: Circa Sports, William Hill, Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts. William Hill and Circa each submitted requests to Nevada gaming to take bets on eNASCAR. William Hill posted odds on Sunday’s race shortly after it was approved.

Timmy Hill, who won Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 125 — the second event in the series — is the 4-1 favorite to win the Food City Showdown. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is the +650 second choice, followed by Garrett Smithley (7-1) and William Byron (7-1).

Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, who won the eNASCAR season opener, is the 12-1 co-fifth choice with Alex Bowman and Ryan Preece.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
2
Nevadans who miss rent, mortgage payments during outbreak still owe
Nevadans who miss rent, mortgage payments during outbreak still owe
3
5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County
5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County
4
Nevada unemployment benefits delayed, but qualified workers to get back pay
Nevada unemployment benefits delayed, but qualified workers to get back pay
5
Pandemic policy keeps Las Vegas man from terminally ill wife’s bedside
Pandemic policy keeps Las Vegas man from terminally ill wife’s bedside
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST