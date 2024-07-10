New betting favorite emerges to be Donald Trump’s running mate

Donald Trump will announce his running mate at or before Republican National Convention, which starts Monday. The betting favorites have shifted recently.

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, right, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum attend a caucus night rally, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. Burgum, who has grown close with the former president since he dropped his own bid for the nomination before voting began, is the third top contender for Trump's running mate. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce his running mate at or before the Republican National Convention, which starts Monday in Milwaukee.

The betting favorites to be Trump’s vice presidential nominee have shifted in the past two days.

On Tuesday, Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio was the slight +225 favorite at BetOnline over North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Ohio U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, who were each listed at +250.

But Burgum emerged as the clear +150 favorite Wednesday over Vance, the +285 second choice. Rubio dropped to the +350 third pick at the offshore sportsbook, which isn’t regulated in the U.S., after Trump didn’t name him his running mate at a rally in Miami.

A positive number represents how much a bettor would profit on a $100 wager. A $100 bet on Burgum would net a profit of $150 in this case if he is the nominee.

Betting on politics isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

Ben Carson, former secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, is the 11-1 fourth choice, followed by South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott at 14-1.

The odds to be Trump’s running mate are similar at electionbettingodds.com, which averages live odds from FTX.com, Betfair.com, PredictIt.org, Smarkets.com and Polymarket.com.

Burgum has a 27.1 percent chance to be the nominee, which equates to +269, and Vance has a 23.9 percent chance (+318).

Rubio has a 12.5 percent chance (7-1), and Carson has a 7.5 percent chance (12-1).

In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity that aired Monday night, Trump said he hasn’t made a final decision on his running mate.

He said the announcement will come “probably a little before the convention, but not much. It could even be during the convention that we’d do it. I’d love to do it during the convention. … It would make it even more exciting.”

Trump has a 60.8 percent chance (-155) to win the presidential election at electionbettingodds.com. President Joe Biden has a 14.7 percent chance (+580), and Vice President Kamala Harris has a 14.1 percent chance (+609).

