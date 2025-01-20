New NBA title favorite emerges at midway point of season

Oklahoma City, which leads the Western Conference with a 35-7 record, has replaced Boston as the +240 favorites at Caesars Sportsbook to win the NBA championship.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives against Brooklyn Nets forward Tosan Evbuomwan (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrates with forward Jaylin Williams (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) goes to the basket ahead of Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

There’s a new favorite to win the NBA championship.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, who lead the Western Conference with a 35-7 record (27-13-2 against the spread), have supplanted Boston as the +240 favorites at Caesars Sportsbook to win the title this season.

The Celtics (29-13, 16-25-1 ATS) are now the +250 second choice to repeat as champions.

Boston and Oklahoma City are the +225 co-favorites at the Westgate SuperBook, where NBA oddsmaker Jeff Sherman recently put the Thunder alongside the Celtics at the top of the title odds.

“When you look at the landscapes of each conference, it seems like you have a wider gap in the West with the Thunder and their competition,” he said. “You really have two strong competitors to go with Boston in the East. The Cavaliers are playing extremely well and, at this point, would have home-court (advantage) over Boston (in the playoffs). And New York, if they can get healthy.”

Cleveland entered Monday’s games with the league’s best record at 35-6 and also the top ATS mark at 28-13 and over-under record at 28-13. The Cavaliers are the 7-1 third choice.

The Knicks (27-16, 21-21-1 ATS) are the 12-1 fourth choice to win the championship.

The Thunder crushed the Cavs 134-114 on Thursday, when Sherman made Oklahoma City co-favorites to win the title. The Thunder have thrived despite missing key players Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein most of the season.

“They’ve just stayed the course with those guys in and out of the lineup,” Sherman said. “When they’re at full strength, adding those two back, especially Holmgren, that’s just going to add another notch to their power rating.

“Plus, they have so many assets over the next few years, that if they choose to do anything at the trade deadline, they can basically outbid anybody.”

Sherman said new Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson has been instrumental in the team’s success.

“He has got these guys playing their roles perfectly. Their ball movement has been incredible,” Sherman said. “They’re playing a free-flowing offense that the coaching staff has implemented.”

Boston entered Monday in the midst of an 8-8 stretch after a 21-5 start.

“It’s just a bit of complacency right now,” Sherman said. “They won the title last year and brought back the same team. This is basically their preseason, and when the playoffs start, that will be their season.

“They just want to be healthy for the playoffs. The regular season, I don’t think it matters too much to them.”

2026 CFP title odds

Before Ohio State and Notre Dame kicked off Monday’s College Football Playoff national title game, the SuperBook already had posted odds on the 2026 national championship.

Ohio State is the clear +450 favorite. Georgia is the 6-1 second choice, followed by Texas at 7-1 and Oregon at 8-1.

Penn State is the 10-1 fifth favorite, followed by Alabama at 12-1 and Notre Dame at 18-1. Tennessee and Clemson are each 20-1, followed by LSU at 25-1 and Michigan and Ole Miss at 30-1.

UNLV is a 1,000-1 long shot.

SuperContest winners

The entry Walkamin went 60-29-1 against the spread (67.4 percent) to win the Westgate SuperContest with 60½ points (one point for a win, half-point for a push).

Walkamin topped a field of 1,114 entries to win the first-place prize of $127,680 in the contest in which contestants pay a $1,000 entry fee and make five weekly NFL picks ATS. The winning entry, made up of two men from Texas who wished to remain anonymous, went 3-2 in NFL Week 18 to win by a half-point over the entry Excellento.

Excellento went 4-1 in the final week to finish 59-29-2 ATS (60 points). The entry won $45,600 for finishing second.

Joseph Kuether of Las Vegas and George Roskos of Pennsylvania each finished 53-35-2 ATS to tie for first place in the $5,000 entry, winner-take-all SuperContest Gold.

Kuether and Roskos topped a field of 76 entries to win $190,000 apiece.

NBA title odds

At Caesars Sportsbook

Up to 40-1

Thunder +240

Celtics +250

Cavaliers +750

Nuggets 12-1

Knicks 14-1

Mavericks 20-1

Bucks 22-1

Grizzlies 28-1

Clippers 30-1

Lakers 40-1

Rockets 40-1

Timberwolves 40-1

Suns 40-1

Warriors 40-1