jeff_german
Betting

NFL BAD BEAT BLOG: Raiders are underdogs vs. Titans after 1st quarter

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2022 - 9:34 am
 
Updated September 25, 2022 - 10:55 am
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders ...
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee Titans tight end Geoff Swaim (87) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against ...
Tennessee Titans tight end Geoff Swaim (87) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr warms up before an NFL football game against the Tenne ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) warms up before an NFL football game against t ...
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football ...
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee )
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the first half of an NFL foot ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive ...
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker ...
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) and defensive end Brandon Graham (55) during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL footbal ...
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Carolina Panthers defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (98) recovers a fumble and runs in for a tou ...
Carolina Panthers defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (98) recovers a fumble and runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert, center, reaches over offensive tackle Braxton Jones, ...
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert, center, reaches over offensive tackle Braxton Jones, right, to score a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Welcome to Week 3 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders at the Tennessee Titans, the Buffalo Bills at the Miami Dolphins, the Green Bay Packers at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers at the Denver Broncos in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:52 a.m.: The Bills have a 14-7 lead over the Dolphins with 11:59 left in the second quarter.

10:48 a.m.: Davante Adams was +105 to score a TD.

10:46 a.m.: Derek Carr finds Davante Adams near the back of the end zone, and Adams gets both feet down. The Raiders are back in the game, trailing 14-10. The Titans are -145 on the live line (Raiders +115), total 56½.

10:36 a.m.: Derrick Henry plows into the end zone and Tennessee has touchdowns on both of its drives. Titans 14, Raiders 3 with 14:25 left in the second quarter. The Titans are -250 on the live line (Raiders +200), total 52½.

10:33 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Titans 7, Raiders 3. Tennessee has the ball deep in Raiders territory. The Titans are -200 on the live line (Raiders +165), total 50½.

10:27 a.m.: Tough beat for Amon-Ra St. Brown first TD bettors.

10:24 a.m.: Daniel Carlson is 6-for-6 this season on field goals. The Raiders trail the Titans 7-3 late in the first quarter. The Titans are -135 on the live line (Raiders +105), total 47½.

10:18 a.m.: The Colts have an early 7-0 lead over the Chiefs.

10:16 a.m.: Here are the props we’ll be tracking for this morning’s Raiders-Titans game:

Team totals: Raiders 23½ (-110), Titans 21½ (-110).

Alternate point spreads: Raiders -7½ (+220), +3½ (-210); Titans +7½ (-260), -3½ (+180).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -160/no +140); largest lead 14½ points (under -130); longest TD 38½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes +105/no -125); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +280/no -340); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +340/no -410); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +270/no -330); will either team score three straight times (yes -180/no +160); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -330/no +270); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +110/no -130).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 23½ completions (over -120), 35½ attempts, 262½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -130), will throw an interception (yes Even/no -120); Davante Adams 84½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (over -140), will score a TD (yes +105/no -125); Darren Waller 51½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (over -120), will score a TD (yes +170/no -190); Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points (over -120).

Titans props: Ryan Tannehill 19½ completions (under -120), 29½ attempts, 209½ passing yards, longest completion 32½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -180), will throw an interception (yes/no -110); Derrick Henry 79½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes/no -110); Robert Woods 40½ receiving yards; Treylon Burks 41½ receiving yards; Randy Bullock 6½ kicking points.

10:12 a.m.: The Raiders let tight end Geoff Swaim leak into the flat and he hauls in the short touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill. Tennessee chewed up 7:38 off the clock and leads 7-0. The Titans are -180 on the live line (Raiders +150), total 47½.

10:08 a.m.: The Bears helmets look like Mater Dei ripoffs.

10:07 a.m.: Raiders defense getting gashed on this opening drive.

9:58 a.m.: Eagles down to -5½ at the Commanders.

9:52 a.m.: More late line moves:

— Bills-Dolphins total from 54½ to 54

— Lions-Vikings total from 52 to 51½

9:45 a.m.: Some notable bets from Caesars Sportsbook:

Oh, and this one.

8:55 a.m.: Here are some notable line moves this morning:

— Bills-Dolphins total from 53½ to 54½

— Bengals from -6 to -6½

— Bengals-Jets total from 45½ to 46

— Vikings from -6 to -6½

— Lions-Vikings total from 51½ to 52

— Eagles from -6½ to -6

8:54 a.m.: Here is the schedule of this morning’s games:

— Ravens (-2½, 45, -140) at Patriots (+120), 10:05 a.m.

— Bills (-4½, 54½, -200) at Dolphins (+175), 10:05 a.m.

— Bengals (-6½, 46 -275) at Jets (+235), 10:05 a.m.

— Saints (-2, 41, -135) at Panthers (+115), 10:05 a.m.

— Lions (+235) at Vikings (-6½, 52, -275), 10:05 a.m.

— Chiefs (-4½, 51, -220) at Colts (+190), 10:05 a.m.

— Raiders (-2, 45½, -130) at Titans (+110), 10:05 a.m.

— Eagles (-6, 47, -260) at Commanders (+220), 10:05 a.m.

— Texans (+140) at Bears (-3, 39, -160), 10:05 a.m.

8:53 a.m.: Most bet (tickets) player props for NFL Week 3 at @BetMGM

— Garrett Wilson OVER 48½ receiving yards

— Treylon Burks OVER 40½ receiving yards

— Kyle Pitts OVER 52½ receiving yards

8:52 a.m.: Most popular NFL Week 3 player prop bets at @CaesarsSports

— Over by tickets: Miles Sanders rushing yards (now 63½)

— Over by money: Patrick Mahomes rushing yards (11½)

— Under by tickets: Travis Etienne rushing yards (25½)

— Under by money: Alec Pierce receiving yards (23½)


8:51 a.m.: WynnBET’s top-3 liabilities for the week are:

— Carolina Panthers’ spread (+2½, opened +2½) vs. New Orleans Saints

— Miami Dolphins’ spread (+4½, opened +5) vs. Buffalo Bills

— Cincinnati Bengals’ spread (-6, opened -4) at New York Jets

The top-3 most-bet teams on the point spread in terms of handle are:

— Carolina Panthers (+2½, opened +2½) vs. New Orleans Saints

— Miami Dolphins (+4½, opened +5) vs. Buffalo Bills

— Washington Commanders (+6½, opened +3 (-120)) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The top-3 most-bet teams on the point spread in terms of ticket count are:

— Kansas City Chiefs (-5½, opened -6) at Indianapolis Colts

— Baltimore Ravens (-2½, opened -2½) at New England Patriots

— Buffalo Bills (-4½, opened -5) at Miami Dolphins

8:50 a.m.: Public teams (+70% of bets) in Week 3 at @BetMGM

— 81% of bets on Ravens -2½ at Patriots

— 81% on Chiefs -5½ at Colts

— 80% on Bengals -6 at Jets

— 77% on Bills -4½ at Dolphins

— 74% on 49ers -1½ at Broncos

— 70% on Lions +5½ at Vikings

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

