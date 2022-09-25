NFL BAD BEAT BLOG: Raiders are underdogs vs. Titans after 1st quarter

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to Week 3 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders at the Tennessee Titans, the Buffalo Bills at the Miami Dolphins, the Green Bay Packers at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers at the Denver Broncos in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:52 a.m.: The Bills have a 14-7 lead over the Dolphins with 11:59 left in the second quarter.

10:48 a.m.: Davante Adams was +105 to score a TD.

10:46 a.m.: Derek Carr finds Davante Adams near the back of the end zone, and Adams gets both feet down. The Raiders are back in the game, trailing 14-10. The Titans are -145 on the live line (Raiders +115), total 56½.

10:36 a.m.: Derrick Henry plows into the end zone and Tennessee has touchdowns on both of its drives. Titans 14, Raiders 3 with 14:25 left in the second quarter. The Titans are -250 on the live line (Raiders +200), total 52½.

10:33 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Titans 7, Raiders 3. Tennessee has the ball deep in Raiders territory. The Titans are -200 on the live line (Raiders +165), total 50½.

10:27 a.m.: Tough beat for Amon-Ra St. Brown first TD bettors.

10:24 a.m.: Daniel Carlson is 6-for-6 this season on field goals. The Raiders trail the Titans 7-3 late in the first quarter. The Titans are -135 on the live line (Raiders +105), total 47½.

10:18 a.m.: The Colts have an early 7-0 lead over the Chiefs.

10:16 a.m.: Here are the props we’ll be tracking for this morning’s Raiders-Titans game:

Team totals: Raiders 23½ (-110), Titans 21½ (-110).

Alternate point spreads: Raiders -7½ (+220), +3½ (-210); Titans +7½ (-260), -3½ (+180).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -160/no +140); largest lead 14½ points (under -130); longest TD 38½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes +105/no -125); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +280/no -340); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +340/no -410); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +270/no -330); will either team score three straight times (yes -180/no +160); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -330/no +270); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +110/no -130).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 23½ completions (over -120), 35½ attempts, 262½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -130), will throw an interception (yes Even/no -120); Davante Adams 84½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (over -140), will score a TD (yes +105/no -125); Darren Waller 51½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (over -120), will score a TD (yes +170/no -190); Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points (over -120).

Titans props: Ryan Tannehill 19½ completions (under -120), 29½ attempts, 209½ passing yards, longest completion 32½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -180), will throw an interception (yes/no -110); Derrick Henry 79½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes/no -110); Robert Woods 40½ receiving yards; Treylon Burks 41½ receiving yards; Randy Bullock 6½ kicking points.

10:12 a.m.: The Raiders let tight end Geoff Swaim leak into the flat and he hauls in the short touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill. Tennessee chewed up 7:38 off the clock and leads 7-0. The Titans are -180 on the live line (Raiders +150), total 47½.

10:08 a.m.: The Bears helmets look like Mater Dei ripoffs.

10:07 a.m.: Raiders defense getting gashed on this opening drive.

9:58 a.m.: Eagles down to -5½ at the Commanders.

9:52 a.m.: More late line moves:

— Bills-Dolphins total from 54½ to 54

— Lions-Vikings total from 52 to 51½

9:45 a.m.: Some notable bets from Caesars Sportsbook:

8:55 a.m.: Here are some notable line moves this morning:

— Bills-Dolphins total from 53½ to 54½

— Bengals from -6 to -6½

— Bengals-Jets total from 45½ to 46

— Vikings from -6 to -6½

— Lions-Vikings total from 51½ to 52

— Eagles from -6½ to -6

8:54 a.m.: Here is the schedule of this morning’s games:

— Ravens (-2½, 45, -140) at Patriots (+120), 10:05 a.m.

— Bills (-4½, 54½, -200) at Dolphins (+175), 10:05 a.m.

— Bengals (-6½, 46 -275) at Jets (+235), 10:05 a.m.

— Saints (-2, 41, -135) at Panthers (+115), 10:05 a.m.

— Lions (+235) at Vikings (-6½, 52, -275), 10:05 a.m.

— Chiefs (-4½, 51, -220) at Colts (+190), 10:05 a.m.

— Raiders (-2, 45½, -130) at Titans (+110), 10:05 a.m.

— Eagles (-6, 47, -260) at Commanders (+220), 10:05 a.m.

— Texans (+140) at Bears (-3, 39, -160), 10:05 a.m.

8:53 a.m.: Most bet (tickets) player props for NFL Week 3 at @BetMGM

— Garrett Wilson OVER 48½ receiving yards

— Treylon Burks OVER 40½ receiving yards

— Kyle Pitts OVER 52½ receiving yards

8:52 a.m.: Most popular NFL Week 3 player prop bets at @CaesarsSports

— Over by tickets: Miles Sanders rushing yards (now 63½)

— Over by money: Patrick Mahomes rushing yards (11½)

— Under by tickets: Travis Etienne rushing yards (25½)

— Under by money: Alec Pierce receiving yards (23½)

8:51 a.m.: WynnBET’s top-3 liabilities for the week are:

— Carolina Panthers’ spread (+2½, opened +2½) vs. New Orleans Saints

— Miami Dolphins’ spread (+4½, opened +5) vs. Buffalo Bills

— Cincinnati Bengals’ spread (-6, opened -4) at New York Jets

The top-3 most-bet teams on the point spread in terms of handle are:

— Carolina Panthers (+2½, opened +2½) vs. New Orleans Saints

— Miami Dolphins (+4½, opened +5) vs. Buffalo Bills

— Washington Commanders (+6½, opened +3 (-120)) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The top-3 most-bet teams on the point spread in terms of ticket count are:

— Kansas City Chiefs (-5½, opened -6) at Indianapolis Colts

— Baltimore Ravens (-2½, opened -2½) at New England Patriots

— Buffalo Bills (-4½, opened -5) at Miami Dolphins

8:50 a.m.: Public teams (+70% of bets) in Week 3 at @BetMGM

— 81% of bets on Ravens -2½ at Patriots

— 81% on Chiefs -5½ at Colts

— 80% on Bengals -6 at Jets

— 77% on Bills -4½ at Dolphins

— 74% on 49ers -1½ at Broncos

— 70% on Lions +5½ at Vikings

