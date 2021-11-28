NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Bengals burying Steelers; QB hits 31-1 prop

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) calls signals as he plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Welcome to Week 12 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Indianapolis Colts, the Los Angeles Rams at the Green Bay Packers, and the Cleveland Browns at the Baltimore Ravens in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:40 a.m.: The Bengals are rolling. Tee Higgins catches a 32-yard TD pass, and the Bengals lead the Steelers 17-3 with 14:15 left in the second quarter. The Bengals are -770 on the live line (Steelers +490), spread -13½, total 51½.

10:18 a.m.: First TD scored prop results (posting as they happen):

Steelers-Bengals: Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow (31-1)

Titans-Patriots: New England WR Kendrick Bourne (12-1)

Panthers-Dolphins: Miami defense/special teams on a blocked punt recovery (29-1)

Falcons-Jaguars: Atlanta RB Cordarrelle Patterson (+650)

Jets-Texans: Houston TE Brevin Jordan (22-1)

10:15 a.m.: Burrow was 31-1 to score the first TD of the game.

10:14 a.m.: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow scores the first TD of the day on an 8-yard run. The Bengals lead the Steelers 7-0 with 9:23 left in the first quarter and are -340 on the live line (Steelers +255), spread -7½, total 46½.

9:40 a.m.: Caesars Sports reported four six-figure wagers on today’s games:

— $402,500 on 49ers -3 (-115)

— $192,500 on Patriots -7

— $105,000 on Broncos +2½ (-105)

— $100,000 on Texans -2½ (-115)

9:35 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Dolphins from +2½ to +1

Panthers-Dolphins total from 42 to 41

— Chargers (-3 +100, 47, -150) at Broncos (+130), 1:05 p.m.

— Rams (-2, 47, -135) at Packers (+115), 1:25 p.m.

— Vikings (+160) at 49ers (-3½, 49, -180), 1:25 p.m.

— Browns (+140) at Ravens (-3, 47, -160), 5:20 p.m.

