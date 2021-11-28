64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Betting

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Bengals burying Steelers; QB hits 31-1 prop

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2021 - 9:41 am
 
Updated November 28, 2021 - 10:42 am
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) calls signals as he plays against the Pittsburgh ...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) calls signals as he plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Welcome to Week 12 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Indianapolis Colts, the Los Angeles Rams at the Green Bay Packers, and the Cleveland Browns at the Baltimore Ravens in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:40 a.m.: The Bengals are rolling. Tee Higgins catches a 32-yard TD pass, and the Bengals lead the Steelers 17-3 with 14:15 left in the second quarter. The Bengals are -770 on the live line (Steelers +490), spread -13½, total 51½.

10:18 a.m.: First TD scored prop results (posting as they happen):

Steelers-Bengals: Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow (31-1)

Titans-Patriots: New England WR Kendrick Bourne (12-1)

Panthers-Dolphins: Miami defense/special teams on a blocked punt recovery (29-1)

Falcons-Jaguars: Atlanta RB Cordarrelle Patterson (+650)

Jets-Texans: Houston TE Brevin Jordan (22-1)

10:15 a.m.: Burrow was 31-1 to score the first TD of the game.

10:14 a.m.: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow scores the first TD of the day on an 8-yard run. The Bengals lead the Steelers 7-0 with 9:23 left in the first quarter and are -340 on the live line (Steelers +255), spread -7½, total 46½.

9:57 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Steelers (+150) at Bengals (-3½, 43½, -170), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (-3 +100, 53, -150) at Colts (+130), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (-1½, 40½, -125) at Dolphins (+105), 10 a.m.

— Titans (+265) at Patriots (-7 -120, 43, -320), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (-4, 45, -200) at Giants (+175), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (-1½, 46, -125) at Jaguars (+105), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+130) at Texans (-3 +100, 44½, -150), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Caesars Sports reported four six-figure wagers on today’s games:

— $402,500 on 49ers -3 (-115)

— $192,500 on Patriots -7

— $105,000 on Broncos +2½ (-105)

— $100,000 on Texans -2½ (-115)

9:35 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Dolphins from +2½ to +1

Panthers-Dolphins total from 42 to 41

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Steelers (+150) at Bengals (-3½, 43½, -170), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (-3 +100, 53, -150) at Colts (+130), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (-1½, 40½, -125) at Dolphins (+105), 10 a.m.

— Titans (+265) at Patriots (-7 -120, 43, -320), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (-4, 45, -200) at Giants (+175), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (-1½, 46, -125) at Jaguars (+105), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+130) at Texans (-3 +100, 44½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (-3 +100, 47, -150) at Broncos (+130), 1:05 p.m.

— Rams (-2, 47, -135) at Packers (+115), 1:25 p.m.

— Vikings (+160) at 49ers (-3½, 49, -180), 1:25 p.m.

— Browns (+140) at Ravens (-3, 47, -160), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
I-15 traffic backed up at California-Nevada border
I-15 traffic backed up at California-Nevada border
2
Social Security, wage hikes and SNAP could alleviate inflation
Social Security, wage hikes and SNAP could alleviate inflation
3
Las Vegas warmth not going away anytime soon, says forecast
Las Vegas warmth not going away anytime soon, says forecast
4
Nevada’s Kataluna Enriquez looks to become 1st transgender Miss USA
Nevada’s Kataluna Enriquez looks to become 1st transgender Miss USA
5
Aces star Liz Cambage joins adult social-media site
Aces star Liz Cambage joins adult social-media site
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) looks for a receiver as offensive guard Rodger ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 12
By / RJ

SixthSenseSports.com handicapper Scott Kellen analyzes every NFL Sunday and Monday game, with trends and final scores for each.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws to wide receiver Jameson Williams for a touchdown du ...
College football picks: Take Bryce Young, Alabama over Auburn
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

Bryce Young may not win the Heisman Trophy. But the Alabama quarterback has excelled since losing to Texas A&M, with a 74.3 percent completion rate, 18 TD passes and no interceptions.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL ...
NFL betting trends — Week 12
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates his touchdown against Michigan State during t ...
College football betting trends — Week 13
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.