NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Bettor makes $500K wager on Jaguars-Chiefs

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s NFL divisional playoff action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce responds to the crowd's cheers during warmups before an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws during warmups before an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Welcome to the first day of the NFL divisional playoffs.

Both No. 1 seeds are in action today. First, the Kansas City Chiefs, the top seed in the AFC, host the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars. Then, the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles welcome the No. 6 New York Giants for an NFC matchup.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

1:25 p.m.: Update from Station Casinos:

STN Sports Saturday Outlook 🏈 By percentage of tickets: -61% on KC -points

-66% on the over

-57% on Giants +points

-71% on the over — Station Casinos Sports Betting (@STNSportsApp) January 21, 2023

1:22 p.m.: The latest from BetMGM:

A bettor at @BetMGM wagered $500,000 @Jaguars +10.5 (-125). Bet would win $400,000. 🤑 — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) January 21, 2023

Updated Chiefs-Jaguars betting at @BetMGM@Chiefs open -9.5, no movement

▪️ 54% of bets, 43% of money on KC Total open 51.5, now 52

▪️ 56% of bets, 52% of money on Over@Jaguars open +310, now +375

▪️ 61% of bets, 20% of money on Jags — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) January 21, 2023

1:19 p.m.: A couple of trends worth noting:

The Chiefs are 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS in the last six games against the Jaguars 👀 pic.twitter.com/aRJAYT8kBm — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 21, 2023

Doug Pederson is 6-0 ATS and 5-1 SU as an underdog in the playoffs 😯 pic.twitter.com/o3yz1S1zPc — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 21, 2023

1:15 p.m.: This bettor at Caesars Sportsbook will be watching the first half closely:

$10K to win $336,500 🤯 Is this Nevada bettor's parlay going to cash? Chiefs 1H ML (-300)

Eagles 1H -5 (-110)

Giants/Eagles 1H O23.5 (-120)

Bengals 1H +3 (EVEN)

49ers 1H -3 (EVEN)

Cowboys/49ers 1H O23 (-110) pic.twitter.com/07RIuF3Xwq — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 21, 2023

1:05 p.m.: Here is today’s schedule:

— Jaguars (+425) at Chiefs (-9½, 52, -550), 1:30 p.m.

— Giants (+320) at Eagles (-8, 48, -380), 5:15 p.m.

1 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for the Jaguars-Chiefs game:

Team totals: Jaguars 21½ (under -120), Chiefs 31½ (under -120).

Alternate point spreads: Jaguars +3½ (+210), +14½ (-200); Chiefs -3½ (-250), -14½ (+175).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -190/no +170); largest lead 14½ points (over -150); longest TD 44½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,200/no -3,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +270/no -330); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +375/no -450); will either team score three straight times (yes -240/no +200); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -370/no +310); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +120/no -140).

Jaguars props: Trevor Lawrence 23½ completions (over -120), 38½ attempts (under -120), 254½ passing yards, longest completion 35½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -120), will throw an interception (yes -120/no even); Travis Etienne Jr. 89½ rushing+receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +120/no -140); Christian Kirk 64½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +185/no -215); Zay Jones 53½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +230/no -270); Evan Engram 47½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +220/no -260); Riley Patterson 6½ kicking points.

Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes 26½ completions (over -120), 39½ attempts, 307½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 2½ TD passes, will throw an interception (yes even/no -120), 26½ rushing yards; Isiah Pacheco 50½ rushing yards; Jerick McKinnon 62½ rushing+receiving yards; JuJu Smith-Schuster 55½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +175/no -200); Travis Kelce 83½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions, will score a TD (yes -155/no +135); Harrison Butker 8½ kicking points (under -120).

