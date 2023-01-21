52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Bettor makes $500K wager on Jaguars-Chiefs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2023 - 1:11 pm
 
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce responds to the crowd's cheers during warmups before ...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce responds to the crowd's cheers during warmups before an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before an NFL divisional round playoff ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws during warmups before an NFL divisional ...
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws during warmups before an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Welcome to the first day of the NFL divisional playoffs.

Both No. 1 seeds are in action today. First, the Kansas City Chiefs, the top seed in the AFC, host the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars. Then, the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles welcome the No. 6 New York Giants for an NFC matchup.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

1:25 p.m.: Update from Station Casinos:

1:22 p.m.: The latest from BetMGM:

1:19 p.m.: A couple of trends worth noting:

1:15 p.m.: This bettor at Caesars Sportsbook will be watching the first half closely:

1:05 p.m.: Here is today’s schedule:

— Jaguars (+425) at Chiefs (-9½, 52, -550), 1:30 p.m.

— Giants (+320) at Eagles (-8, 48, -380), 5:15 p.m.

1 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for the Jaguars-Chiefs game:

Team totals: Jaguars 21½ (under -120), Chiefs 31½ (under -120).

Alternate point spreads: Jaguars +3½ (+210), +14½ (-200); Chiefs -3½ (-250), -14½ (+175).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -190/no +170); largest lead 14½ points (over -150); longest TD 44½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,200/no -3,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +270/no -330); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +375/no -450); will either team score three straight times (yes -240/no +200); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -370/no +310); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +120/no -140).

Jaguars props: Trevor Lawrence 23½ completions (over -120), 38½ attempts (under -120), 254½ passing yards, longest completion 35½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -120), will throw an interception (yes -120/no even); Travis Etienne Jr. 89½ rushing+receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +120/no -140); Christian Kirk 64½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +185/no -215); Zay Jones 53½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +230/no -270); Evan Engram 47½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +220/no -260); Riley Patterson 6½ kicking points.

Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes 26½ completions (over -120), 39½ attempts, 307½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 2½ TD passes, will throw an interception (yes even/no -120), 26½ rushing yards; Isiah Pacheco 50½ rushing yards; Jerick McKinnon 62½ rushing+receiving yards; JuJu Smith-Schuster 55½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +175/no -200); Travis Kelce 83½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions, will score a TD (yes -155/no +135); Harrison Butker 8½ kicking points (under -120).

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino
Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino
2
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
3
The 5 most expensive homes for sale in Las Vegas
The 5 most expensive homes for sale in Las Vegas
4
Summerlin-area theater expected to close as part of chain’s bankruptcy
Summerlin-area theater expected to close as part of chain’s bankruptcy
5
‘Mattress Mack’ wagers $2M on Cowboys-49ers playoff game
‘Mattress Mack’ wagers $2M on Cowboys-49ers playoff game
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) tries to throw a pass under pressure by L ...
NFL divisional playoffs betting trends: Take the overs
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Jaguars have won their past six games while going 5-1 ATS. The Chiefs have gone 2-7 ATS in their past nine home games and are on a 2-6 spread slide overall.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball past Raiders defensive end Ma ...
NFL betting breakdown: Divisional playoffs
By / RJ

Systemplays.com handicapper and Review-Journal NFL Challenge champion Doug Fitz analyzes the four divisional playoff games, with trends and final scores.

More stories for you
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Wild-card round starts with improbable upset
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Wild-card round starts with improbable upset
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Travis Kelce TD bettors sustain tough loss
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Travis Kelce TD bettors sustain tough loss
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdogs, overs come through for bettors
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdogs, overs come through for bettors
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Profitable day for underdogs
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Profitable day for underdogs
NFL Week 17 betting forecast: Texans will tame Jaguars again
NFL Week 17 betting forecast: Texans will tame Jaguars again
BAD BEATS BLOG: Georgia, over cash; final prop grades for title game
BAD BEATS BLOG: Georgia, over cash; final prop grades for title game