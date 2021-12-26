NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Broncos-Raiders prop grades; Dallas dominating

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to Week 16 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Denver Broncos at the Raiders, the Buffalo Bills at the New England Patriots, and the Washington Football Team at the Dallas Cowboys in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

6:19 p.m.: The Cowboys answer right back. Ezekiel Elliott scores on an 11-yard run, and the Cowboys lead Washington 28-7 with 10:34 left in the second quarter. The Cowboys are -20,000 on the live line (Washington +2,200), spread -24½, total 66½.

6:11 p.m.: Gibson was +140 to score a TD.

6:10 p.m.: Washington gets on the board. Antonio Gibson scores on an 8-yard TD pass to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 21-7 with 14:45 left in the second quarter. The Cowboys are -4,500 on the live line (Washington +1,240), spread -20½, total 62½.

6:05 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Cowboys 21, Washington 0. First-quarter winners: Cowboys -3, over 9½.

5:58 p.m.: There will be a defensive or special teams TD cashes at +250. Largest lead over 14½ points cashes at -140. Taylor Heinicke will throw an interception already cashed at -185.

5:57 p.m.: An amazing defensive play. Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence deflects a ball, tips it to himself and returns it 40 yards for a TD to extend Dallas’ lead to 21-0 with 2:17 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -9,000 on the live line (Washington +1,800), spread -24½, total 57½.

5:52 p.m.: Schultz was +210 to score a TD.

5:51 p.m.: The Cowboys are rolling. Dalton Schultz catches a 9-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys lead Washington 14-0 with 3:08 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -3,500 on the live line (Washington +1,120), spread -20½, total 50½.

5:36 p.m.: Elliott was +550 to score the first TD. He was -120 to score a TD at any point. The first score will be a TD cashes at -180.

5:35 p.m.: The Cowboys score first. Ezekiel Elliott catches a 5-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys lead Washington 7-0 with 7:42 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -950 on the live line (Washington +560), spread -14½, total 46½.

5:17 p.m.: The line moved from Cowboys -10 down to -8½ during the day, but is back to -10 before kickoff.

5:16 p.m.: The last game is about to kick off:

— Washington (+360) at Cowboys (-10, 46, -430), 5:20 p.m.

4:23 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 36, Steelers 10. The Chiefs roll as 10-point home favorites, -430 ML. The game goes over 44½.

4:15 p.m.: Final prop grades for Broncos-Raiders:

Team totals: Raiders under 20½ (17), Broncos under 20½ (13).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes, -150); largest lead under 14½ points (-150); longest TD under 35½ yards (10); will the game go to overtime (no, -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (no, -300); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (no, -420); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes, +110); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (no, -310); will either team score three straight times (yes, -175); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes, -280); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (no, -135).

Raiders props: Derek Carr under 23½ completions (20), under 34½ attempts (25), under 252½ passing yards (201), longest completion under 36½ yards (28), under 1½ TD passes (1, -115), will throw an interception (yes, +100); Josh Jacobs over 53½ rushing yards (129), under 23½ receiving yards (minus-5), will score a TD (no, -150); Hunter Renfrow under 73½ receiving yards (40), under 6½ receptions (3, +105), will score a TD (yes, +165); Daniel Carlson under 6½ kicking points (5).

Broncos props: Drew Lock under 18½ completions (15), under 29½ attempts (22), under 203½ passing yards (153), longest completion over 32½ yards (40), under 1½ TD passes (0, -190), will throw an interception (no, +160); Jerry Jeudy over 42½ receiving yards (60); Tim Patrick under 31½ receiving yards (18); Courtland Sutton over 28½ receiving yards (33); Noah Fant under 38½ receiving yards (30); Brandon McManus over 6½ kicking points (7).

4:08 p.m.: FINAL: Bears 25, Seahawks 24. The Bears score a TD and 2-point conversion with 1:01 left to win outright as 7-point road underdogs, +250 ML. The game goes over 41 on the late score.

3:58 p.m.: The Bears take a 25-24 lead on the Seahawks with a TD and 2-point conversion in the final minute.

3:57 p.m.: FINAL: Raiders 17, Broncos 13. The Raiders win a pick’em game at -110 ML. The game stays under 41.

3:47 p.m.: The Raiders force a punt and have the ball back with 3:54 left, leading the Broncos 17-13. The Raiders are -520 on the live line (Broncos +360).

3:37 p.m.: The Raiders kick a field goal to extend their lead to 17-13 over the Broncos with 7:35 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are -230 on the live line (Broncos +180).

3:27 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Raiders 14, Broncos 13. The Raiders are -172 on the live line (Broncos +136), spread -1½, total 38½.

3:25 p.m.: McManus misses a 55-yard field goal, and the Raiders maintain a 14-13 lead with 13 seconds left in the third quarter.

3:19 p.m.: The Broncos recover a Carr fumble and have the ball back, trailing the Raiders 14-13 with 3:19 left in the third quarter. The Broncos are slightly favored at -114 on the live line (Raiders -110).

3:14 p.m.: It’s over in Kansas City, as the Chiefs extend their lead to 30-0 over the Steelers with 8:53 left in the third quarter.

3:03 p.m.: Barber was +430 to score a TD at any point.

3:02 p.m.: The Raiders retake the lead. Peyton Barber scores on a 5-yard run, and the Raiders lead the Broncos 14-13 with 10:22 left in the third quarter. The Raiders are -124 on the live line (Broncos +100), total 44½.

2:49 p.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -3½, total 19½.

2:47 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 23, Steelers 0. First-half winners: Chiefs -6½, total pushes on 23 after two missed field goals and a missed extra point.

2:45 p.m.: Derek Carr was +100 to throw an interception.

2:44 p.m.: Second-half line: Raiders -3, total 20½.

2:42 p.m.: HALFTIME: Broncos 13, Raiders 7. First-half winners: Broncos +½ (-130), under 20½.

2:40 p.m.: Disaster for the Raiders. The Broncos intercept a screen pass, then cash in with a 1-yard TD run from Javonte Williams. The Broncos lead 13-7 with 15 seconds left in the second quarter.

2:35 p.m.: McManus slides a 55-yard field goal inside the upright, and the Broncos cut the Raiders’ lead to 7-6 with 32 seconds left in the second quarter. There will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half cashes at -280.

2:34 p.m.: Second-half line: Seahawks -1½, total 20.

2:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 17, Bears 7. First-half winners: Seahawks -3½, over 20½.

2:13 p.m.: Brandon McManus kicks a 49-yard field goal, and the Broncos cut the Raiders’ lead to 7-3 with 7:24 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -190 on the live line (Broncos +150), spread -3½, total 36½.

2:06 p.m.: First TD scored prop results in afternoon games:

Bears-Seahawks: Seattle WR DK Metcalf (7-1)

Steelers-Chiefs: Kansas City RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (6-1)

Broncos-Raiders: Las Vegas WR Hunter Renfrow (8-1)

2:05 p.m.: Renfrow was 8-1 to score the first TD and +165 to score at any point.

2:04 p.m.: The Raiders strike first. Hunter Renfrow makes a leaping grab for a 10-yard TD pass, and the Raiders lead the Broncos 7-0 with 11:01 left in the first quarter. The Raiders are -250 on the live line (Broncos +194), spread -5½, total 35½.

1:56 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Raiders 0, Broncos 0. First-quarter winners: Broncos +½ (-170), under 7 (+115).

1:53 p.m.: The Chiefs are rolling. Byron Pringle catches a 5-yard TD pass, and the Chiefs extend their lead to 14-0 over the Steelers with 1:05 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -8,000 on the live line (Steelers +1,400), spread -21½, total 48½.

1:49 p.m.: A bunch of punting so far at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders have the ball back at their 24 with 3:25 left in the first quarter. The Broncos are barely favored at -114 on the live line (Raiders -110), total 33½.

1:42 p.m.: The Chiefs score first. Clyde Edwards-Helaire breaks a tackle and scores on a 1-yard run, and the Chiefs lead the Steelers 7-0 with 4:07 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -1,100 on the live line (Steelers +620), spread -14½, total 43½.

1:22 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Steelers (+360) at Chiefs (-10, 44½, -430), 1:25 p.m.

— Broncos (-110) at Raiders (PK, 41, -110), 1:25 p.m.

1:19 p.m.: FINAL: Eagles 34, Giants 10. The Eagles dominate the second half to cover as 11-point home favorites, -550 ML. The game goes over 41 on a Giants TD with 3:50 left.

1:15 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 33, Patriots 21. The Bills win outright as 1-point road underdogs, -105 ML. The game goes over 43½.

1:12 p.m.: FINAL: Jets 26, Jaguars 21. The Jets stop fourth-and-goal at the 1 in the final seconds to cover as 2-point home favorites, -135 ML. The game goes over 43.

1:11 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 32, Panthers 6. The Bucs cover as 10½-point road favorites, -500 ML. The total stays under 44 when the Bucs stop the Panthers at the 6 to end the game.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: Bengals 41, Ravens 21. The Bengals roll as 7½-point home favorites, -340 ML. The game goes easily over 43.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Rams 30, Vikings 23. The Rams cover as 3-point road favorites, -170 ML. The game goes over 48.

1:03 p.m.: The Bills seal the upset, extending their lead to 33-21 over the Patriots with 2:30 to play.

1:01 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Bears (+250) at Seahawks (-7, 41, -300), 1:05 p.m.

12:59 p.m.: FINAL: Texans 41, Chargers 29. The Texans pull off a stunner, winning outright as 13-point home underdogs, +525 ML. The game sails over 46.

12:46 p.m.: FINAL: Falcons 20, Lions 16. The Lions cover as 7½-point road underdogs, but the Falcons get an interception inside the 5 in the final minute to win outright at -340 ML. The game stays under 42½.

12:45 p.m.: The Texans are going to upset the Chargers, holding a 34-23 lead at the two-minute warning.

12:43 p.m.: The Patriots are hanging around. Harris scores his third TD of the game, on an 8-yard run, and the Patriots cut the Bills’ lead to 26-21 with 7:35 left in the fourth quarter. The Bills are -380 on the live line (Patriots +280).

12:29 p.m.: The Chargers are on the comeback trail. Justin Jackson runs for a 9-yard TD, and the Chargers cut the Texans’ lead to 27-23 with 5:50 left in the fourth quarter. The Texans are -210 on the live line (Chargers +164).

12:28 p.m.: Breathing room for the Bills. Devin Singletary scores on a 2-yard run, and the Bills extend their lead to 26-14 over the Patriots with 11:42 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try failed). The Bills are -2,000 on the live line (Patriots +870).

12:22 p.m.: The Texans’ upset would knock out four of the nine remaing entries in the Circa Survivor contest.

12:21 p.m.: The Texans kick a field goal to extend their lead to 27-15 over the Chargers with 8:54 left in the fourth quarter. The Texans are -480 on the live line (Chargers +340), total 49½.

12:14 p.m.: The Patriots draw closer. Damien Harris scores on a 1-yard run, and the Patriots cut the Bills’ lead to 20-14 with 1:41 left in the third quarter. The Bills are -335 on the live line (Patriots +250), spread -5½, total 46½.

12:08 p.m.: The Chargers are in trouble. Rex Burkhead scores on a 1-yard run, and the Texans extend their lead to 24-15 over the Chargers with 13:37 left in the fourth quarter. The Texans are -188 on the live line (Chargers +148), spread -2½, total 51½.

12:05 p.m.: The Rams get a special teams boost. Brandon Powell returns a punt 61 yards for a TD, and the Rams extend their lead to 20-10 over the Vikings with 7:06 left in the third quarter. The Rams are -650 on the live line (Vikings +430), spread -7½, total 47½.

12:01 p.m.: The Bills kick a field goal to extend their lead to 20-7 over the Patriots with 9:02 left in the third quarter. The Bills are -980 on the live line (Patriots +580), spread -11½, total 43½.

11:56 a.m.: First TD scored prop results in morning games:

Bills-Patriots: Buffalo WR Isaiah McKenzie (23-1)

Rams-Vikings: Los Angeles RB Sony Michel (10-1)

Chargers-Texans: Houston RB Rex Burkhead (11-1)

Ravens-Bengals: Baltimore WR Rashod Bateman (31-1)

Buccaneers-Panthers: Tampa Bay RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn (25-1)

Jaguars-Jets: New York QB Zach Wilson (20-1)

Lions-Falcons: Atlanta RB Cordarrelle Patterson (+410)

Giants-Eagles: Philadelphia RB Boston Scott (26-1)

11:51 a.m.: The Vikings take advantage of an interception and cash in on a short field to cut the Rams’ lead to 13-10 with 11:01 left in the third quarter. The Rams are -290 on the live line (Vikings +220), spread -4½, total 43½.

11:39 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Bengals -½, total 22½

Eagles -5½, total 19½

11:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 3, Giants 3. First-half winners: Giants +6½, under 20½.

11:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 31, Ravens 14. First-half winners: Bengals -4½, over 20½.

11:35 a.m.: Second-half line: Patriots -2½, total 21½.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 17, Patriots 7. First-half winners: Bills +½ (-125), over 21½.

11:32 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Bucs -4, total 20½

Jets -1, total 21½

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jets 13, Jaguars 12. First-half winners: Jets -½, over 21.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 19, Panthers 6. First-half winners: Bucs -6½, over 22½.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Vikings -½, total 23½.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 13, Vikings 3. First-half winners: Rams -1½, under 24½.

11:25 a.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -7½, total 23½.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 17, Chargers 12. First-half winners: Texans +7, over 23½, Texans +300 ML. The Texans scored a TD with 27 seconds left to put the first-half total over.

11:20 a.m.: Second-half line: Falcons -3½, total 21½.

11:18 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 10, Lions 10. First-half winners: Lions +4½, under 21.

11:05 a.m.: The Bills drop a touchdown on fourth-and-goal, and the Patriots keep the Bills’ lead at 10-7 with 4:44 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -215 on the live line (Patriots +168), spread -3½, total 43½.

11:03 a.m.: The Bengals are dominating. Joe Mixon catches a 9-yard TD pass, and the Bengals lead the Ravens 24-7 with 7:03 left in the second quarter. The Bengals are -6,000 on the live line (Ravens +1,300), spread -20½, total 57½.

10:52 a.m.: The Bills kick a field goal to take a 10-7 lead on the Patriots with 9:01 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -172 on the live line (Patriots +136), spread -3½, total 46½.

10:48 a.m.: The Bengals are taking control. Tyler Boyd catches a 68-yard TD pass, and the Bengals lead the Ravens 17-7 with 13:18 left in the second quarter. The Bengals are -1,250 on the live line (Ravens +680), spread -14½, total 54½.

10:37 a.m.: The Bengals retake the lead. Joe Mixon scores on a 1-yard run on fourth down, and the Bengals lead the Ravens 10-7 with 27 seconds left in the first quarter. The Bengals are -410 on the live line (Ravens +300), spread -7½, total 50½.

10:35 a.m.: The Patriots tie it. Damien Harris scores on a 16-yard run, and the Patriots tie the Bills at 7 with 14:28 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -128 on the live line (Patriots +102), spread -1½, total 46½.

10:21 a.m.: The Ravens start well with third-string quarterback Josh Johnson. Rashod Bateman catches a 4-yard TD pass, and the Ravens lead the Bengals 7-3 with 5:56 left in the first quarter. The Bengals are -192 on the live line (Ravens +152), spread -3½, total 47½.

10:16 a.m.: The Bills score first. Isaiah McKenzie catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Bills lead the Patriots 7-0 with 6:37 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -260 on the live line (Patriots +200), spread -6½, total 45½.

9:57 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Lions (+280) at Falcons (-7½, 42½, -340), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (+280) at Bengals (-7½, 43, -340), 10 a.m.

— Rams (-3, 48, -170) at Vikings (+150), 10 a.m.

— Bills (-105) at Patriots (-1, 43½, -115), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (+115) at Jets (-2, 43, -135), 10 a.m.

— Giants (+425) at Eagles (-11, 41, -550), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (-10½, 44, -500) at Panthers (+400), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (-13, 46, -750) at Texans (+525), 10 a.m.

9:45 a.m.: Caesars Sports reports four six-figure wagers on today’s games:

— $330,000 on Broncos +1 (-110)

— $250,000 on Eagles -10 (-110)

— $240,000 on Chargers -10 (-120)

— $220,000 on Falcons -6½ (-110)

Notable NFL Sunday #BetLikeACaesar wagers:

🏈 $330,000 on Broncos +1 (-110)

🏈 $250,000 on Eagles -10 (-110)

🏈 $240,000 on Chargers -10 (-120)

🏈 $220,000 on Falcons -6.5 (-110) — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 26, 2021

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Falcons from -6½ to -7½

Ravens-Bengals total from 41½ to 43

Rams-Vikings total from 49 to 48

Jaguars-Jets total from 41½ to 42½

Buccaneers-Panthers total from 43 to 44

Chargers from -11 to -13

Steelers-Chiefs total from 45½ to 44½

Washington from +10 to +9

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Falcons 20, Lions 16 (at Atlanta)

Full-game winners: Lions +7½, under 42½, Falcons -340 ML

First-half winners: Lions +4½, under 21 (tied 10-10)

Second-half winners: Falcons -3½, under 21½ (Falcons 10-6)

Yards per play: Falcons 5.6, Lions 5.0 (Lions lead 338-254 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Falcons 20-13; Lions 3-0 and 10-7

— Bengals 41, Ravens 21 (at Cincinnati)

Full-game winners: Bengals -7½, over 43, Bengals -340 ML

First-half winners: Bengals -4½, over 20½ (Bengals 31-14)

Second-half winners: Bengals -½, under 22½ (Bengals 10-7)

Yards per play: Bengals 8.2, Ravens 5.9 (Bengals lead 575-334 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bengals +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Bengals 34-14 and 41-21; Ravens 7-3 (only lead)

— Rams 30, Vikings 23 (at Minnesota)

Full-game winners: Rams -3, over 48, Rams -170 ML

First-half winners: Rams -1½, under 24½ (Rams 13-3)

Second-half winners: Vikings -½, over 23½ (Vikings 20-17)

Yards per play: Rams 5.1, Vikings 5.7 (Vikings lead 361-356 in total yards)

Turnovers: Vikings +2 (3-1); the Rams returned a punt for a TD

Biggest lead: Rams 27-13; Vikings never led

— Bills 33, Patriots 21 (at New England)

Full-game winners: Bills +1, over 43½, Bills -105 ML

First-half winners: Bills +½ (-125), over 21½ (Bills 17-7)

Second-half winners: Bills +2½, over 21½ (Bills 16-14)

Yards per play: Bills 5.7, Patriots 4.8 (Bills lead 428-288 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bills +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Bills 20-7; Patriots never led (tied 7-7)

— Jets 26, Jaguars 21 (at New York)

Full-game winners: Jets -2, over 43, Jets -135 ML

First-half winners: Jets -½, over 21 (Jets 13-12)

Second-half winners: Jets -1, over 21½ (Jets 13-9)

Yards per play: Jets 6.3, Jaguars 5.4 (Jaguars lead 384-373 in total yards)

Turnovers: Jets +1 (1-0); the Jets also returned a kickoff for a TD

Biggest lead: Jets 23-15; Jaguars 3-0 and 9-6

— Eagles 34, Giants 10 (at Philadelphia)

Full-game winners: Eagles -11, over 41, Eagles -550 ML

First-half winners: Giants +6½, under 20½ (tied 3-3)

Second-half winners: Eagles -5½, over 19½ (Eagles 31-7)

Yards per play: Eagles 5.4, Giants 2.6 (Eagles lead 324-192 in total yards)

Turnovers: Eagles +2 (2-0), including an interception return for a TD

Biggest lead: Eagles 34-3; Giants 3-0 (only lead; tied 3-3)

— Buccaneers 32, Panthers 6 (at Carolina)

Full-game winners: Bucs -10½, under 44, Bucs -500 ML

First-half winners: Bucs -6½, over 22½ (Bucs 19-6)

Second-half winners: Bucs -4, under 20½ (Bucs 13-0)

Yards per play: Bucs 6.3, Panthers 4.1 (Bucs lead 391-273 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bucs +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Bucs 32-6; Panthers 3-0 (only lead)

— Texans 41, Chargers 29 (at Houston)

Full-game winners: Texans +13, over 46, Texans +525 ML

First-half winners: Texans +7, over 23½ (Texans 17-12)

Second-half winners: Texans +7½, over 23½ (Texans 24-17)

Yards per play: Texans 6.8, Chargers 7.3 (Texans lead 437-417 in total yards)

Turnovers: Texans +3 (3-0), including an interception return for a TD

Biggest lead: Texans 41-23; Chargers 12-7

— Bears 25, Seahawks 24 (at Seattle)

Full-game winners: Bears +7, over 41, Bears +250 ML

First-half winners: Seahawks -3½, over 20½ (Seahawks 17-7)

Second-half winners: Bears +1½, over 20 (Bears 18-7)

Yards per play: xxx, xxxx (xxxx lead xxx in total yards)

Turnovers: xxxx (xxx)

Biggest lead: xxxx; xxxx

— Chiefs 36, Steelers 10 (at Kansas City)

Full-game winners: Chiefs -10, over 44½, Chiefs -430 ML

First-half winners: Chiefs -6½, total pushes on 23 (Chiefs 23-0)

Second-half winners: Steelers +3½, over 19½ (Chiefs 13-10)

Yards per play: xxx, xxxx (xxxx lead xxx in total yards)

Turnovers: xxxx (xxx)

Biggest lead: xxxx; xxxx

— Raiders 17, Broncos 13 (at Las Vegas)

Full-game winners: Raiders PK, under 41, Raiders -110 ML

First-half winners: Broncos +½ (-130), under 20½ (Broncos 13-7)

Second-half winners: Raiders -3, under 20½ (Raiders 10-0)

Yards per play: xxx, xxxx (xxxx lead xxx in total yards)

Turnovers: xxxx (xxx)

Biggest lead: xxxx; xxxx

IN PROGRESS

— Washington (+360) at Cowboys (-10, 46, -430), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.