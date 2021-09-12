NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Chargers score 1st TD of season

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during a preseason NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. In describing Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's rugged ability to extend plays and make unorthodox throws, Bills starter Josh Allen could have been describing himself. The two open the season facing off against each other on Sunday, when Buffalo hosts Pittsburgh in a matchup of two defending division champs. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:13 a.m.: The first touchdown of the season goes to the Chargers. Austin Ekeler scores on a 3-yard run, and the Chargers lead Washington 7-0 with 9:14 left in the first quarter. The Chargers are -172 on the live line (Washington +140), spread -3½, total 48½.

10:09 a.m.: After a long kickoff return, the Bills settle for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead on the Steelers with 13:30 left in the first quarter.

10:06 a.m.: The season is underway. Good luck, bettors.

9:57 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Eagles (+155) at Falcons (-3 -120, 48½, -175), 10 a.m.

— Steelers (+240) at Bills (-6½, 47½, -280), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (-3, 47½, -155) at Bengals (+135), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (-9, 46½, -430) at Lions (+360), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (+125) at Titans (-2½ -120, 54, -145), 10 a.m.

— Seahawks (-3 +100, 49, -145) at Colts (+125), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (+110) at Washington (-2, 45½, -130), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+160) at Panthers (-3½ +100, 44½, -180), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (-3 -120, 45½, -170) at Texans (+150), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

49ers from -8 to -9

Washington from -1½ to -2½

Also two games moving off key numbers:

Cardinals from+3 to +2½

Patriots from -3 to -3½

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

— Eagles (+155) at Falcons (-3 -120, 48½, -175), 10 a.m.

— Steelers (+240) at Bills (-6½, 47½, -280), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (-3, 47½, -155) at Bengals (+135), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (-9, 46½, -430) at Lions (+360), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (+125) at Titans (-2½ -120, 54, -145), 10 a.m.

— Seahawks (-3 +100, 49, -145) at Colts (+125), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (+110) at Washington (-2, 45½, -130), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+160) at Panthers (-3½ +100, 44½, -180), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (-3 -120, 45½, -170) at Texans (+150), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+190) at Chiefs (-5, 54½, -220), 1:25 p.m.

— Dolphins (+165) at Patriots (-3½, 43½, -185), 1:25 p.m.

— Packers (-3½, 49½, -185) vs. Saints (+165) at Jacksonville, Fla., 1:25 p.m.

— Broncos (-3 +100, 41½, -145) at Giants (+125), 1:25 p.m.

— Bears (+320) at Rams (-8½, 46½, -380), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.