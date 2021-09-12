92°F
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Chargers score 1st TD of season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2021 - 9:40 am
 
Updated September 12, 2021 - 10:16 am
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws ...
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during a preseason NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. In describing Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's rugged ability to extend plays and make unorthodox throws, Bills starter Josh Allen could have been describing himself. The two open the season facing off against each other on Sunday, when Buffalo hosts Pittsburgh in a matchup of two defending division champs. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:13 a.m.: The first touchdown of the season goes to the Chargers. Austin Ekeler scores on a 3-yard run, and the Chargers lead Washington 7-0 with 9:14 left in the first quarter. The Chargers are -172 on the live line (Washington +140), spread -3½, total 48½.

10:09 a.m.: After a long kickoff return, the Bills settle for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead on the Steelers with 13:30 left in the first quarter.

10:06 a.m.: The season is underway. Good luck, bettors.

9:57 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

49ers from -8 to -9

Washington from -1½ to -2½

Also two games moving off key numbers:

Cardinals from+3 to +2½

Patriots from -3 to -3½

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

— Eagles (+155) at Falcons (-3 -120, 48½, -175), 10 a.m.

— Steelers (+240) at Bills (-6½, 47½, -280), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (-3, 47½, -155) at Bengals (+135), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (-9, 46½, -430) at Lions (+360), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (+125) at Titans (-2½ -120, 54, -145), 10 a.m.

— Seahawks (-3 +100, 49, -145) at Colts (+125), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (+110) at Washington (-2, 45½, -130), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+160) at Panthers (-3½ +100, 44½, -180), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (-3 -120, 45½, -170) at Texans (+150), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+190) at Chiefs (-5, 54½, -220), 1:25 p.m.

— Dolphins (+165) at Patriots (-3½, 43½, -185), 1:25 p.m.

— Packers (-3½, 49½, -185) vs. Saints (+165) at Jacksonville, Fla., 1:25 p.m.

— Broncos (-3 +100, 41½, -145) at Giants (+125), 1:25 p.m.

— Bears (+320) at Rams (-8½, 46½, -380), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is forced out of the pocket by Pittsburgh Steelers li ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 1
By / RJ

Wizardraceandsports.com handicapper “Dr. Alan” Dumond, a two-time top-five finisher in the Westgate SuperContest, analyzes every NFL game and gives final scores for each.

Texas quarterback Hudson Card (1) runs past Louisiana-Lafayette defensive lineman Zi'Yon Hill ( ...
Texas-Arkansas under among college football best bets
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

Handicapper Christopher Smith went 4-1 ATS in his Week 1 college football picks for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He has five more plays this week.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich talks with referee John Hussey during the second half ...
NFL betting trends — Week 1
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Seahawks are 4-8 against the spread in their past 12 games as favorites and dropped their last six ATS on the road. Colts coach Frank Reich is 10-6 ATS as an underdog.