NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Chiefs cover by 25 in 1st half vs. Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates after scoring on a touchdown run as teammate Joe Thuney (62) watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes runs a fumble recovery back for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Welcome to Week 14 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders at the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Chicago Bears at the Green Bay Packers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

11:45 a.m.: Second-half line: Cowboys -1½, total 22.

11:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cowboys 24, Washington 0. First-half winners: Cowboys -3½, over 23½. The Cowboys kicked a 37-yard field goal with 15 seconds left to put the first-half total over.

11:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -½, total 23½.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 35, Raiders 3. First-half winners: Chiefs -6½, over 23½.

11:34 a.m.: Second-half line: Browns -2, total 19½.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 24, Ravens 6. First-half winners: Browns -1, over 21½.

11:29 a.m.: Second-half line: Seahawks -4, total 21½.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 16, Texans 13. First-half winners: Texans +6, over 20½. The Texans kicked a 61-yard field goal on the final play to cover the first-half spread.

11:26 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Saints -2½, total 20

Panthers -4, total 21

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 17, Panthers 7. First-half winners: Falcons +1, over 20½, Falcons +115 ML.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 10, Jets 6. First-half winners: Saints -3, under 20½.

11:22 a.m.: It’s 35-0 Chiefs now. Not much more needs to be said.

11:20 a.m.: Second-half line: Titans -4, total 20½.

11:18 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 10, Jaguars 0. First-half winners: Titans -5½, under 21½.

11:08 a.m.: First TD scored prop results in morning games:

Raiders-Chiefs: Kansas City defense/special teams (24-1)

Seahawks-Texans: Houston TE Brevin Jordan (34-1)

Jaguars-Titans: Tennessee RB D’Onta Foreman (7-1)

Falcons-Panthers: Carolina QB Cam Newton (7-1)

Ravens-Browns: Cleveland WR Jarvis Landry (10-1)

Cowboys-Washington: Dallas WR Amari Cooper (10-1)

Saints-Jets: New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara (+440)

11:02 a.m.: Gordon was 11-1 to score a TD.

11:01 a.m.: The Raiders are all but done for the day. Josh Gordon catches a 1-yard TD pass, and the Chiefs extend their lead to 28-0 with 6:17 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -34½ on the live spread, total 54½. The live line has been turned off.

10:56 a.m.: The Browns are rolling against the Ravens, and Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is in the locker room with an ankle injury. Austin Hooper catches a 1-yard TD pass, and the Browns extend their lead to 17-0 with 8:15 left in the second quarter. The Browns are -5,000 on the live line (Ravens +1,260), spread -19½, total 42½.

10:55 a.m.: The Chiefs have the ball back after an interception. Derek Carr was -130 to throw a pick.

10:48 a.m.: The Chiefs are all over the Raiders. Clyde Edwards-Helaire scores on a 5-yard run, and the Chiefs lead 21-0 with 12:13 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -20,000 on the live line (Raiders +2,800), spread -27½, total 52½.

10:46 a.m.: The Cowboys are burying Washington. Micah Parsons forces a fumble, and Dorance Armstrong returns it 37 yards for a TD to give the Cowboys an 18-0 lead with 29 seconds left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -5,000 on the live line (Washington +1,260), spread -21½, total 52½.

10:44 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Chiefs 14, Raiders 0. First-quarter winners: Chiefs -3, over 9½.

10:36 a.m.: Strong start for the Cowboys. Amari Cooper catches a 7-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys take an 11-0 lead with 3:42 left in the first quarter (2-point try good). The Cowboys are -900 on the live line (Washington +540), spread -14½, total 50½.

10:31 a.m.: The Raiders are in trouble early. Darrel Williams catches a 23-yard TD pass, and the Chiefs lead the Raiders 14-0 with 3:43 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -4,500 on the live line (Raiders +1,240), spread -21½, total 51½.

10:24 a.m.: The Raiders and Chiefs trade some points. The Chiefs have the ball back, leading 7-0 with 6:01 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -1,350 on the live line (Raiders +700), spread -16½, total 47½.

10:05 a.m.: The Kansas City defense was 24-1 to score the first TD and 5-1 to score at any point.

10:04 a.m.: Disastrous start for the Raiders. Josh Jacobs fumbles on the first play, and the Chiefs return it for a TD to take a 7-0 lead with 14:43 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -1,250 on the live line (Raiders +680), spread -17½, total 53½.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Ravens-Browns total from 42½ to 44

Saints-Jets total from 43 to 42

Cowboys from -4½ to -6

Falcons-Panthers total from 41 to 42

Seahawks from -8 to -9

Broncos from -11½ to -12½

Bills-Buccaneers total from 54½ to 52½

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Ravens (+140) at Browns (-3, 44, -160), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (+330) at Titans (-8½, 44, -400), 10 a.m.

— Raiders (+400) at Chiefs (-10, 48, -500), 10 a.m.

— Saints (-4½, 42, -200) at Jets (+175), 10 a.m.

— Cowboys (-6½, 47½, -275) at Washington (+235), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (+125) at Panthers (-2½ -120, 42, -145), 10 a.m.

— Seahawks (-9½, 41, -420) at Texans (+350), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+475) at Broncos (-12½, 42, -650), 1:05 p.m.

— Giants (+340) at Chargers (-9, 43½, -410), 1:05 p.m.

— 49ers (-2, 49½, -135) at Bengals (+115), 1:25 p.m.

— Bills (+170) at Buccaneers (-3½, 53, -190), 1:25 p.m.

— Bears (+475) at Packers (-11½, 43, -650), 5:20 p.m.

9:15 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Raiders-Chiefs:

Team totals: Raiders 19½, Chiefs 28½.

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -180/no +160); largest lead 14½ points (over -160); longest TD 41½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,400/no -4,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +300/no -360); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +350/no -420); will either team score three straight times (yes -240/no +200); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -360/no +300); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +110/no -130).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 23½ completions, 37½ attempts, 259½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -120), will throw an interception (yes -130/no +110); Josh Jacobs 52½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +160/no -180); Hunter Renfrow 70½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions; Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points (under -130).

Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes 25½ completions, 36½ attempts, 288½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 2½ TD passes (under -160), will throw an interception (yes +120/no -140); Tyreek Hill 76½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions, will score a TD (yes -110/no -110); Travis Kelce 72½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -140), will score a TD (yes -110/no -110); Harrison Butker 7½ kicking points (over -130).

