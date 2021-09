NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Chiefs’ Kelce cashes longest TD prop

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempts to throw a pass as he is pressured by Baltimore Ravens defensive back DeShon Elliott in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass under pressure by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39), middle linebacker Joe Schobert (93), and cornerback Justin Layne (31) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates his touchdown in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with wide receiver Mike Evans (13) after Evans caught a 3-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Tennessee Titans kicker Randy Bullock, right, celebrates with tight end Geoff Swaim, left, after Bullock kicked a field goal in overtime to give the Titans a 33-30 win over the Seattle Seahawks in overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay scores a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Welcome to Week 2 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders at the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Baltimore Ravens in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

7:22 p.m.: That cashes the props for Mahomes’ longest completion (40½) and the longest TD in the game (44½) after the near-miss earlier with Pringle. Kelce was -130 to score a TD.

7:21 p.m.: The big plays keep coming. Travis Kelce scores on a winding 46-yard catch-and-run, and the Chiefs extend their lead to 35-24 with 6:50 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -700 on the live line (Ravens +470), spread -7½, total 79½.

7:14 p.m.: Brown was +220 to score a TD. Jackson cashes the prop for his longest completion (over 35½ yards).

7:13 p.m.: The Ravens answer. Jackson throws a spectacular 42-yard jump pass to Marquise Brown, and the Ravens cut the Chiefs’ lead to 28-24 with 9:30 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -290 on the live line (Ravens +225), spread -4½, total 75½.

7:06 p.m.: Pringle was 8-1 to score a TD. The 40-yard score doesn’t quite cash the props for Patrick Mahomes’ longest completion (40½) or the longest TD in the game (44½).

7:05 p.m.: The Chiefs extend their lead. Byron Pringle scores on a 40-yard catch-and-run, and the Chiefs lead the Ravens 28-17 with 11:53 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -590 on the live line (Ravens +410), spread -8½, total 69½.

7:01 p.m.: The second half is underway. The Chiefs receive the kickoff.

6:48 p.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -1, total 27½.

6:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 21, Ravens 17. First-half winners: Chiefs -2, over 27.

6:44 p.m.: Justin Tucker hits a 43-yard field goal for the Ravens to cut the Chiefs’ lead to 21-17 with three seconds left in the second quarter.

6:35 p.m.: Williams was +340 to score a TD. There will be a score in the last two minutes of the first half cashes at -370.

6:34 p.m.: The Chiefs retake the lead. Darrel Williams scores on a 2-yard run, and the Chiefs lead the Ravens 21-14 with 51 seconds left in the second quarter.

6:22 p.m.: The Ravens tie the game. Latavius Murray scores on a 5-yard run, and the Ravens tie the Chiefs at 14 with 3:21 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -210 on the live line (Ravens +172), spread -3½, total 59½.

6:14 p.m.: The teams are trading punts. The Ravens have the ball back, but the Chiefs still lead 14-7 with 8:52 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -400 on the live line (Ravens +300), spread -7½, total 55½.

5:58 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Chiefs 14, Ravens 7. First-quarter winners: Chiefs -½ (+105), over 9½ (+100).

5:52 p.m.: Jackson throws his seconds interception to Mathieu, this one at the goal line. The Chiefs lead 14-7 and are now -420 on the live line (Ravens +310), spread -8½, total 63½.

5:43 p.m.: Robinson was 5-1 to score a TD.

5:42 p.m.: The track meet is on. Demarcus Robinson catches a 33-yard TD pass, and the Chiefs lead the Ravens 14-7 with 6:05 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -340 on the live line (Ravens +260), spread -7½, total 66½.

5:33 p.m.: Duvernay was 6-1 to score a TD.

5:32 p.m.: The Ravens answer quickly. Devin Duvernay grabs a fumble out of the air by a Ravens teammate at the goal line and carries it across. Baltimore ties the Chiefs at 7 with 10:42 left in the first quarter. Kansas City is -194 on the live line (Ravens +156), spread -3½, total 64½.

5:30 p.m.: There will be a defensive or special teams TD cashes at +270.

5:29 p.m.: The Chiefs’ defense/special teams was 27-1 to score the first TD and +460 to score at any point. The field cashes to score the first TD at the Westgate SuperBook. Lamar Jackson was -110 to throw an interception.

5:26 p.m.: Great start for Kansas City. Tyrann Mathieu returns an interception 34 yards for a TD, and the Chiefs lead the Ravens 7-0 with 14:10 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -325 on the live line (Ravens +250), spread -7½, total 59½.

5:17 p.m.: The last game is about to kick off:

— Chiefs (-3½, 53½, -185) at Ravens (+165), 5:20 p.m.

4:52 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 33, Seahawks 30 (OT). Randy Bullock makes a 36-yard field goal on the Titans’ second possession of overtime, and they win outright as 6½-point road underdogs, +240 ML. The game goes over 54.

4:35 p.m.: Seahawks and Titans are going to overtime tied at 30. The Titans are -122 favorites (Seahawks +100) after Tennessee wins the coin flip.

4:27 p.m.: The Titans tie the Seahawks at 30 on a Derrick Henry 1-yard run with 29 seconds left. The Seahawks are -142 on the live line (Titans +116).

4:19 p.m.: FINAL: Cardinals 34, Vikings 33. The Vikings cover as 4-point road underdogs, but Greg Joseph misses a 37-yard field goal on the final play to win outright. The Cardinals survive at -190 ML. The game goes over 51.

4:18 p.m.: FINAL: Cowboys 20, Chargers 17. Greg Zuerlein makes a 56-yard field goal on the final play, and the Cowboys win outright as 3-point road underdogs, +145 ML. The game stays well under 55.

4:16 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25. The Bucs cover as 12½-point home favorites, -800 ML. The game goes over 51½. Tom Brady threw five TD passes, and the Bucs got two late interception returns for TDs to seal the cover.

4:01 p.m.: The Chargers kick a field goal to tie the game at 17 with 3:54 left in the fourth quarter. The Chargers had a TD wiped out by a penalty for the second time in this game. The Cowboys are -168 on the live line (Chargers +136).

3:57 p.m.: The Cardinals kick a field goal to retake the lead over the Vikings at 34-33 with 4:25 left in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals are -150 on the live line (Vikings +122).

3:55 p.m.: That should do it in Tampa. An interception return for a TD gives the Buccaneers a 41-25 lead on the Falcons (extra point failed). That also puts Tampa Bay outside the number (-12½).

3:48 p.m.: Another banner day for Tom Brady. He throws his fifth TD pass of the game to give the Buccaneers a 35-25 lead over the Falcons with 9:18 left in the fourth quarter. The Bucs are -3,000 on the live line (Falcons +1,120).

3:47 p.m.: The Cowboys kick a field goal to take a 17-14 lead on the Chargers with 10:25 to play. The Cowboys are -158 on the live line (Chargers +128).

3:38 p.m.: The Cowboys’ defense makes a play. Herbert throws an interception in the end zone, and the Cowboys and Chargers remain tied at 14 heading to the fourth quarter. The Cowboys are -164 on the live line (Chargers +134).

3:35 p.m.: The Vikings retake the lead at 33-31 on the Cardinals with 14:12 left in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals are still favored at -148 on the live line (Vikings +120).

3:28 p.m.: The Falcons are fighting. Cordarrelle Patterson catches a 7-yard TD pass, and the Falcons cut the Buccaneers’ lead to 28-25 with 1:45 left in the third quarter (2-point try good). The Bucs are -590 on the live line (Falcons +410), spread -6½, total 68½.

3:17 p.m.: The Chargers kick a field goal to tie the Cowboys at 14 with 9:22 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys are -122 on the live line (Chargers +102), spread -1½, total 51½.

3:08 p.m.: It’s a shootout in Arizona. The Cardinals go back in front 31-30 with 9:11 left in the third quarter. The Cardinals are -170 on the live line (Vikings +138), spread -2½, total 84½.

3:01 p.m.: Second-half line: Titans -½, total 27.

2:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 24, Titans 9. First-half winners: Seahawks -3½, over 26½.

2:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -1½, total 28.

2:49 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cowboys 14, Chargers 11. First-half winners: Cowboys +2½, under 27½, Cowboys +145 ML.

2:41 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Cardinals -2½, total 28

Bucs -4, total 26

2:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cardinals 24, Vikings 23. First-half winners: Vikings +3, over 24½. Matt Prater hits a 62-yard field goal on the final play to deny Vikings +145 ML backers.

2:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 21, Falcons 10. First-half winners: Bucs -7, over 26½.

2:25 p.m.: The Cardinals make short work of the Vikings’ lead. Rondale Moore catches a 77-yard TD pass, and the Cardinals lead 21-20 with 1:33 left in the second quarter. The Cardinals are -205 on the live line (Vikings +164), spread -3½, total 69½.

2:22 p.m.: First TD props in afternoon games:

Vikings-Cardinals: Minnesota WR K.J. Osborn (27-1)

Falcons-Buccaneeers: Tampa Bay TE Rob Gronkowski (10-1)

Cowboys-Chargers: Dallas RB Tony Pollard (23-1)

Titans-Seahawks: Seattle WR Tyler Lockett (+750)

2:21 p.m.: Lockett was +750 to score the first TD.

2:20 p.m.: The Seahawks break through. Tyler Lockett catches a 63-yard TD pass, and the Seahawks lead the Titans 10-6 with 6:34 left in the second quarter. The Seahawks are -300 on the live line (Titans +235), spread -5½, total 48½.

2:14 p.m.: The Chargers answer. Mike Williams scores on a 12-yard TD pass, and the Chargers cut the Cowboys’ lead to 14-11 with 9:49 left in the second quarter (2-point try good). The teams are even on the live line (-110 both sides), total 62½.

1:59 p.m.: The Cowboys have come to play. Ezekiel Elliott scores on a 5-yard TD run, and the Cowboys lead the Chargers 14-3 with 17 seconds left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -230 on the live line (Chargers +184), spread -5½, total 58½.

1:57 p.m.: The Vikings have jumped on the Cardinals. Kirk Cousins throws already his third TD pass, and the Vikings lead 20-7 with 8:56 left in the second quarter. The Vikings are -250 on the live line (Cardinals +198), spread -5½, total 63½.

1:51 p.m.: The Chargers kick a field goal to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 7-3 with 3:32 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -128 on the live line (Chargers +104), spread -2½, total 54½.

1:48 p.m.: The Cowboys return the favor with a Dak Prescott interception.

1:44 p.m.: The Cowboys get an interception and have the ball back, leading the Chargers 7-0 with 7:00 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -148 on the live line (Chargers +122), spread -2½, total 54½.

1:39 p.m.: Pollard was 23-1 to score the first TD.

1:38 p.m.: The Cowboys strike first. Tony Pollard scores on a 4-yard TD run, and the Cowboys lead the Chargers 7-0 with 8:09 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -115 on the live line (Chargers -105), spread -1½, total 55½.

1:34 p.m.: First TD props in afternoon games:

Vikings-Cardinals: Minnesota WR K.J. Osborn (27-1)

Falcons-Buccaneeers: Tampa Bay TE Rob Gronkowski (10-1)

Cowboys-Chargers: Dallas RB Tony Pollard (23-1)

1:30 p.m.: Final Raiders-Steelers prop grades:

Team totals: Raiders over 19½ (-120, 26), Steelers under 26½ (17)

Alternate spreads: Raiders -3½ (+330) cashes

General props: First score will be a touchdown (no, +150); largest lead under 14½ points (9); longest TD over 40½ yards (61); game will go to overtime (no, -2,500); will be a defensive or special teams TD (no, -280); will be a successful 2-point conversion (no, -330); both teams will make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes, +100); will be a lead change in the fourth quarter (no, -280); a team will score three straight times (no, +160); will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes, -330); the game will be tied again after 0-0 (no, -120).

Raiders props: Derek Carr over 23½ completions (28), over 35½ attempts (37), over 268½ passing yards (382), longest completion over 37½ yards (61), over 1½ TD passes (2, -120), will throw an interception (no, +100); Darren Waller under 75½ receiving yards (65), under 6½ receptions (5, +110), will score a TD (no, -145); Henry Ruggs over 36½ receiving yards (113); Bryan Edwards over 39½ receiving yards (40); Hunter Renfrow over 41½ receiving yards (57).

Steelers props: Ben Roethlisberger over 24½ completions (27), over 36½ attempts (40), over 270½ passing yards (295), longest completion over 36½ yards (52), under 1½ TD passes (1, +140), will throw an interception (yes, -110); Najee Harris under 77½ rushing yards (38); JuJu Smith-Schuster under 52½ receiving yards (41); Diontae Johnson over 62½ receiving yards (105); Chase Claypool over 49½ receiving yards (70).

1:21 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Cowboys (+145) at Chargers (-3, 55, -165), 1:25 p.m.

— Titans (+240) at Seahawks (-6½, 54, -280), 1:25 p.m.

1:20 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 35, Dolphins 0. The Bills have no trouble in Miami, rolling to victory as 3½-point road favorites, -190 ML. The game stays under 47½.

1:15 p.m.: FINAL: Panthers 26, Saints 7. The Panthers romp to the outright win as 3-point home underdogs, +130 ML. The game stays under 45½.

1:11 p.m.: FINAL: Raiders 26, Steelers 17. The Raiders win outright as 5-point road underdogs, +190 ML. The game stays under 47.

1:10 p.m.: FINAL: Broncos 23, Jaguars 13. The Broncos cover as 6-point road favorites, -260 ML. The game stays under 45.

1:09 p.m.: FINAL: 49ers 17, Eagles 11. The 49ers cover as 3-point road favorites, -150 ML. The game stays well under 49.

1:08 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 31, Texans 21. The Texans cover as 13½-point road underdogs, but the Browns win outright at -800 ML. The game goes over 48½.

1:07 p.m.: The Raiders clinch it. Carlson makes a 45-yard field goal, and the Raiders lead 26-17 with 20 seconds left.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 25, Jets 6. The Patriots cover as 5½-point road favorites, -240 ML. The game stays under 43.

1:02 p.m.: FINAL: Bears 20, Bengals 17. The Bears build a big lead and hang on to cover as 1½-point home favorites, -125 ML. The game stays under 44½.

1:01 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Vikings (+170) at Cardinals (-4, 51, -190), 1:05 p.m.

— Falcons (+550) at Buccaneers (-12½, 51½, -800), 1:05 p.m.

12:59 p.m.: FINAL: Rams 27, Colts 24. The Colts cover as 4-point home underdogs, but the Rams win outright at -210 ML. The game goes over 48.

12:57 p.m.: It’s not over in Pittsburgh. The Steelers kick a field goal to cut the Raiders’ lead to 23-17 with 3:42 to play.

12:51 p.m.: The Rams intercept Jacob Eason (in for an injured Carson Wentz), and that should do it. The Rams lead 27-24 at the two-minute warning. Colts +4 backers still headed to the window unless something strange happens.

12:48 p.m.: The Rams kick a field goal to take a 27-24 lead on the Colts with 2:23 to play, but Indianapolis is stil in position to cover +4. The Rams are -375 on the live line (Colts +285).

12:46 p.m.: The Bengals take advantage of a Justin Fields interception. Tee Higgins catches a 7-yard TD pass, and the Bengals cut the Bears’ lead to 20-17 with 3:39 to play.

12:40 p.m.: Ruggs was +390 to score a TD and he is well over his yardage prop of 36½ receiving yards. Carr is over on everything — 23½ completions (27), 35½ attempts (36), 268½ passing yards (357), longest completion 37½ yards (61), 1½ TD passes (2).

12:38 p.m.: The Raiders answer in a big way. Henry Ruggs catches a 61-yard TD pass, and the Raiders extend their lead to 23-14 on the Steelers with 9:35 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are -600 on the live line (Steelers +420).

12:36 p.m.: The Colts kick a field goal to tie the Rams at 24 with 7:22 left in the fourth quarter. The Rams are -210 on the live line (Colts +168).

12:31 p.m.: Harris was -120 to score a TD.

12:30 p.m.: The Steelers get back in the game. Najee Harris scores on a 25-yard catch-and-run, and the Steelers cut the Raiders’ lead to 16-14 with 11:15 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are -164 on the live line (Steelers +134).

12:28 p.m.: The Rams quickly retake the lead over the Colts at 24-21.

12:21 p.m.: The Colts get a TD off a deflected punt snap and have taken a 21-17 lead on the Rams with 14:12 left in the fourth quarter. The Colts are -150 on the live line (Rams +122)

12:19 p.m.: The Raiders punt, and the Steelers have the ball back trailing 16-7 with 12:56 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are -450 on the live line (Steelers +330), spread -5½, total 33½.

12:13 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Raiders 16, Steelers 7. The Raiders are -600 on the live line (Steelers +420), spread -7½, total 35½.

12:12 p.m.: Carr is back in the game and appears to be OK.

12:09 p.m.: The Raiders force a punt and have the ball back leading 16-7 late in the third quarter.

12:06 p.m.: The Bills are in control in Miami, leading 21-0 with 11:48 left in the third quarter. The Bills are -10,000 on the live line (Dolphins +2,200), spread -21½, total 38½.

11:58 a.m.: Moreau was 9-1 to score a TD.

11:57 a.m.: Good news, bad news for the Raiders. They score, but Derek Carr was shaken up on the play. He did walk off the field under his own power.

11:56 a.m.: The Raiders extend their lead. Foster Moreau catches a 9-yard TD pass, and the Raiders lead the Steelers 16-7 with 5:02 left in the third quarter. The Raiders are -340 on the live line (Steelers +245), spread -5½, total 38½.

11:47 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Rams -2, total 23

Bengals -1½, total 21

Browns -6, total 24

Steelers -3, total 24½

Patriots -½, total 20½

Saints -4, total 23½

Eagles -1, total 24

Broncos -3, total 22

Bills -2½, total 21½

11:45 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 14, Dolphins 0. First-half winners: Bills -2½, under 23½.

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Broncos 10, Jaguars 7. First-half winners: Jaguars +3½, under 21½.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 17, Saints 0. First-half winners: Panthers +1½, under 22½, Panthers +120 ML.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 7, Eagles 3. First-half winners: 49ers -2, under 23½.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 13, Jets 3. First-half winners: Patriots -3, under 21.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Raiders 9, Steelers 7. First-half winners: Raiders +3, under 23, Raiders +170 ML.

11:22 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 14, Texans 14. First-half winners: Texans +7, over 24.

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bears 7, Bengals 0. First-half winners: Bears -½, under 21½.

11:20 a.m.: The Raiders tak the lead at 9-7 on another Daniel Carlson field goal. Two seconds left in the half.

11:13 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 10, Colts 6. First-half winners: Rams -3, under 24.

10:59 a.m.: Smith-Schuster was +950 to score the first TD at Boyd Gaming and 8-1 at the Westgate.

10:58 a.m.: The Steelers take the lead. JuJu Smith-Schuster scores on a 3-yard TD run, and the Steelers lead the Raiders 7-6 with 6:25 left in the second quarter. The Steelers are -210 on the live line (Raiders +168), spread -3½, total 41½.

10:50 a.m.: The Raiders add another field goal and extend their lead to 6-0 with 9:34 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -128 on the live line (Steelers +104).

10:41 a.m.: First TD prop winners (adding as they appear):

Saints-Panthers: Carolina WR Brandon Zylstra (37-1)

Broncos-Jaguars: Jacksonville WR Marvin Jones Jr. (11-1)

Patriots-Jets: New England RB James White (13-1)

Rams-Colts: Los Angeles WR Cooper Kupp (+850)

Bills-Dolphins: Buffalo RB Devin Singletary (14-1)

Texans-Browns: Cleveland FB Andy Janovich (no odds listed)

Bengals-Bears: Chicago WR Allen Robinson (8-1)

Raiders-Steelers: Pittsburgh WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (+950)

49ers-Eagles: San Francisco WR Jauan Jennings (65-1)

10:34 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Raiders 3, Steelers 0. First-quarter winners: Raiders +1, under 9½, Raiders +155 ML.

10:26 a.m.: The Raiders score first on a 46-yard field goal. The Steelers are still favored at -154 on the live line (Raiders +126), spread -2½, total 41½.

10:25 a.m.: The Bills have jumped on the Dolphins, taking a 14-0 lead wit 7:02 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -1,300 on the live line (Dolphins +730), spread -17½, total 55½.

10:22 a.m.: Ben Roethlisberger throws an interception, and the Raiders are set up in Steeler territory. Roethlisberger was -110 to throw a pick. No score in the game with five minutes left in the first quarter.

10:18 a.m.: The Rams stop the Colts on fourth-and-goal at the 1, then drive for their own TD. Cooper Kupp catches a 16-yard TD pass, and the Rams lead 7-0 with 3:18 left in the first quarter. Kupp was +850 to score the first TD. The Rams are -500 on the live line (Colts +360), spread -9½, total 46½.

10:07 a.m.: Brandon Zylstra catches a 20-yard TD pass, and the Panthers lead the Saints 7-0 with 12:00 left in the first quarter. Zylstra was 37-1 to score the first TD of the game.

10:05 a.m.: Here are some props we’ll be tracking for Raiders-Steelers:

Team totals: Raiders 19½ (over -120), Steelers 26½

Alternate spreads: Raiders -3½ (+330), Steelers -10½ (+200)

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -170/no +150); largest lead 14½ points; longest TD 40½ yards; game will go to overtime (yes +1,100/no -2,500); will be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +240/no -280); will be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +270/no -330); both teams will make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +100/no -120); will be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +240/no -280); a team will score three straight times (yes -180/no +160); will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -330/no +270); the game will be tied again after 0-0 (yes +100/no -120).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 23½ completions, 35½ attempts, 268½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -120), will throw an interception (yes -120/no +100); Darren Waller 75½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (over -130), will score a TD (yes +125/no -145); Henry Ruggs 36½ receiving yards; Bryan Edwards 39½ receiving yards; Hunter Renfrow 41½ receiving yards.

Steelers props: Ben Roethlisberger 24½ completions, 36½ attempts, 27o½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -160), will throw an interception (-110); Najee Harris 77½ rushing yards; JuJu Smith-Schuster 52½ receiving yards; Diontae Johnson 62½ receiving yards; Chase Claypool 49½ receiving yards.

9:57 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Bengals (+105) at Bears (-1½, 44½, -125), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+550) at Browns (-13½, 48½, -800), 10 a.m.

— Rams (-4, 48, -210) at Colts (+180), 10 a.m.

— Bills (-3½, 47½, -190) at Dolphins (+170), 10 a.m.

— Patriots (-5½, 43, -240) at Jets (+200), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (-3 +100, 49, -150) at Eagles (+130), 10 a.m.

— Raiders (+190) at Steelers (-5, 47, -220), 10 a.m.

— Saints (-3 +100, 45½, -150) at Panthers (+130), 10 a.m.

— Broncos (-6, 45, -260) at Jaguars (+220), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Raiders from +6 to +5

Saints-Panthers total from 44½ to 45½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Bears 20, Bengals 17 (at Chicago)

Full-game winners: Bears -1½, under 44½, Bears -125 ML

First-half winners: Bears -½, under 21½ (Bears 7-0)

Second-half winners: Bengals -1½, over 21 (Bengals 17-13)

Yards per play: Bears 3.4, Bengals 4.6 (Bengals lead 248-206 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bears +3 (4-1), including an interception return for a TD

Biggest lead: Bears 20-3; Bengals never led

— Browns 31, Texans 21 (at Cleveland)

Full-game winners: Texans +13½, over 48½, Browns -800 ML

First-half winners: Texans +7, over 24 (tied 14-14)

Second-half winners: Browns -6, total pushes on 24 (Browns 17-7)

Yards per play: Browns 6.2, Texans 5.2 (Browns lead 355-302 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (2-2)

Biggest lead: Browns 24-14 and 31-21; Texans 14-7 (only lead)

— Rams 27, Colts 24 (at Indianapolis)

Full-game winners: Colts +4, over 48, Rams -210 ML

First-half winners: Rams -3, under 24 (Rams 10-6)

Second-half winners: Colts +2, over 23 (Colts 18-17)

Yards per play: Rams 6.2, Colts 5.3 (Rams lead 371-344 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (2-2); the Colts recovered a deflected punt snap for a TD

Biggest lead: Rams 17-6; Colts 21-17 (only lead; tied 24-24)

— Bills 35, Dolphins 0 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Bills -3½, under 47½, Bills -190 ML

First-half winners: Bills -2½, under 23½ (Bills 14-0)

Second-half winners: Bills -2½, under 21½ (Bills 21-0)

Yards per play: Bills 4.9, Dolphins 3.1 (Bills lead 314-216 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bills +1 (3-2)

Biggest lead: Bills 35-0; Dolphins never led

— Patriots 25, Jets 6 (at New York)

Full-game winners: Patriots -5½, under 43, Patriots -240 ML

First-half winners: Patriots -3, under 21 (Patriots 13-3)

Second-half winners: Patriots -½, under 20½ (Patriots 12-3)

Yards per play: Patriots 4.6, Jets 4.9 (Jets lead 336-260 in total yards)

Turnovers: Patriots +4 (4-0)

Biggest lead: Patriots 22-3 and 25-6; Jets never led

— 49ers 17, Eagles 11 (at Philadelphia)

Full-game winners: 49ers -3 (+100), under 49, 49ers -150 ML

First-half winners: 49ers -2, under 23½ (49ers 7-3)

Second-half winners: 49ers +1, under 24 (49ers 10-8)

Yards per play: 49ers 4.5, Eagles 6.0 (Eagles lead 328-306 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: 49ers 17-3; Eagles 3-0 (only lead)

— Raiders 26, Steelers 17 (at Pittsburgh)

Full-game winners: Raiders +5, under 47, Raiders +190 ML

First-half winners: Raiders +3, under 23 (Raiders 9-7)

Second-half winners: Raiders +3, over 24½ (Raiders 17-10)

Yards per play: Raiders 6.6, Steelers 5.9 (Raiders lead 425-331 in total yards)

Turnovers: Raiders +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Raiders 16-7, 23-14 and 26-17; Steelers 7-6 (only lead)

— Panthers 26, Saints 7 (at Carolina)

Full-game winners: Panthers +3 (-120), under 45½, Panthers +130 ML

First-half winners: Panthers +1½, under 22½ (Panthers 17-0)

Second-half winners: Panthers +4, under 23½ (Panthers 9-7)

Yards per play: Panthers 5.2, Saints 3.0 (Panthers lead 383-128 in total yards)

Turnovers: Panthers +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Panthers 26-7; Saints never led

— Broncos 23, Jaguars 13 (at Jacksonville)

Full-game winners: Broncos -6, under 45, Broncos -260 ML

First-half winners: Jaguars +3½, under 21½ (Broncos 10-7)

Second-half winners: Broncos -3, under 22 (Broncos 13-6)

Yards per play: Broncos 5.9, Jaguars 3.8 (Broncos lead 398-189 in total yards)

Turnovers: Broncos +2 (2-0); Jaguars returned a kickoff for a TD

Biggest lead: Broncos 23-7; Jaguars 7-0

— Cardinals 34, Vikings 33 (at Arizona)

Full-game winners: Vikings +4, over 51, Cardinals -190 ML

First-half winners: Vikings +3, over 24½ (Cardinals 24-23)

Second-half winners: Vikings 2½, under 28 (tied 10-10)

Yards per play: Cardinals 7.9, Vikings 7.0 (Cardinals lead 474-419 in total yards)

Turnovers: Vikings +2 (2-0), including an interception return for a TD

Biggest lead: Cardinals 21-20, 24-23, 31-30 and 34-33; Vikings 20-7

— Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25 (at Tampa Bay)

Full-game winners: Bucs -12½, over 51½, Bucs -800 ML

First-half winners: Bucs -7, over 26½ (Bucs 21-10)

Second-half winners: Bucs -4, over 26 (Bucs 27-15)

Yards per play: Bucs 5.7, Falcons 5.0 (Falcons lead 348-341 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bucs +2 (3-1), including two interception returns for TDs

Biggest lead: Bucs 48-25; Falcons never led

— Cowboys 20, Chargers 17 (at Los Angeles)

Full-game winners: Cowboys +3, under 55, Cowboys +145 ML

First-half winners: Cowboys +2½, under 27½ (Cowboys 14-11)

Second-half winners: Cowboys +1½, under 28 (tied 6-6)

Yards per play: Cowboys 7.0, Chargers 6.6 (Cowboys lead 419-408 in total yards)

Turnovers: Cowboys +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Cowboys 14-3; Chargers never led (tied 14-14 and 17-17)

— Titans 33, Seahawks 30 (OT)

Full-game winners: Titans +6½, over 54, Titans +240 ML

First-half winners: Seahawks -3½, over 26½ (Seahawks 24-9)

Second-half winners: Titans -½, over 27 (Titans 24-6)

Yards per play: Titans 6.4, Seahawks 7.6 (Titans lead 532-397 in total yards)

Turnovers: Seahawks +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Titans 6-3 and 33-30; Seahawks 24-9

IN PROGRESS

— Chiefs (-3½, 53½, -185) at Ravens (+165), 5:20 p.m.

Full-game winners: TxxxxxL

First-half winners: Chiefs -2, over 27 (Chiefs 21-17)

Second-half winners: Chiefs -1, total 27½ (xxxxx)

Yards per play: xxxx, xxxx (xxxx lead xxxx in total yards)

Turnovers: Sxxxx (xxxx)

Biggest lead: xxxxxx

