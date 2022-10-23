NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Dolphins heavily favored in 2nd quarter

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

New York Jets' Zach Wilson calls a play during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) and teammate linebacker Julian Stanford (49) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks downfield during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) tries to elude Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) on a run during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) flies over New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) after he was taken down by safety Andre Cisco (5) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores a touchdown as Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, left, can't make the stop during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch for a touchdown in front of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cornell Armstrong (22) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) throws under pressure from Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Al Drago)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) scores past New York Giants safety Julian Love (20) and safety Xavier McKinney (29) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (2) hauls in a touchdown pass in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is defended by Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, right, runs against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins makes a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills is brought down for a sack by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell, left, and defensive end Chandler Jones during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins, center, hauls in a pass for a touchdown between Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, left, and safety Jalen Pitre (5) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Houston Texans running back Rex Burkhead runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) upends Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. To the left is Miami Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft (85). (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee )

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) hands the ball to running back Najee Harris (22) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Welcome to Week 7 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders hosting the Houston Texans, the Atlanta Falcons at the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs at the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Miami Dolphins in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

6:10 p.m.: The Steelers end the shutout, as Chris Boswell boots it through from 45 yards. The Dolphins lead 13-3 and are -1300 on the live line (Steelers +700), total 47½.

6:04 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Dolphins 13, Steelers 0. The Dolphins are -1200 on the live line (Steelers +700), total 46½.

5:57 p.m.: Kenny Pickett’s interception turns into a Dolphins field goal. Miami leads 13-0 lead in the first quarter and is -1200 on the live line (Steelers +700), total 47½.

5:45 p.m.: Jason Sanders adds to the Dolphins lead with a field goal. It’s now 10-0 Miami over the Steelers with 5:32 to go in the first quarter. The Dolphins are -700 on the live line (Steelers +475), total 47½.

5:32 p.m.: Mostert was +500 to score the first touchdown.

5:31 p.m.: Impressive opening drive from Tua and the Dolphins, which was capped with a touchdown reception by Raheem Mostert. The Dolphins lead the Steelers 7-0 early in the first quarter. The Dolphins are -550 on the live line (Steelers +400), total 47½.

5:09 p.m.: Tonight’s game:

— Steelers (+260) at Dolphins (-7, 44½, -310) 5:20 p.m.

4:44 p.m.: FINAL: Seahawks 37, Chargers 23. Geno Smith threw a pair of first-half touchdowns to wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, and Kenneth Walker III ran for 168 yards and two scores to help the Seahawks win outright as 4½-point underdogs. The game went over the total of 51.

4:31 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 44, 49ers 23. Patrick Mahomes threw for more than 400 yards, Mecole Hardman accounted for three scores and the Chiefs rolled in the second half to cover in a pick ’em game. The total of 49 didn’t stand a chance.

4:26 p.m.: Raise your hand if you have Kenneth Walker III in fantasy football. The running back looks like the real deal. He breaks free for a long TD run and the Seahawks have put this one out of reach, leading 37-16 with 6:56 left in the fourth quarter. That’s enough for the over, too.

4:22 p.m.: FINAL: Jets 16, Broncos 9. The Jets defense blanked the Broncos in the second half to cover as 1½-point favorites. The game never threatened the total of 36½.

4:06 p.m.: Safety alert, part II.

4:03 p.m.: Safety alert.

3:56 p.m.: Mecole Hardman scores his third touchdown, this time on the jet sweep. The Chiefs lead 35-23 over the 49ers with 10:43 left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are -1300 on the live line (49ers +750), total 67½.

3:54 p.m.: FINAL: Raiders 38, Texans 20. Josh Jacobs rushed for three touchdowns, and the Raiders poured it on in the second half to cover as 7-point favorites. The game soared over the total of 46.

3:49 p.m.: It’s getting interesting in Santa Clara. George Kittle skies for the Jimmy Garoppolo pass and the 49ers now trail the Chiefs 28-23 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. That clinches the over, as well. The Chiefs are -380 on the live line (49ers +290), total 63½.

3:39 p.m.: Duron Harmon with the pick six. The Raiders lead 38-20 with 3:26 remaining in the fourth quarter. The “Will there be a defensive or special teams TD?” prop cashes at +260.

3:34 p.m.: Justin Watson with the touchdown reception for the Chiefs, who are taking control in the Bay Area and lead the 49ers 28-16 with 3:31 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -900 on the live line (49ers +575), total 59½.

3:28 p.m.: Josh Jacobs busts loose for his third touchdown run, and the Raiders lead 31-20 with 7:06 left in the fourth quarter. The over (46) also is in. The Raiders are -3000 on the live line (Texans +1200), total 57½.

3:15 p.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -6½, total 27½.

3:11 p.m.: The Raiders respond and lead the Texans 24-20 with 13:32 left in the fourth quarter. Josh Jacobs plows up the middle for a 7-yard touchdown. That’s the third lead change of the second half. The Raiders are -400 on the live line (Texans +300), total 54½.

3:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 24, Chargers 14. First-half winners: Seahawks +3, over 24½. Geno Smith had two touchdown passes to wide receiver Marquise Goodwin for the underdogs.

3:06 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER. Texans 20, Raiders 17. The Raiders are -180 on the live line (Texans +150), total 50½.

3:02 p.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -1, total 25½.

2:57 p.m.: Davis Mills slithers out of the pocket and hits Phillip Dorsett for a 4-yard touchdown. The Texans lead the Raiders 20-17 with 3:14 to play in the third quarter. The Raiders are -150 on the live line (Texans +120), total 51½.

2:54 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 14, 49ers 13. First-half winners: Chiefs -½, over 24. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was intercepted in the end zone late in the second quarter, and the Chiefs missed a chip-shot field goal in the final seconds after having a touchdown wiped out by a penalty.

🚨BIG BET ALERT🚨 Earlier today, one bettor dropped $420,000 on the 49ers ML 👀 The Payout: $820,000💰 pic.twitter.com/dYZjInvVzw — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) October 23, 2022

2:49 p.m.: Josh Jacobs scores on a 4-yard run and the Raiders are back in front of the Texans 17-13 with 5:48 to go in the third quarter. The Raiders are -400 on the live line (Texans -300), total 45½.

2:47 p.m.: Second-half line: Broncos -1, total 19.

2:42 p.m.: HALFTIME: Jets 10, Broncos 9. First-half winners: Jets -½, over 17½. Kicker Greg Zuerlein hit from 45 yards as time expired in the half to give the Jets the cover and send the total over.

2:39 p.m.: The Texans take the opening drive of the second half and convert a Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal to take a 13-10 lead. The Raiders are -160 on the live line (Texans +130), total 42½.

2:32 p.m.: Mike Williams scores on a 9-yard pass from Justin Herbert and the Chargers are back in the game, trailing the Seahawks 17-14 midway through the second quarter. The Chargers are -160 on the live line (Seahawks +130), total 68½.

2:28 p.m.: Second-half line: Raiders -3, total 23.

2:23 p.m.: Mecole Hardman scores his second touchdown, this one a 25-yard run to give the Chiefs a 14-13 lead over the 49ers midway through the second quarter. The Chiefs are -140 on the live line (49ers +110), total 58½.

2:20 p.m.: HALFTIME: Raiders 10, Texans 10. First-half winners: Texans +4, under 22½. The Raiders tied the score on a late Derek Carr-to-Mack Hollins touchdown pass, but they were unable to cover.

2:16 p.m.: The Raiders offense finally wakes up, as Derek Carr squeezes a ball between the defenders to Mack Hollins for the touchdown strike. It’s tied 10-10 at Allegiant Stadium with 25 seconds left until halftime. The Raiders are -200 on the live line (Texans +165), total 42½.

2:04 p.m.: The Raiders finally get a third-down stop, but Ka’imi Fairbairn connects from 55 yards out and the Texans lead the Raiders 10-3 with 4:57 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -105 on the live line (Texans -125), total 41½.

2:00 p.m.: Time of possession is starting to favor the Texans. It feels like the Raiders defense has been on the field a lot this half.

1:46 p.m.: Davis Mills hangs in the pocket and finds Chris Moore for a 13-yard score. The Texans lead the Raiders 7-3 with 11:17 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -145 on the live line (Texans +115), total 43½.

1:41 p.m.: Ray-Ray McCloud III makes a diving grab in the end zone of a Jimmy Garoppolo wounded quail, and the 49ers lead the Chiefs 10-0 in game that closed as a pick ’em. The 49ers are -200 on the live line (Chiefs +165), total 52½.

1:39 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Raiders 3, Texans 0. The Raiders are -250 on the live line (Texans +200), total 40½.

1:32 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 23, Jaguars 17. Daniel Jones scored on a 1-yard run with 5:31 remaining in the fourth quarter to help the 6-1 Giants spring the upset as 3½-point underdogs. The game stayed under the total of 44 as the Jaguars were held out of the end zone on the final play.

1:22 p.m.: FINAL: Commanders 23, Packers 21. Taylor Heinicke threw two touchdowns, and the Commanders rallied from a first-half deficit to win outright as 4-point underdogs. The game went over the total of 41½ on Aaron Jones’ spectacular touchdown catch with 3:26 remaining in the fourth quarter.

1:16 p.m.: The Raiders strike first on Daniel Carlson’s field goal and lead the Texans 3-0 in the first quarter. The Raiders are -7½ (-115) on the live line (Texans -115), total 44½.

1:04 p.m.: Aaron Jones with a great catch and the Packers take advantage of three penalties by the Commanders to climb within two points with 3:26 remaining in the fourth quarter. Commanders 23, Packers 21, and the over also is in. The Commanders are -220 on the live line (Packers +180).

1:03 p.m.: Here are some of the props to track for this afternoon’s Raiders-Texans game:

Team totals: Raiders 26½ (over -120), Texans 17½ (over -120).

Alternate point spreads: Raiders +3½ (-500), -14½ (+275); Texans -3½ (+400), +14½ (-335).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -160/no +140); largest lead 14½ points (over -120); longest TD 39½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes Even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,200/no -3,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +260/no -310); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +350/no -420); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +350/no -420); will either team score three straight times (yes -220/no +190); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -330/no +270); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +105/no -125).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 22½ completions (over -120), 34½ attempts, 250½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -120), will throw an interception (yes Even/no -120); Josh Jacobs 84½ rushing yards; Davante Adams 83½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions, will score a TD (yes/no -110); Hunter Renfrow 42½ receiving yards; Daniel Carlson 7½ kicking points (over -120).

Texans props: Davis Mills 21½ completions, 34½ attempts, 229½ passing yards, longest completion 35½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -170), will throw an interception (yes -120/no Even); Dameon Pierce 70½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +120/no -140); Brandin Cooks 58½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (over -150); Nico Collins 42½ receiving yards; Ka’imi Fairbairn 6½ kicking points (under -120).

1:02 p.m.: The afternoon schedule:

— Jets (-1½, 36½, -125) at Broncos (+105), 1:05 p.m.

— Texans (+260) at Raiders (-7, 46, -310), 1:05 p.m.

— Chiefs (Pick, 49, -110) at 49ers (-110), 1:25 p.m.

— Seahawks (+195) at Chargers (-4½, 51, -230), 1:25 p.m.

12:59 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 19, Colts 10. The Titans won and covered as 2½-point favorites despite failing to score a touchdown on offense. The game stayed under the total of 43.

12:57 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 23, Browns 20. Gus Edwards had two rushing touchdowns, and the Ravens blocked a 60-yard field-goal try with 1:59 remaining to win straight up. Baltimore didn’t cover as 6½-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 46½.

12:52 p.m.: The Packers are a complete mess.

12:51 p.m.: FINAL: Bengals 35, Falcons 17. Joe Burrow threw for nearly 500 yards, and the Bengals covered as 6½-point favorites. The Falcons were the NFL’s lone unbeaten team against the spread coming in. The game sailed over the total of 47½.

12:48 p.m.: FINAL: Cowboys 24, Lions 6. Ezekiel Elliott scored two second-half touchdowns, and the Cowboys pulled away to cover as 7-point favorites. The game stayed well under the total of 49½.

12:46 p.m.: FINAL: Panthers 21, Buccaneers 3. P.J. Walker tossed two touchdowns, and the Panthers pulled the upset as 13-point underdogs to the delight of sportsbooks everywhere. The game stayed under the total of 38½.

89% of money was on @Buccaneers -13. Most lopsided bet game by dollars at @BetMGM. — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) October 23, 2022

12:32 p.m.: Ezekiel Elliott adds his second touchdown run and the Cowboys are covering, ahead 17-6 over the Lions late in the fourth quarter.

12:24 p.m.: Kareem Hunt skips into the end zone and the Browns are covering, trailing 23-20 at the Ravens with nine minutes to play in the fourth quarter. The Ravens are -400 on the live line (Browns +300), total 50½.

12:12 p.m.: The sportsbooks have to love this. Panthers 14, Buccaneers 0, entering the fourth quarter. The Panthers are -230 on the live line (Buccaneers +185), total 29½.

12:06 p.m.: Terry McLaurin hauls in the deep ball from Taylor Heinicke, and the Commanders have come all the way back to lead the Packers 17-14 with 11:49 left in the third quarter. The Commanders are -110 on the live line (Packers -120), total 49½.

12:01 p.m.: Trevor Lawrence scores on a 1-yard plunge, but the extra point is no good. The Jaguars lead the Giants 17-13 with 11:45 to go in the third quarter. The Jaguars are -260 on the live line (Giants +210), total 50½.

11:56 a.m.: Parris Campbell caps a 12-play drive with a 4-yard touchdown reception and the Colts now trail the Titans 13-7 with 4:07 left in the third quarter. The Titans are -380 on the live line (Colts +290), total 33½.

11:51 a.m.: Second-half line: Packers -1, total 20½.

11:49 a.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 14, Commanders 10. First-half winners: Packers -3, over 20½. Commanders kicker Joey Slye missed a 47-yard field-goal attempt with 2:48 left until halftime that would have given Washington the cover.

11:45 a.m.: The Cowboys are -450 on the live line (Lions +340), total 34½.

11:42 a.m.: Second-half line: Jaguars -3, total 22½.

11:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Giants 13, Jaguars 11. First-half winners: Giants +2½, over 21. Giants kicker Graham Gano booted a 33-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining to send the total over.

11:36 a.m.: Updated second-half line: Bengals -½, total 24.

11:29 a.m.: Second-half line: Bengals -½, total 23½.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 28, Falcons 17. First-half winners: Bengals -3½, over 23½. Joe Burrow threw three touchdowns in the first half as the Bengals sent the first-half total over by themselves.

11:25 a.m.: Second-half line: Ravens -3, total 23½.

11:24 a.m.: Second-half line: Colts -2½, total 21.

11:23 a.m.: Second-half line: Cowboys -5½, total 24½.

11:22 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 13, Browns 10. First-half winners: Browns +3½, under 23½. Gus Edwards scored on a 7-yard touchdown run with 1:57 remaining to put the Ravens on top, but it wasn’t enough for the cover or to send the total over the hook.

11:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 13, Colts 0. First-half winners: Titans -1, under 21. The Titans defense returned an interception for a touchdown and has blanked Indianapolis.

11:19 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 6, Cowboys 3. First-half winners: Lions +4, under 24½. Dak Prescott is back for Dallas, but neither team’s offense has done much thus far.

11:15 a.m.: Second-half line: Buccaneers -9, total 20.

11:11 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 7, Buccaneers 0. First-half winners: Panthers +7, under 20. Tom Brady is old. The Buccaneers defense can’t save him every week.

11:05 a.m.: Tyler Allgeier leaps over the pile for a 1-yard touchdown run and the first-half over cashes in Cincinnati. The Bengals lead the Falcons 21-7. The Bengals are -1800 on the live line (Falcons +900), total 55½.

10:51 a.m.: Buccaneers bettors are starting to reach for the Tums. It’s 0-0 in Carolina with less than five minutes left until halftime. Tampa Bay closed as a 13-point favorite and is -500 on the live line (Panthers +375), total 22½. Hahaha, 22½ with Tom Brady on the field. Times have changed.

10:46 a.m.: Pick six for the Packers, who now lead 14-3 in Washington with 13:23 remaining in the second quarter. The Packers are -800 on the live line (Commanders +525), total 46½.

10:42 a.m.: It’s a rout in southern Ohio. The Bengals lead 21-0 early in the second quarter after Joe Burrow’s second touchdown pass, this time to Ja’Marr Chase. The Bengals are -3000 on the live line (Falcons +1200), total 55½.

10:30 a.m.: Former UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers lined up behind center for the Commanders. Fun.

10:25 a.m.: The Bengals extend the lead to 14-0 on a 1-yard plunge by Joe Mixon, and the Falcons’ unbeaten spread streak appears to be in jeopardy early on. The Bengals are -1100 on the live line (Falcons +650), total 52½.

10:19 a.m.: The Jaguars respond with a 7-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne Jr., who adds the two-point conversion for an 8-7 lead. It’s shaping up to be a fun one in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are -210 on the live line (Giants +170), total 53½.

10:12 a.m.: The underdog Giants are off to a quick start in Jacksonville. Darius Slayton caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones for a 7-0 lead. The Giants are -110 on the live line (Jaguars -120), total 48½.

10:06 a.m.: The Bengals are the first team on the scoreboard this morning. Joe Burrow hits Tyler Boyd for a 60-yard scoring strike. The Bengals are -450 on the live line (Falcons +340), total 52½.

9:55 a.m.: More morning line movement:

Lions-Cowboys total from 49 to 49½

Giants-Jaguars total from 43½ to 44

Falcons-Bengals total from 47½ to 48 to 47½

Buccaneers-Panthers total from 39½ to 38½

9:40 a.m.: The view from Station Casinos.

STN Sports Sunday Betting Outlook 📈

By public % of tickets: Lions / Cowboys

Cowboys -points 74.1%

Under 51.5%

Cowboys ML77.2% Giants / Jaguars

Giants +points 77.7%

Over 68.6%

Giants ML 84.8% Colts / Titans

Titans -points 65.9%

Over 72.6%

Titans ML 52.7% — Steven Money, baby. (@STNSportsApp) October 23, 2022

9:38 a.m.: Let ’er Ryp.

Brett Rypien Country, Let’s Ride 🗣️ A Nevada bettor is pumped for Broncos-Jets today: $110,000 on Denver +2 (-110)

$110,000 on Denver PICK (-110)

$110,000 on UNDER 38 (-11) pic.twitter.com/lZCEtuMgVp — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) October 23, 2022

9:34 a.m.: Most bet Overs and Unders in Week 7 @BetMGM

Overs

1. Ravens-Browns 45½

2. Titans-Colts 42

3. Cowboys-Lions 49

Unders

1. Broncos-Jets 36½

2. Buccaneers-Panthers 39½

3. Giants-Jaguars 43

Most bet props (tickets) Week 7 @BetMGM

— Tony Pollard over 35½ rushing yards (-115)

— Kenneth Walker over 70½ rushing yards (-115)

— Brian Robinson Jr. under 48½ rushing yards (-110)

Updated NFL Week 7 betting at @BetMGM ▪️ Odds

▪️ Line movement

▪️ Betting percentages pic.twitter.com/Bkp2cRlWLZ — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) October 23, 2022

9:31 a.m.: Public teams in Week 7 @BetMGM:

— 82 percent of bets on Seahawks +5

— 77 percent on Bucs -13

— 75 percent on Chiefs -1½

— 71 percent on Jets -1½

— 67 percent on Patriots -8

— 66 percent on Titans -2½

— 65 percent on Ravens -6½

— 62 percent on Giants +3

Note from BetMGM’s John Ewing: “Teams getting 60 percent or more of bets this season are 15-27 (36 percent) ATS.”

9:30 a.m.: The 3 most-bet teams today @BetMGM are:

1. Chiefs -1½

2. Giants +3

3. Jets -1½

9:26 a.m.: The view from Caesars Sportsbook.

NFL Week 7 splits ✍️ Who are you riding with today? 👇 pic.twitter.com/Y3aGak9sL8 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) October 23, 2022

9 a.m.: Notable line movement this morning:

— Falcons-Bengals total from 47½ to 48

— Browns-Ravens total from 46 to 46½

— Jets from -1½ to -2

— Dolphins from -7 to -7½

The Jets moved from 1-point underdogs to favorites Saturday when Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

8:55 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule:

— Lions (+250) at Cowboys (-7, 49, -300), 10 a.m.

— Giants (+150) at Jaguars (-3 -120, 43½, -170), 10 a.m.

— Colts (+120) at Titans (-2½, 43, -140), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (+240) at Bengals (-6½, 48, -280), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+240) at Ravens (-6, 46½, -280), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (-13, 39½, -750) at Panthers (+525), 10 a.m.

— Packers (-4, 41½, -200) at Commanders (+175), 10 a.m.

— Jets (-2, 36½, -135) at Broncos (+115), 1:05 p.m.

— Texans (+250) at Raiders (-7, 46, -300), 1:05 p.m.

— Chiefs (-1, 49, -120) at 49ers (Even), 1:25 p.m.

— Seahawks (+185) at Chargers (-4½, 51, -215), 1:25 p.m.

— Steelers (+290) at Dolphins (-7½, 44½, -350) 5:20 p.m.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

— Raiders 38, Texans 20 (at Allegiant Stadium)

Full-game winners: Raiders -7, over 46, Raiders -310 ML

First-half winners: Texans +4, under 22½ (Tied 10-10)

Second-half winners: Raiders -3, over 23 (Raiders 28-10)

Yards per play: Texans 6.2, Raiders 7.3 (Texans lead 404-400 in total yards)

Turnovers: Raiders +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Texans 10-3; Raiders 38-20

— Cowboys 24, Lions 6 (at Dallas)

Full-game winners: Cowboys -7, under 49½, Cowboys -300 ML

First-half winners: Lions +4, under 24½ (Lions 6-3)

Second-half winners: Cowboys -5½, under 24½ (Cowboys 21-0)

Yards per play: Lions 5.6, Cowboys 5.6 (Cowboys lead 330-312 in total yards)

Turnovers: Cowboys +4 (5-1)

Biggest lead: Lions 3-0, 6-3; Cowboys 24-6

— Giants 23, Jaguars 17 (at Jacksonville)

Full-game winners: Giants +3½, under 44, Giants +160 ML

First-half winners: Giants +2½, over 21 (Giants 13-11)

Second-half winners: Giants +3, under 22½ (Giants 10-6)

Yards per play: Giants 6.2, Jaguars 7.0 (Jaguars lead 452-436 in total yards)

Turnovers: Giants +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Giants 7-0; Jaguars 11-7, 17-13

— Titans 19, Colts 10 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Titans -2½, under 43, Titans -140 ML

First-half winners: Titans -1, under 21 (Titans 13-0)

Second-half winners: Colts -2½, under 21 (Colts 10-6)

Yards per play: Colts 4.6, Titans 4.5 (Colts lead 292-254 in total yards)

Turnovers: Titans +2 (3-1)

Biggest lead: Colts never led; Titans 13-0

— Bengals 35, Falcons 17 (at Cincinnati)

Full-game winners: Bengals -6½, over 47½, Bengals -280 ML

First-half winners: Bengals -3½, over 23½ (Bengals 28-17)

Second-half winners: Bengals -½, under 23½ (Bengals 7-0)

Yards per play: Falcons 4.8, Bengals 8.1 (Bengals lead 537-214 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Falcons never led; Bengals 21-0, 28-7

— Ravens 23, Browns 20 (at Baltimore)

Full-game winners: Browns +6½, under 46½, Ravens -280 ML

First-half winners: Browns +3½, under 23½ (Ravens 13-10)

Second-half winners: Browns +½, under 23½ (Tied 10-10)

Yards per play: Browns 6.0, Ravens 4.0 (Browns lead 336-254 in total yards)

Turnovers: Ravens +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Browns 7-0, 10-3; Ravens 20-10, 23-13

— Panthers 21, Buccaneers 3 (at Carolina)

Full-game winners: Panthers +13, under 38½, Panthers +525 ML

First-half winners: Panthers +7, under 20 (Panthers 7-0)

Second-half winners: Panthers +9, under 20 (Panthers 14-3)

Yards per play: Buccaneers 4.9, Panthers 6.9 (Panthers lead 343-322 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Buccaneers never led; Panthers 21-3

— Commanders 23, Packers 21 (at Washington)

Full-game winners: Commanders +4, over 41½, Commanders +175 ML

First-half winners: Packers -3, over 20½ (Packers 14-10)

Second-half winners: Commanders +1, under 20½ (Commanders 13-7)

Yards per play: Packers 4.9, Commanders 5.1 (Commanders lead 364-232 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Packers 14-3; Commanders 23-14

— Jets 16, Broncos 9 (at Denver)

Full-game winners: Jets -1½, under 36½, Jets -125 ML

First-half winners: Jets -½, over 17½ (Jets 10-9)

Second-half winners: Jets +1, under 19 (Jets 6-0)

Yards per play: Jets 4.9, Broncos 4.3 (Broncos lead 324-260 in total yards)

Turnovers: Jets +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Jets 7-0, 16-9; Broncos 9-7

— Chiefs 44, 49ers 23 (at Santa Clara, Calif.)

Full-game winners: Chiefs Pick, over 49, Chiefs -110 ML

First-half winners: Chiefs -½, over 24 (Chiefs 14-13)

Second-half winners: Chiefs -1, over 25½ (Chiefs 30-10)

Yards per play: Chiefs 9.1, 49ers 6.2 (Chiefs lead 529-444 in total yards)

Turnovers: Chiefs +1 (3-2)

Biggest lead: Chiefs 44-23; 49ers 10-0

— Seahawks 37, Chargers 23 (at Los Angeles)

Full-game winners: Seahawks +4½, over 51, Seahawks +195 ML

First-half winners: Seahawks +3, over 24½ (Seahawks 24-14)

Second-half winners: Seahawks +6½, under 27½ (Seahawks 13-9)

Yards per play: Seahawks 6.4, Chargers 4.8 (Seahawks lead 404-329 in total yards)

Turnovers:Even (2-2)

Biggest lead: Seahawks 37-16; Chargers never led

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.