Las Vegas poker pro captures 2nd WSOP title this month, 6th overall

A Las Vegas poker pro won the $1,500 buy-in Razz event Sunday at Horseshoe Las Vegas for his second World Series of Poker bracelet in the past two weeks.

Here’s what’s been happening at the World Series of Poker

Scott Seiver plays in the Poker Player's Championship Wednesday July 7, 2011 during the 42nd annual World Series of Poker at the Rio. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Scott Seiver’s stay in the World Series of Poker’s five-time winner’s club didn’t last long.

The Las Vegas-based poker pro won the $1,500 buy-in Razz event late Sunday at Horseshoe Las Vegas for his second WSOP victory in the past two weeks and his sixth overall. He earned $141,374 in prize money.

Seiver was also victorious June 4 in the $10,000 buy-in Omaha High-Low 8 or Better Championship.

“It’s this weird feeling where you set a goal that should be close to impossible and then take the steps to do it,” Seiver told WSOP.com.

“I want to win five more (this summer). But realistically, I’ll probably only win two more.”

Seiver is one of 23 players in history with six WSOP bracelets, which are awarded for tournament victories. The 39-year-old is eligible for induction into the Poker Hall of Fame starting next year and the wins are sure to bolster his case.

Seiver has nearly $7 million in career WSOP earnings and $26.2 million in total live tournament earnings with his latest win, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.

Seiver also jumped into the lead of the WSOP Player of the Year standings ahead of second-place Nick Schulman. Phil Ivey, who captured his 11th career bracelet last week, is third.

“It’s the entire motivator,” Seiver told WSOP.com. “I really, truly want to win Player of the Year this year. I’m going to do as much as I can to make that happen.

“I’m going to keep going. … Whatever people need to see.”

Seiver led nearly wire-to-wire at the final table and had close to 50 percent of the chips to begin three-handed play. He went on to win a massive pot that eliminated Germany’s Ingo Klasen in third and left Brandon Shack-Harris on fumes.

Shack-Harris was eliminated in second place on the next hand and earned $94,247.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.