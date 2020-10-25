NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Down 11, Raiders favored in 2nd half

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Cleveland Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) celebrates his touchdown reception with Jarvis Landry (80) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7)warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Welcome to Week 7 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Steelers at the Titans in a battle of unbeatens, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers at the Raiders, and the Seahawks at the Cardinals in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

3 p.m.: The Bucs kick a field goal to extend their lead to 24-10 over the Raiders with 8:20 left in the third quarter. The Bucs are -1,500 on the live line (Raiders +790), spread -12½, total 53½.

2:58 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Chiefs -3½, total 21½

Chargers -4, total 24

2:56 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 16, Jaguars 14. First-half winners: Jaguars +5½, over 24. The Jaguars responded falling behind 16-0.

2:55 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 24, Broncos 9. First-half winners: Chiefs -4 (+100), over 22.

2:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Patriots -3½, total 21.

2:49 p.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 23, Patriots 3. First-half winners: 49ers +2½, over 21½.

2:33 p.m.: Second-half line: Raiders -1½, total 26.

2:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 21, Raiders 10. First-half winners: -3 (+100), over 25½.

2:28 p.m.: The Bucs deal a big blow to the Raiders, extending their lead to 21-10 over the Raiders with 17 seconds left before halftime on a 33-yard TD to Scotty Miller. The Bucs shoot to -1,250 on the live line (Raiders +710), spread -11½, total 57½. Miller was +430 to score a TD in the game.

2:26 p.m.: The 49ers take advantage of a Cam Newton interception and score after a short drive to extend their lead to 16-3 over the Patriots with 6:23 left in the second quarter (extra point no good).

2:18 p.m.: The Chiefs are getting comfortable against the Broncos. Daniel Sorensen returns a Drew Lock interception 50 yards for a TD, and the Chiefs lead 17-6 with 9:18 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -1,400 on the live line (Broncos +760), spread -14½, total 52½.

2:05 p.m.: The Bucs go in front of Rob Gronkowski’s 5-yard TD catch. Tampa Bay leads the Raiders 14-10 with 4:21 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -290 on the live line (Raiders +225), spread -4½, total 55½. Gronkowski was +200 to score a TD in the game.

1:58 p.m.: The Raiders lead the Bucs 10-7 with 8:53 left in the second quarter. Tampa Bay just got the ball back and is -160 on the live line (Raiders +130), spread -2½, total 53½.

1:32 p.m.: To recap, the early window ended with three wild finishes:

— The Browns beat the Bengals 37-34 in a game that saw the lead change hands five times in the fourth quarter. Donovan Peoples-Jones caught a 24-yard TD from Baker Mayfield with 11 seconds left to win the game for Cleveland. Cincinnati still got to throw the ball into the end zone on the final play.

— The Lions beat the Falcons 23-22 on T.J. Hockenson’s 11-yard TD pass from Matthew Stafford on the final play of the game. Detroit had to make a 48-yard extra point after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The Lions only had the ball back because they let Todd Gurley score on a 10-yard run with 1:04 to play so they could get the ball back. Gurley tried to stop at the 1, but the ball broke the plane. If he had, the Falcons would have been able to run out the clock and kick a chip-shot field goal to win.

— The Steelers held on for a 27-24 win over the Titans when Stephen Gotskowski missed a field goal in the final seconds. Tennessee had rallied from down 27-7 in the second half.

1:28 p.m.: Brady was 9-1 to score a TD in the game.

1:25 p.m.: Tom Brady sneaks in from a yard out, and the Buccaneers tied the Raiders at 7 with 5:37 left in the first quarter. The Bucs are -188 on the live line (Raiders +152), spread -3½, total 57½.

1:23 p.m.: The next set of games is about to kick off:

Chiefs (-7, 45½, -340) at Broncos (+280), 1:25 p.m.

49ers (+140) at Patriots (-3, 44½, -160), 1:25 p.m.

Jaguars (+330) at Chargers (-8, 49, -400), 1:25 p.m.

1:18 p.m.: The Raiders take a 7-0 lead on the Buccaneers on Nelson Agholor’s 21-yard TD pass. Agholor was 18-1 to score the first TD of the game and +380 to score a TD at any point.

1:16 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 37, Bengals 34. Cincinnati covers as a 4-point home underdog, but Cleveland wins outright at -210 in another wild back-and-forth game with multiple late lead changes. The Bengals covered instead of pushing when the Browns missed their final extra point. The game sailed over 50.

1:13 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 23, Falcons 22. Detroit wins outright in a wild one as a 1-point road underdog, +100 ML. The game stays under 55. The Lions threw a TD pass on the final play of the game, then had to hit a long extra point after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty following the TD.

Detroit only had a chance because Falcons running back Todd Gurley scored a TD instead of falling short of the 1-yard line when the Lions were letting them score with about a minute to play.

1:11 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 27, Titans 24. Pittsburgh holds on to win outright as a 1-point underdog, +100 ML. The total pushes on 51. The Steelers led 27-7 before the Titans rallied. Stephen Gostkowski missed a 45-yard field goal in the final seconds that would have tied the game for Tennessee.

1:06 p.m.: FINAL: Packers 35, Texans 20. Green Bay covers easily as a 3-point road favorite, -150 ML. The game stays just under 55½.

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 18, Jets 10. The Jets cover as 9½-point home underdogs, but the Bills win outright at -440 ML. The game stays under 46½. Buffalo did not score a TD, winning with six field goals.

1:02 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Buccaneers (-4, 51½, -200) at Raiders (+175), 1:05 p.m.

12:59 p.m.: Ben Roethlisberger is intercepted in the end zone, and the Titans will get a shot to win, trailing the Steelers 27-24 with 2:15 left in the fourth quarter.

12:56 p.m.: FINAL: Washington 25, Cowboys 3. Washington covers easily as a 1-point home favorite, -115 ML. The game stays under 45.

12:48 p.m.: FINAL: Saints 27, Panthers 24. The Panthers cover as 7-point road underdogs, but the Saints win outright at -335 ML. The game goes over 49½.

12:36 p.m.: The Titans have come alive in the second half. Derrick Henry dives in from a yard out, and the Titans cut the Steelers’ lead to 27-24 with 10:13 left in the fourth quarter. The Steelers are -200 on the live line (Titans +160).

12:27 p.m.: The Saints kick a field goal to take a 27-24 lead over the Panthers with 7:55 left in the fourth quarter. The Saints are -220 on the live line (Panthers +176).

12:09 p.m.: The Bills finally take the lead on the Jets. Tyler Bass hits his fourth field goal of the day, and the Bills lead 12-10 with 1:37 left in the third quarter. The Bills are -325 on the live line (Jets +250), spread -4½, total 34½.

12:01 p.m.: The Titans show some life, as A.J. Brown scores on a 73-yard catch and run to cut the Steelers’ lead to 27-14 with 9:36 left in the third quarter. The Steelers are -1,050 on the live line (Titans +630), spread -10½, total 61½.

11:59 a.m.: Aaron Rodgers hits Adams for a 45-yard TD, and the Packers lead the Texans 28-7 with 4:44 left in the third quarter. The Packers are -20,000 on the live line (Texans +3,000), spread -18½, total 51½.

11:40 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Saints -2½, total 26½

Texans -3, total 26½

Titans -3½, total 24

Bills -7, total 23½

Browns -3½, total 24½

Lions -1½, total 27

Cowboys -3½, total 21½

11:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Washington 22, Cowboys 3. First-half winners: Washington -½ (+110), under 27.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 14, Lions 10. First-half winners: Falcons -½ (+110), under 27.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 17, Browns 10. First-half winners: Bengals +3 (-120), over 24½.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jets 10, Bills 6. First-half winners: Jets +6½, under 23½, Jets +250 ML.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 24, Titans 7. First-half winners: Steelers +½ (-125), over 24½.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 21, Panthers 17. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 4, over 24½.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 21, Texans 0. First-half winners: Packers -1½, under 27½.

11:21 a.m.: Washington is embarrassing the Cowboys, up 22-3 with 3:08 left in the second quarter. Washington is -1,250 on the live line (Cowboys +710), spread -14½, total 49½.

11:18 a.m.: The Steelers are all over the Titans. Diontae Johnson catches his second TD of the game, this one a 9-yarder, with 52 seconds left before halftime, and the Steelers lead 24-7. Pittsburgh is -900 on the live line (Tennessee +570), spread -11½, total 57½.

11:02 a.m.: The Jets are showing life. La’Mical Perine scores on a 5-yard run, and the Jets lead the Bills 10-0 with 7:22 left in the second quarter. The Bills are still favored at -120 on the live line (Jets -102), spread -½, total 40½.

10:58 a.m.: Washington is adding to the Cowboys’ misery. Terry McLaurin catches a 52-yard TD pass, and Washington leads 15-3 with 9:54 left in the second quarter. Washington is -300 on the live line (Dallas +235), spread -7½, total 48½.

10:56 a.m.: The Titans cut the Steelers’ lead to 14-7 on Corey Davis’ 4-yard TD catch with 5:26 left in the second quarter.

10:45 a.m.: Jace Sternberger catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Packers take a 14-0 lead on the Texans with 13:33 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -590 on the live line (Texans +410), spread -11½, total 55½. Sternberger was 5-1 to score a TD in the game.

10:41 a.m.: Benny Snell scores on a 1-yard run, and the Steelers take a 14-0 lead on the Titans with 12:16 left in the second quarter. The Steelers are -420 on the live line (Titans +310), spread -8½, total 51½.

10:30 a.m.: Washington extends its lead to 9-0 on the Cowboys on Antonio Gibson’s 12-yard run with 3:48 left in the first quarter. Washington is -250 on the live line (Cowboys +198), spread -5½, total 45½.

10:23 a.m.: Good and bad for the Cowboys. Dallas stops Washington on fourth-and-goal at the 1, but a few plays later, quarterback Andy Dalton fumbles into the end zone. The Cowboys recover, but it’s a safety. Washington leads 2-0 with 7:54 left in the first quarter.

10:18 a.m.: Diontae Johnson catches an 11-yard TD pass, and the Steelers take a 7-0 lead on the Titans with 5:42 left in the first quarter. The Steelers are -188 on the live line (Titans +152), spread -3½, total 51½. Johnson was 11-1 to score the first TD of the game.

10:13 a.m.: Davante Adams catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Packers take a 7-0 lead on the Texans with 9:21 left in the first quarter. The Packers are -260 on the live line (Texans +205), spread -6½, total 58½. Adams was 7-1 to score the first TD of the game.

9:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off. It’s a more balanced slate than normal with seven games in the early window and four in the afternoon:

Lions (+100) at Falcons (-1, 55, -120), 10 a.m.

Browns (-4, 50, -210) at Bengals (+180), 10 a.m.

Steelers (+100) at Titans (-1, 51, -120), 10 a.m.

Panthers (+275) at Saints (-7, 49½, -335), 10 a.m.

Bills (-9½, 46½, -440) at Jets (+370), 10 a.m.

Cowboys (-105) at Washington (-1, 45, -115), 10 a.m.

Packers (-3 +100, 55½, -150) at Texans (+130), 10 a.m.

9:45 a.m.: The Raiders moved from +4½ overnight at the Westgate to +4 this morning.

The biggest line move this morning was the Packers-Texans total going from 57 to 55½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Lions 23, Falcons 22 (at Atlanta)

Full-game winners: Lions +1, under 55, Lions +100 ML

First-half winners: Falcons -½ (+110), under 27 (Falcons 14-10)

Second-half winners: Lions -1½, under 27 (Lions 13-8)

— Browns 37, Bengals 34 (at Cincinnati)

Full-game winners: Bengals +4, over 50, Browns -210 ML

First-half winners: Bengals +3 (-120), over 24½ (Bengals 17-10)

Second-half winners: Browns -3½, over 24½ (Browns 27-17)

— Steelers 27, Titans 24 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Steelers +1, total pushes on 51, Steelers +100 ML

First-half winners: Steelers +½ (-125), over 24½ (Steelers 24-7)

Second-half winners: Titans -3½, under 24 (Titans 17-3)

— Saints 27, Panthers 24 (at New Orleans)

Full-game winners: Panthers +7, over 49½, Saints -335 ML

First-half winners: Spread pushes on 4, over 24½ (Saints 21-17)

Second-half winners: Panthers +2½, under 26½ (Panthers 7-6)

IN PROGRESS

— Buccaneers (-4, 51½, -200) at Raiders (+175), 1:05 p.m.

— Chiefs (-7, 45½, -340) at Broncos (+280), 1:25 p.m.

— 49ers (+140) at Patriots (-3, 44½, -160), 1:25 p.m.

— Jaguars (+330) at Chargers (-8, 49, -400), 1:25 p.m.

UPCOMING

— Seahawks (-3½, 54½, -185) at Cardinals (+165), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.