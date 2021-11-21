NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Ekeler’s 4th TD makes over bettors winners

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) scores during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor, top, leaps over Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs from Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) dives into the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes as he is hit by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King (25) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Dallin Leavitt (32) tackles Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) dives into the endzone for a touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders free safety Trevon Moehrig (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) holds for kicker Evan McPherson (2) as he kicks feed goal in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrates after making a tackle against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron, above, is brought down by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Green Bay Packers at the Minnesota Vikings, the Cincinnati Bengals at the Raiders, the Dallas Cowboys at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Los Angeles Chargers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

8:14 p.m.: The Steelers have their shot after an interception off a deflection, set up at the Charger 11 with 4:36 left.

8:09 p.m.: Ebron was 13-1 to score a TD.

8:08 p.m.: The Steelers get within one score again. Eric Ebron catches a 5-yard TD pass, and the Steelers cut the Chargers’ lead to 34-27 with 4:49 left in the fourth quarter. The Chargers are -1,800 on the live line (Steelers +800).

7:57 p.m.: That score clinches the total over 47½.

7:56 p.m.: The Steelers might be dead again. Ekeler scores his fourth TD of the day, on a 5-yard run, and the Chargers extend their lead to 34-20 with 8:48 left in the fourth quarter. The Chargers are -6,000 on the live line (Steelers +1,300).

7:46 p.m.: The Steelers are alive. After a blocked punt, Najee Harris scores on a 1-yard run to cut the Chargers’ lead to 27-20 with 11:35 left in the fourth quarter. The Chargers are -1,000 on the live line (Steelers +620).

7:35 p.m.: The Steelers get a field goal to cut the Chargers’ lead to 27-13 with 14:10 left in the fourth quarter. The Chargers are -10,000 on the live line (Steelers +1,800).

7:30 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Chargers 27, Steelers 10. The Steelers have some work to do to cover +6½, and the total of 47½ is still in doubt.

7:22 p.m.: The Chargers add a field goal to extend their lead to 27-10 over the Steelers with 3:40 left in the third quarter. The Chargers are -10,000 on the live line (Steelers +1,800), spread -16½, total 51½.

7:04 p.m.: Ekeler and the Chargers cash in again, this time on a 17-yard TD pass, and Los Angeles extends its lead to 24-10 with 11:50 left in the third quarter. The Chargers are -3,000 on the live line (Steelers +1,060), spread -14½, total 54½.

6:58 p.m.: The second half is underway. The Chargers receive.

6:44 p.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -2½, total 24.

6:43 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 17, Steelers 10. First-half winners: Chargers -3½, over 23½. The Chargers added a 30-yard field goal with two seconds left.

6:27 p.m.: Johnson was +180 to score a TD. There will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half cashes at -350.

6:26 p.m.: The Steelers fight back. Diontae Johnson catches a 10-yard TD pass, and the Steelers cut the Chargers’ lead to 14-10 with 1:09 left in the second quarter. The Chargers are -450 on the live line (Steelers +320), spread -7½, total 49½.

6:14 p.m.: The Chargers are rolling. Ekeler catches a 10-yard TD pass, and the Chargers lead the Steelers 14-3 with 3:42 left in the second quarter. The Chargers are -1,600 on the live line (Steelers +780), spread -13½, total 44½.

6:03 p.m.: The Steelers fail on fourth-and-goal, and the Chargers maintain a 7-3 lead with 10:36 left in the second quarter. The Chargers are -450 on the live line (Steelers +320), spread -7½, total 42½.

5:55 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Chargers 7, Steelers 3. First-quarter winners: Chargers -1, over 9½.

5:49 p.m.: Ekeler was 6-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the first TD and -120 to score at any point.

5:48 p.m.: The Chargers take the lead. Austin Ekeler scores on a 6-yard run, and the Chargers lead the Steelers 7-3 with 2:09 left in the first quarter. The Chargers are -430 on the live line (Steelers +310), spread -7½, total 47½.

5:35 p.m.: First score won’t be a touchdown cashes at +140.

5:34 p.m.: The Steelers score first on a 36-yard field goal. The Steelers lead the Chargers 3-0 with 8:29 left in the first quarter, but the Chargers are -200 on the live line (Steelers +158), spread -3½, total 46½.

5:17 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Steelers (+240) at Chargers (-6½, 47½, -280), 5:20 p.m.

4:31 p.m.: FINAL: Cardinals 23, Seahawks 13. The Cardinals win outright as 4½-point road underdogs, +190 ML. The game stays under 45. The line moved from Cardinals -2½ to Seahawks -4½ with Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray out, but it did not matter.

4:26 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 19, Cowboys 9. The Chiefs cover as 2½-point home favorites, -150 ML. The game stays way under 55½.

4:17 p.m.: The last two games of the afternoon are all but over. The Chiefs lead the Cowboys 19-9 with 2:35 left, and the Cardinals lead the Seahawks 23-13 with 2:20 to go.

4:05 p.m.: Final Chiefs-Raiders prop grades:

Team totals: Raiders under 24½ (13, -120), Bengals over 24½ (32, -120).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (no, +160); largest lead over 14½ points (19); longest TD under 41½ yards (20); will the game go to overtime (no, -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (no, -290); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (no, -360); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes, +110); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (no, -300); will either team score three straight times (yes, -190; last three scores by Bengals); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (no, +340); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes, -120, at 3-3).

Raiders props: Derek Carr under 24½ completions (19), under 37½ attempts (27), under 282½ passing yards (215), longest completion under 37½ yards (31), under 1½ TD passes (1, +145), will throw an interception (yes, -125); Josh Jacobs under 52½ rushing yards (37); Darren Waller over 71½ receiving yards (116), over 5½ receptions (7, -145); will score a TD (no, -155); Hunter Renfrow under 60½ receiving yards (30), under 5½ receptions (4, +110).

Bengals props: Joe Burrow under 24 completions (20), under 35½ attempts (29), under 273½ passing yards (148), longest completion under 37½ yards (17), under 1½ TD passes (1, +155), will throw an interception (no, -110); Joe Mixon over 67½ rushing yards (123), will score a TD (yes, +100); Ja’Marr Chase under 75½ receiving yards (32), under 5½ receptions (3, +100), will score a TD (yes, +115); Tee Higgins under 63½ receiving yards (15).

3:56 p.m.: FINAL: Bengals 32, Raiders 13. The Bengals cover as 2-point road favorites, -135 ML. The game stays under 51.

3:49 p.m.: The Cowboys kick a field goal but still trail the Chiefs 19-9 with 12:52 left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are -1,700 on the live line (Cowboys +800).

3:40 p.m.: That will do it. The Bengals get an interception, then cash in on a 20-yard Joe Mixon run to extend their lead to 29-13 with 3:51 to play.

3:34 p.m.: Chase was +115 to score a TD.

3:33 p.m.: The Raiders are in deep trouble now. Ja’Marr Chase catches a 6-yard TD pass, and the Bengals extend their lead to 22-13 with 5:03 left in the fourth quarter (extra point missed).

3:21 p.m.: The Cowboys kick a field goal to cut the Chiefs’ lead to 16-6 with 9:21 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -730 on the live line (Cowboys +470), spread -9½, total 44½.

3:17 p.m.: The Raiders respond. Foster Moreau catches a 19-yard TD pass, and the Raiders cut the Bengals’ lead to 16-13 with 11:42 left in the fourth quarter. The Bengals are -290 on the live line (Raiders +220).

3:11 p.m.: Evan McPherson kicks a 51-yard field goal — his third of the day of 50 or more — and the Bengals extend their lead to 16-6 over the Raiders with 13:17 left in the fourth quarter. The Bengals are -850 on the live line (Raiders +530).

3:07 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Bengals 13, Raiders 6. The Bengals are in Raider territory and are -850 on the live line (Raiders +530), spread -7½, total 33½.

2:57 p.m.: Second-half line: Cowboys -½, total 27½.

2:55 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 16, Cowboys 3. First-half winners: Chiefs -1, under 27½.

2:53 p.m.: The Bengals add a 53-yard field goal to extend their lead to 13-6 with 6:04 left in the third quarter. The Bengals are -380 on the live line (Raiders +285), spread -6½, total 35½.

2:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Seahawks -3½, total 23.

2:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cardinals 13, Seahawks 6. First-half winners: Cardinals +3, under 22, Cardinals +160 ML. The Cardinals missed a 39-yard field goal on the final play that would have made the first-half total a push.

2:23 p.m.: Second-half line: Raiders -½, total 24½.

2:21 p.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 10, Raiders 6. First-half winners: Bengals -½, under 24.

2:07 p.m.: The Chiefs are taking control early. Clyde Edwards-Helaire scores on a 1-yard run, and the Chiefs lead the Cowboys 16-3 with 14:08 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -670 on the live line (Cowboys +440), spread -11½, total 60½.

2:02 p.m.: First TD scored prop results in afternoon games:

Cardinals-Seahawks: Arizona TE Zach Ertz (16-1)

Cowboys-Chiefs: Kansas City TE Travis Kelce (+750)

Bengals-Raiders: Cincinnati RB Joe Mixon (7-1)

2:01 p.m.: The Bengals find the end zone first. Joe Mixon scores on an 11-yard run, and the Bengals lead the Raiders 10-6 with 4:15 left in the second quarter. The Bengals are -184 on the live line (Raiders +146), spread -3½, total 45½.

1:54 p.m.: The Cowboys get on the board with a 33-yard field goal. The Chiefs lead 9-3 with 2:50 left in the first quarter and are -325 on the live line (Cowboys +245), spread -7½, total 58½.

1:46 p.m.: The Raiders kick a 47-yard field goal to take a 6-3 lead over the Bengals with 11:06 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -128 on the live line (Bengals -102), spread -1½, total 43½. Both teams will make 33-yard or longer field goals cashes at +110.

1:43 p.m.: The Chiefs add a field goal after a Dallas turnover and take a 9-0 lead on the Cowboys with 7:55 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -340 on the live line (Cowboys +255), spread -7½, total 59½.

1:37 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Bengals 3, Raiders 3. First-quarter winners: Raiders +½ (-155), under 9½ (+105).

1:35 p.m.: The Chiefs score first. Travis Kelce scores on a 4-yard run, and the Chiefs lead the Cowboys 6-0 with 10:01 left in the first quarter (extra point missed). The Chiefs are -230 on the live line (Cowboys +182), spread -5½, total 59½.

1:22 p.m.: The Bengals tied the Raiders at 3 with 7:36 left in the first quarter. The Bengals are -120 on the live line (Raiders -104), spread -1½, total 51½.

1:21 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Cowboys (+130) at Chiefs (-2½ -120, 55½, -150), 1:25 p.m.

— Cardinals (+190) at Seahawks (-4½, 45, -220), 1:25 p.m.

1:16 p.m.: FINAL: Eagles 40, Saints 29. The Eagles cover as 3-point home favorites, -155 ML. The game sails over 42.

1:14 p.m.: The Raiders force a fumble, then kick a field goal to take a 3-0 lead on the Bengals with 10:37 left in the first quarter. The first score will not be a TD cashes at +160.

1:13 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 16, Bears 13. The Ravens score a TD with 22 seconds left to win as 1-point road favorites, -120 ML. The game stays under 40½. The Bears had taken the lead with 1:41 to play.

1:09 p.m.: FINAL: Texans 22, Titans 13. The Texans pull off the outright upset as 10-point road underdogs, +375 ML. The game stays under 45.

1:08 p.m.: FINAL: Washington 27, Panthers 21. Washington wins as a 3½-point road underdog, +150 ML. The game goes over 43.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Dolphins 24, Jets 17. The Dolphins cover as 4-point road favorites, -190 ML. The game stays under 44½.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 13, Lions 10. The Lions cover as 13-point road underdogs, but the Browns win outright at -700 ML. The game stays under 42½.

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: Colts 41, Bills 15. The Colts romp as 6½-point road underdogs, +250 ML. The game goes over 49½.

1:02 p.m.: FINAL: Vikings 34, Packers 31. The Vikings kick a 29-yard field goal on the final play to win as 1-point home underdogs, +100 ML. The game goes over 47.

1:01 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Bengals (-2, 51, -135) at Raiders (+115), 1:05 p.m.

12:57 p.m.: The Texans are going to upset the Titans. They add a field goal to take a 22-13 lead with 3:26 to play.

12:48 p.m.: That didn’t take long for the Packers. Marquez Valdes-Scantling catches a 75-yard TD pass, and the Packers tie the Vikings at 31 with 2:08 left in the fourth quarter. The Vikings are -130 on the live line (Packers +104).

12:47 p.m.: FINAL: 49ers 30, Jaguars 10. The 49ers roll as 6½-point road favorites, -280 ML. The game stays under 45.

12:43 p.m.: The Vikings retake the lead at 31-24 with 2:17 left in the fourth quarter. The Vikings are -590 on the live line (Packers +400).

12:30 p.m.: The Packers take the lead. Davante Adams catches an 18-yard TD pass, and the Packers lead the Vikings 24-23 with 7:49 left in the fourth quarter. The Packers are -152 on the live line (Vikings +122).

12:20 p.m.: What a day for Jonathan Taylor. He scores his fifth TD, and the Colts lead the Bills 38-7 with 58 seconds left in the third quarter.

12:16 p.m.: The Packers force a punt and have the ball back with a chance to take the lead. The Vikings lead 23-17 with 14:51 left in the fourth quarter and are -196 on the live line (Packers +154), spread -3½, total 52½.

12:09 p.m.: No comeback in Buffalo. Jonathan Taylor scores his fourth TD to extend the Colts’ lead to 31-7 over the Bills with 5:27 left in the third quarter.

11:59 a.m.: First TD scored prop results from morning games:

Colts-Bills: Indianapolis RB Jonathan Taylor (+650)

Washington-Panthers: Carolina WR DJ Moore (+950)

Dolphins-Jets: Miami WR Jaylen Waddle (8-1)

Saints-Eagles: Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts (9-1)

Packers-Vikings: Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook (+550)

Lions-Browns: Cleveland WR Jarvis Landry (+750)

49ers-Jaguars: San Francisco WR Deebo Samuel (+550)

Texans-Titans: Houston QB Tyrod Taylor (30-1)

Ravens-Bears: Chicago WR Darnell Mooney (10-1)

11:58 a.m.: The Titans are in big trouble. Tyrod Taylor runs for another TD, and the Texans lead 19-0 with 7:00 left in the third quarter. The Texans are -1,250 on the live line (Titans +680), spread -11½, total 36½.

11:54 a.m.: The Vikings extend their lead to 23-10 on the Packers with 8:26 left in the third quarter. The Vikings are -460 on the live line (Packers +330), spread -7½, total 52½.

11:42 a.m.: Second-half line: Saints -½, total 20½.

11:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 27, Saints 7. First-half winners: Eagles -1½, over 20½.

11:33 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Browns -6, total 19½

Dolphins -2½, total 22½

Panthers -2½, total 21½

Packers -1½, total 23½

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 13, Lions 0. First-half winners: Browns -7, under 21.

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 16, Packers 10. First-half winners: Vikings +½, over 23½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 14, Washington 14. First-half winners: Washington +2½, over 21. Washington scored a TD with nine seconds left to cover the first-half spread and push the first-half total over.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 7, Jets 7. First-half winners: Jets +2½, under 21½.

11:26 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Bills -10, total 27

Titans -7, total 23

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 12, Titans 0. First-half winners: Texans +6, under 23, Texans +260 ML.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 24, Bills 7. First-half winners: Colts +3½, over 24½, Colts +190 ML.

11:23 a.m.: Second-half line: Bears -1½, total 19.

11:22 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 6, Bears 0. First-half winners: Ravens -½, under 19½.

11:21 a.m.: Second-half line: 49ers -2½, total 21½.

11:18 a.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 20, Jaguars 3. First-half winners: 49ers -3½, over 22½. The 49ers kicked a 48-yard field goal on the final play to push the first-half total over.

11:10 a.m.: The Bills are in big trouble. After the Bills fumble on the kickoff, the Colts quickly cash in to extend their lead to 24-7 with 1:59 left in the second quarter. The Colts are -410 on the live line (Bills +300), spread -7½, total 59½.

10:59 a.m.: Taylor was 30-1 to score the first TD in Texans-Titans.

10:58 a.m.: Tyrod Taylor scrambles in for a TD, and the Texans extend their lead to 12-0 over the Titans with 7:43 left in the second quarter. The Texans are -166 on the live line (Titans +132), spread -2½, total 42½.

10:46 a.m.: Stefon Diggs catches a 6-yard TD pass, and the Bills cut the Colts’ lead to 14-7 with 10:44 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -120 on the live line (Colts -104), spread -½, total 55½.

10:35 a.m.: The Vikings take a 9-3 lead on the Packers with 1:48 left in the first quarter. The Vikings are -174 on the live line (Packers +138), spread -3½, total 48½.

10:30 a.m.: The Colts have come to play, taking a 14-0 lead on the Bills with 1:38 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -198 on the live line (Bills +156), spread -3½, total 54½.

10:12 a.m.: The Colts jump on the Bills. Jonathan Taylor scores on a 3-yard run, and the Colts lead the Bills 7-0 with 8:55 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -156 on the live line (Colts +124), spread -3½, total 51½.

9:57 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Colts (+250) at Bills (-6½ -120, 49½, -300), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (-1, 40½, -120) at Bears (+100), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+500) at Browns (-13, 42½, -700), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+375) at Titans (-10, 45, -450), 10 a.m.

— Packers (-1, 47, -120) at Vikings (+100), 10 a.m.

— Dolphins (-4, 44½, -190) at Jets (+170), 10 a.m.

— Saints (+135) at Eagles (-3, 42, -155), 10 a.m.

— Washington (+150) at Panthers (-3½ +100, 43, -170), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (-6½, 45, -280) at Jaguars (+240), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Bears from +5 to +1½ (Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson out)

Ravens-Bears total from 44 to 40½

Lions-Browns total from 42½ to 41½

Cowboys-Chiefs total from 56½ to 55½

Cardinals-Seahawks total from 46 to 45

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Colts 41, Bills 15 (at Buffalo)

Full-game winners: Colts +6½ (+100), over 49½, Colts +250 ML

First-half winners: Colts +3½, over 24½ (Colts 24-7)

Second-half winners: Colts +10, under 27 (Colts 17-8)

Yards per play: Colts 5.6, Bills 5.7 (Colts lead 370-307 in total yards)

Turnovers: Colts +4 (4-0)

Biggest lead: Colts 38-7; Bills never led

— Ravens 16, Bears 13 (at Chicago)

Full-game winners: Ravens -1, under 40½, Ravens -120 ML

First-half winners: Ravens -½, under 19½ (Ravens 6-0)

Second-half winners: Bears -1½, over 19 (Bears 13-10)

Yards per play: Ravens 3.9, Bears 6.2 (Bears lead 353-299 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Ravens 6-0; Bears 13-9

— Browns 13, Lions 10 (at Cleveland)

Full-game winners: Lions +13, under 42½, Browns -700 ML

First-half winners: Browns -7, under 21 (Browns 13-0)

Second-half winners: Lions +6, under 19½ (Lions 10-0)

Yards per play: Browns 5.3, Lions 5.3 (Browns lead 349-245 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (2-2)

Biggest lead: Browns 13-0; Lions never led

— Texans 22, Titans 13 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Texans +10, under 45, Texans +375 ML

First-half winners: Texans +6, under 23 (Texans 12-0)

Second-half winners: Texans +7, total pushes on 23 (Titans 13-10)

Yards per play: Texans 3.1, Titans 5.3 (Titans lead 420-190 in total yards)

Turnovers: Texans +5 (5-0)

Biggest lead: Texans 19-0; Titans never led

— Vikings 34, Packers 31 (at Minnesota)

Full-game winners: Vikings +1, over 47, Vikings +100 ML

First-half winners: Vikings +½, over 23½ (Vikings 16-10)

Second-half winners: Packers -1½, over 23½ (Packers 21-18)

Yards per play: Vikings 6.2, Packers 8.6 (Packers lead 467-408 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Vikings 16-3 and 23-10; Packers 24-23 (only lead; tied 3-3 and 31-31)

— Dolphins 24, Jets 17 (at New York)

Full-game winners: Dolphins -4, under 44½, Dolphins -190 ML

First-half winners: Jets +2½, under 21½ (tied 7-7)

Second-half winners: Dolphins -2½, over 22½ (Dolphins 17-10)

Yards per play: Dolphins 5.8, Jets 6.4 (Dolphins lead 388-380 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Dolphins 24-14; Jets never led (tied 7-7 and 14-14)

— Eagles 40, Saints 29 (at Philadelphia)

Full-game winners: Eagles -3, over 42, Eagles -155 ML

First-half winners: Eagles -1½, over 20½ (Eagles 27-7)

Second-half winners: Saints -½, over 20½ (Saints 22-13)

Yards per play: Eagles 4.9, Saints 5.2 (Eagles lead 380-323 in total yards)

Turnovers: Eagles +2 (3-1), including an interception return for a TD

Biggest lead: Eagles 33-7; Saints never led

— Washington 27, Panthers 21 (at Carolina)

Full-game winners: Washington +3½ (-120), over 43, Washington +150 ML

First-half winners: Washington +2½, over 21 (tied 14-14)

Second-half winners: Washington +2½, under 21½ (Washington 13-7)

Yards per play: Washington 5.7, Panthers 6.1 (Washington leads 369-297 in total yards)

Turnovers: Panthers +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Washington 21-14; Panthers 7-0 and 14-7

— 49ers 30, Jaguars 10 (at Jacksonville)

Full-game winners: 49ers -6½, under 45, 49ers -280 ML

First-half winners: 49ers -3½, over 22½ (49ers 20-3)

Second-half winners: 49ers -2½, under 21½ (49ers 10-7)

Yards per play: 49ers 5.0, Jaguars 4.5 (49ers lead 333-200 in total yards)

Turnovers: 49ers +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: 49ers 30-3; Jaguars never led

— Bengals 32, Raiders 13 (at Las Vegas)

Full-game winners: Bengals -2, under 51, Bengals -135 ML

First-half winners: Bengals -½, under 24 (Bengals 10-6)

Second-half winners: Bengals +½, over 24½ (Bengals 22-7)

Yards per play: Bengals 4.1, Raiders 5.9 (Bengals lead 288-278 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bengals +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Bengals 32-13; Raiders 3-0 and 6-3

— Chiefs 19, Cowboys 9 (at Kansas City)

Full-game winners: Chiefs -2½ (-120), under 55½, Chiefs -150 ML

First-half winners: Chiefs -1, under 27½ (Chiefs 16-3)

Second-half winners: Cowboys -½, under 27½ (Cowboys 6-3)

Yards per play: Chiefs 5.6, Cowboys 4.3 (Chiefs lead 370-276 in total yards)

Turnovers: Chiefs +1 (3-2)

Biggest lead: Chiefs 16-3 and 19-6; Cowboys never led

— Cardinals 23, Seahawks 13 (at Seattle)

Full-game winners: Cardinals +4½, under 45, Cardinals +190 ML

First-half winners: Cardinals +3, under 22 (Cardinals 13-6)

Second-half winners: Cardinals +3½, under 23 (Cardinals 10-7)

Yards per play: Cardinals 5.2, Seahawks 5.4 (Cardinals lead 413-266 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Cardinals 13-3, 16-6 and 23-13; Seahawks never led

IN PROGRESS

— Steelers (+240) at Chargers (-6½, 47½, -280), 5:20 p.m.

