NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Falcons crush Raiders as +155 underdogs

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) runs after a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Welcome to Week 12 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Raiders at the Falcons, the Titans at the Colts, the Chiefs at the Buccaneers and the Bears at the Packers in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

1:32 p.m.: FINAL: Falcons 43, Raiders 6. The Falcons dominate to win outright as 3½-point home underdogs, +155 ML. The game stays under 53.

1:27 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 45, Colts 26. The Titans roll as 3-point road underdogs, +125 ML. The game goes over 51.

1:24 p.m.: FINAL: Vikings 28, Panthers 27. The Panthers cover as 3-point road underdogs, but the Vikings rally from a 24-13 deficit in the fourth quarter to win outright at -145 ML. The game goes over 50. Panthers kicker Joey Slye missed a 54-yard field goal on the final play after the Vikings took the lead with 46 seconds left on a 10-yard pass to Chad Beebe.

1:23 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Chiefs (-3½ +100, 56½, -170) at Buccaneers (+150), 1:25 p.m.

1:18 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 27, Chargers 17. The Bills cover as 4½-point home favorites, -220 ML. The game stays under 51½. Spread bettors went on a wild ride at the end. The Chargers completed a Hail Mary inside the 5, then failed on several attempts to score what would have been the covering TD.

1:14 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 27, Jaguars 25. The Jaguars cover as 7½-point home underdogs, but the Browns win outright at -350 ML. The game goes over 48. The Browns stopped a late 2-point try to tie it, then ran out the clock.

1:11 p.m.: The Falcons are pouring it on, leading the Raiders 40-6 with 10:48 left in the fourth quarter.

1:08 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 20, Cardinals 17. Nick Folk kicks a 50-yard field goal on the final play, and the Patriots win outright as 1-point home underdogs, +100 ML. The game stays under 51.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Dolphins 20, Jets 3. The Dolphins cover as 7½-point road favorites, -370 ML. The game stays under 46.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 19, Bengals 17. The Bengals cover as 6½-point home underdogs, but the Giants win outright at -280 ML. The game stays under 45.

1:02 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Saints (-16½, 36½, -1,600) at Broncos (+900), 1:05 p.m.

49ers (+205) at Rams (-5, 44½, -245), 1:05 p.m.

12:50 p.m.: That should just about do it for the Raiders. Brandon Powell catches a 4-yard TD, and the Falcons lead the Raiders 30-6 with 2:00 left in the third quarter. The Falcons are -4,500 on the live line (Raiders +1,400).

12:42 p.m.: The Cardinals have tied the Patriots. Kenyan Drake scores on a 1-yard run, and the Cardinals tie the Patriots at 17 with 8:02 left in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals are -120 on the live line (Patriots -102).

12:38 p.m.: The Chargers kick a field goal to trim the Bills’ lead to 24-17 with 10:16 left in the fourth quarter. The Bills are -800 on the live line (Chargers +520). The Bills led 24-6 in the third quarter.

12:30 p.m.: The Raiders kick a field goal to trim the Falcons’ lead to 23-6 with 6:40 left in the third quarter. The Falcons are -1,050 on the live line (Raiders +630), spread -13½, total 46½.

12:20 p.m.: Disaster for the Raiders. Derek Carr is intercepted, and Deion Jones returns it 67 yards for a TD to give the Falcons a 23-3 lead with 11:36 left in the third quarter. The Falcons are now -1,000 on the live line (Raiders +610), spread -14½, total 48½.

12:08 p.m.: The Panthers have a field goal blocked, but they lead the Vikings 21-10 with 5:21 left in the third quarter after two defensive TDs to open the half, both on fumble returns by Jeremy Chinn. The Panthers are -400 on the live line (Vikings +300), spread -6½, total 47½.

12:05 p.m.: As we await the second half, the Falcons are -300 on the live line (Raiders +235), spread -6½, total 44½.

11:56 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Cardinals -½, total 24

Giants -3½, total 22½

Browns -3½, total 24

Vikings PK, total 24

Dolphins -1, total 21½

Bills PK (-120), total 24

Colts -4½, total 24½

Raiders -6½ (-120), total 25½

11:53 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 16, Raiders 3. First-half winners: Falcons +2½ (-105), under 26, Falcons +135 ML.

11:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 35, Colts 14. First-half winners: Titans +2½, over 25. The Titans destroyed the Colts are the game was tied at 14.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 17, Chargers 6. First-half winners: Bills -3 (+100), under 24½.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 13, Jets 3. First-half winners: Dolphins -4, under 23.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 17, Jaguars 13. First-half winners: Browns -3½ (-120), over 23½.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cardinals 10, Patriots 7. First-half winners: Cardinals -½ (+105), under 24. The Cardinals were stopped at the 1-yard line to end the half, saving the under for the first-half total.

11:28 a.m.: We finally have a touchdown in Atlanta, but it’s not for the Raiders. Calvin Ridley catches a 4-yard TD on fourth-and-3, and the Falcons lead the Raiders 13-3 with 2:17 left in the second quarter. The Falcons are -210 on the live line (Raiders +168), spread -4½, total 45½. Ridley was 8-1 to score the first TD of the game.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 10, Panthers 7. First-half winners: Vikings -1½, under 24. The Vikings kicked a 53-yard field goal with five seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 10, Giants 10. First-half winners: Bengals +3½, under 22½.

11:09 a.m.: The Raiders still aren’t clicking on offense. They have to punt, and the Falcons have the ball back, leading 6-3 with 9:38 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are still favored at -130 on the live line (Falcons +106), spread -½, total 45½.

11:05 a.m.: Derrick Henry scores on a 1-yard run, and the Titans lead the Colts 21-14 with 6:15 left in the second quarter. The Titans are -162 on the live line (Colts +132), spread -2½, total 67½.

10:58 a.m.: Two penalties killed the Raiders’ red-zone attempt, and they settle for a field goal to cut the Falcons’ lead to 6-3 with 12:59 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -128 on the live line (Falcons +104), spread -½, total 47½.

10:49 a.m.: The Raiders still trail the Falcons 6-0 at the end of the first quarter, but the Raiders are set up to take the lead after a 36-yard pass to Henry Ruggs to the Falcons 3 on fourth down.

10:40 a.m.: A shootout is definitely brewing in Indianapolis. Jacoby Brissett scores on a 1-yard run, and the Colts tie the Titans at 14 with 12:51 left in the second quarter. The Colts are -128 on the live line (Titans +104), spread -2½, total 65½.

10:31 a.m.: A shootout is brewing in Indianapolis. A.J. Brown catches a 69-yard TD, and the Titans lead the Colts 14-7 with nine seconds left in the first quarter. The Titans are -164 on the live line (Colts +134), spread -3½, total 61½.

10:28 a.m.: The Falcons get a turnover deep in Raiders territory but can only muster a field goal. The Falcons lead 6-0 with 7:06 left in the first quarter. The Raiders are still slight favorites at -115 on the live line (Falcons -105), spread -½, total 52½.

10:24 a.m.: The Colts answer and tie the Titans at 7 with 2:34 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -128 on the live line (Titans +104), spread -2½, total 56½.

10:22 a.m.: The Falcons take a 3-0 lead on the Raiders with 8:26 left in the first quarter. The Raiders are -164 on the live line (Falcons +134), spread -2½, total 50½.

10:15 a.m.: The Raiders are stopped at their 45 on fourth-and-1, and the Falcons take over. The Raiders are -154 on the live line (Falcons +126), spread -2½, total 51½.

10:13 a.m.: The Titans march right down the field on the Colts and take a 7-0 lead with 9:12 left in the first quarter. The Titans are -144 on the live line (Colts +118), spread -2½, total 54½.

10:01 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

Raiders (-3½, 53, -175) at Falcons (+155), 10 a.m.

Chargers (+190) at Bills (-4½, 51½, -220), 10 a.m.

Giants (-6½, 45, -280) at Bengals (+240), 10 a.m.

Titans (+125) at Colts (-3 +100, 51, -145), 10 a.m.

Panthers (+125) at Vikings (-3 +100, 50, -145), 10 a.m.

Cardinals (-1, 51, -120) at Patriots (+100), 10 a.m.

Dolphins (-7½, 46, -370) at Jets (+310), 10 a.m.

Browns (-7½, 48, -350) at Jaguars (+290), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Cardinals-Patriots total from 49 to 51

Saints from -14½ to -16½

49ers from +6½ to +5

Bears from +9½ to +8

