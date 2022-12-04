54°F
Betting

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Favored Commanders cover 1st quarter

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2022 - 9:16 am
 
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke, right, throws during the first half of an NF ...
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke, right, throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson throws the ball during pre-game warm-ups before an NF ...
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson throws the ball during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts reacts before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titan ...
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts reacts before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Welcome to Week 13 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders hosting the Los Angeles Chargers, the Tennessee Titans at the Philadelphia Eagles, the Miami Dolphins at the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs at the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at the Dallas Cowboys in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:49 a.m.: The Eagles have almost as many false starts as points.

10:46 a.m.: I’m amazed Fox uses My Morning Jacket as part of its soundtrack to NFL games.

10:31 a.m.: Treylon Burks with a spectacular 25-yard TD catch and he took a huge hit for his trouble. The Eagles and Titans are tied 7-7 with 2:47 left in the first quarter. Burks left under his own power but is headed to the locker room.

10:26 a.m.: Terry McLaurin grabs a 19-yard TD reception from Taylor Heinicke to put the favored Commanders up 10-0 over the Giants late in the first quarter. The Commanders are -380 on the live line (Giants +290), total 42½.

10:15 a.m.: How about those Giants throwbacks? I can’t wait for Mark Bavaro to catch a pass over the middle and drag three defenders for the first down.

10:08 a.m.: Nice first drive from the Eagles and it ends with DeVonta Smith’s 34-yard touchdown grab. The Eagles lead the Titans 7-0 and are -350 on the live line (Titans +270), total 48½.

10:02 a.m.: We are underway. Titans-Eagles is the main game we’ll follow to start with.

9:56 a.m.: Major wager:

9:50 a.m.: All the details from Station Casinos:

9:35 a.m.: The story from BetMGM:

Most bet player props:

— Garrett Wilson over 58½ receiving yards (-115)

— Justin Jefferson over 83½ receiving yards (-115)

— A.J. Brown over 75½ receiving yards (-115)

— Nick Chubb over 94½ rushing yards (-115)

— Latavius Murray under 52½ rushing yards (-115)

9:30 a.m.: The outlook from @CaesarsSports:

9:10 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule:

— Jets (+130) at Vikings (-3, 43½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Broncos (+350) at Ravens (-9, 40½, -420), 10 a.m.

— Steelers (-1, 42½, -120) at Falcons (Even), 10 a.m.

— Titans (+190) at Eagles (-4½, 44½, -220), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (Even) at Lions (-1, 51, -120), 10 a.m.

— Commanders (-2½, 40½, -140) at Giants (+120), 10 a.m.

— Browns (-7½, 46½, -350) at Texans (+290), 10 a.m.

— Packers (-4, 45, -200) at Bears (+175), 10 a.m.

— Seahawks (-6½, 41, -290) at Rams (+245), 1:05 p.m.

— Dolphins (+180) at 49ers (-4½, 45½, -210), 1:05 p.m.

— Chargers (+120) at Raiders (-2½, 49½, -140), 1:25 p.m.

— Chiefs (-2½, 53, -145) at Bengals (+125), 1:25 p.m.

— Colts (+425) at Cowboys (-10½, 44½, -550), 5:20 p.m.

Notable line movement this morning:

— Ravens from -9½ to -9

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

